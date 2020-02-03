Na de final release van Wine versie 5.0 is nu de eerste ontwikkelversie in een lange reeks verschenen van wat uiteindelijk tot versie 6.0 zal leiden. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.868 titels. De release notes voor dee uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 5.1 (total 32):
- Support for using LLVM-MinGW as PE cross-compiler.
- Better reporting of error location in JScript and VBScript.
- Support for relocatable installation of the Winelib tools.
- Ellipse drawing in Direct2D.
- OLE monikers improvements.
- 21702: Continuum 0.40 crashes at start up screen
- 22006: Multiple applications require support for thread and process security descriptors (Continuum 0.40, Acrobat Reader DC 2015)
- 23261: Industry Giant 2 demo crashes with DDERR_UNSUPPORTEDMODE message
- 28059: 3DAnalyzer: Hangs when selecting certain exe's
- 33159: Loading a .dll without relocations fails under Mac OS X (needs preloader)
- 35351: Allow configuring modifier key mapping
- 36813: wineconsole: no text without winetricks corefonts
- 39229: Dragon Age Inquisition crashes
- 40013: MSYS2 based "Git for Windows" 2.7 fails to install due to 'rebase.exe' tool crashing or hanging in post-install steps
- 40482: Support set title in start, needed by latest MSYS2
- 42249: Speccy v1.30 installer crashes (registry SID profile data in 'ProfileList' must contain 'ProfileImagePath' key value)
- 42554: The Magic School Bus Explores The Solar System crashes while loading
- 43499: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Graphical glitches
- 43505: Star Wars: Starfighter - screen out of monitor borders
- 43514: Beamng.drive: wrong sunshine reflection
- 44618: MindManager Pro v7.0: MSI installer complains "CustomAction unhandled action type 7"
- 44917: Unable to run DTS MAster Audio Suite Encoder
- 45049: Multiple programs need d2d1 CreateRoundedRectangleGeometry (playchessV7, Paint.Net 4.*)
- 45148: Overwatch: left control, left shift keybindings don't work
- 45501: Darksiders - Slow player movement with builtin d3dx9_42
- 45742: Sniper Elite V2 has no sound
- 45847: Warframe installer update/download gets stuck due to corruption on large files in 'Bulk Download' mode (tries over and over again)
- 45879: Aruba Key crashes on unimplemented function setupapi.dll.CM_Request_Device_EjectA when clicking 'remove' button
- 46005: Multiple games and applications fail due to missing interface proxy information in registry (oleautomation/dual interfaces referenced in coclass section inside of library block)
- 47668: Logos 8 (.NET/WPF 4.7.2 application) fails to download resources (needs ReOpenFile implementation)
- 48018: QuickTime 7.0.x installer fails, 'rundll32.exe "C:\Program Files (x86)\QuickTime\QTSystem\QTJava.dll,QTPostInstallProc"' crashes due to invalid cdecl dll entry
- 48064: qmgr:job started failing on XP on Sep 09
- 48150: ddraw:ddraw{2,4} show new test failures
- 48313: Sysinternals CpuStres crashes on unimplemented function kernel32.dll.GetThreadIdealProcessorEx
- 48338: DIB images with bpp <= 8 get wrong palette when converted to GpBitmap
- 48371: Home Designer Suite 21.3.1.1x64 reports "Error #272000009 A serious error occurred (SEH)."
- 48491: _searchenv & co do not understand quoted directories