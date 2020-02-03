Na de final release van Wine versie 5.0 is nu de eerste ontwikkelversie in een lange reeks verschenen van wat uiteindelijk tot versie 6.0 zal leiden. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.868 titels. De release notes voor dee uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What's new in this release: Support for using LLVM-MinGW as PE cross-compiler.

Better reporting of error location in JScript and VBScript.

Support for relocatable installation of the Winelib tools.

Ellipse drawing in Direct2D.

OLE monikers improvements. Bugs fixed in 5.1 (total 32): 21702: Continuum 0.40 crashes at start up screen

22006: Multiple applications require support for thread and process security descriptors (Continuum 0.40, Acrobat Reader DC 2015)

23261: Industry Giant 2 demo crashes with DDERR_UNSUPPORTEDMODE message

28059: 3DAnalyzer: Hangs when selecting certain exe's

33159: Loading a .dll without relocations fails under Mac OS X (needs preloader)

35351: Allow configuring modifier key mapping

36813: wineconsole: no text without winetricks corefonts

39229: Dragon Age Inquisition crashes

40013: MSYS2 based "Git for Windows" 2.7 fails to install due to 'rebase.exe' tool crashing or hanging in post-install steps

40482: Support set title in start, needed by latest MSYS2

42249: Speccy v1.30 installer crashes (registry SID profile data in 'ProfileList' must contain 'ProfileImagePath' key value)

42554: The Magic School Bus Explores The Solar System crashes while loading

43499: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Graphical glitches

43505: Star Wars: Starfighter - screen out of monitor borders

43514: Beamng.drive: wrong sunshine reflection

44618: MindManager Pro v7.0: MSI installer complains "CustomAction unhandled action type 7"

44917: Unable to run DTS MAster Audio Suite Encoder

45049: Multiple programs need d2d1 CreateRoundedRectangleGeometry (playchessV7, Paint.Net 4.*)

45148: Overwatch: left control, left shift keybindings don't work

45501: Darksiders - Slow player movement with builtin d3dx9_42

45742: Sniper Elite V2 has no sound

45847: Warframe installer update/download gets stuck due to corruption on large files in 'Bulk Download' mode (tries over and over again)

45879: Aruba Key crashes on unimplemented function setupapi.dll.CM_Request_Device_EjectA when clicking 'remove' button

46005: Multiple games and applications fail due to missing interface proxy information in registry (oleautomation/dual interfaces referenced in coclass section inside of library block)

47668: Logos 8 (.NET/WPF 4.7.2 application) fails to download resources (needs ReOpenFile implementation)

48018: QuickTime 7.0.x installer fails, 'rundll32.exe "C:\Program Files (x86)\QuickTime\QTSystem\QTJava.dll,QTPostInstallProc"' crashes due to invalid cdecl dll entry

48064: qmgr:job started failing on XP on Sep 09

48150: ddraw:ddraw{2,4} show new test failures

48313: Sysinternals CpuStres crashes on unimplemented function kernel32.dll.GetThreadIdealProcessorEx

48338: DIB images with bpp <= 8 get wrong palette when converted to GpBitmap

48371: Home Designer Suite 21.3.1.1x64 reports "Error #272000009 A serious error occurred (SEH)."

48491: _searchenv & co do not understand quoted directories