Cisco heeft een firmware-update uitgebracht voor zijn Content Security Management Appliances, die afgekort worden tot SMA. De techniek stamt af van IronPort Systems, dat in 2007 door Cisco werd gekocht, hoewel dat dus al meer dan een decennium geleden is, hoor je ook nog steeds de naam IronPort terugkomen voor deze appliances. Voor de ondersteunde upgrade paths is het raadzaam om de documentatie door te nemen of om contact op the nemen met Cisco's TAC. Deze firmware heet 12.0 en kent 12.0.0-452 als exact versienummer. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New In This Release New Web Interface for Reporting, Quarantine and Tracking

Encrypting sensitive information on the appliance - You can use the adminaccessconfig > encryptconfig sub command in the CLI to configure encryption of sensitive information on your appliance.

Metrics Bar Widget - The Metrics Bar widget enables you to view the real time data of the file analysis done by the Cisco Threat Grid appliance on the Advanced Malware Protection report page.

Metrics Bar Widget - The Metrics Bar widget enables you to view the real time data of the file analysis done by the Cisco Threat Grid appliance on the Advanced Malware Protection report page.

Advanced Malware Protection Report Enhancement - The Advanced Malware Protection Report page has the following enhancements: A new section - Incoming Malware Files by Category to view the percentage of blacklisted file SHAs received from the AMP for Endpoints console that are categorized as Custom Detection. The threat name of a blacklisted file SHA obtained from AMP for Endpoints console is displayed as Simple Custom Detection in the Incoming Malware Threat Files section of the report. A new section - Incoming Malware Files by Category to view the percentage of blacklisted file SHAs based on the threshold settings that are categorised as Custom Threshold. You can click on the link in the More Details section of the report to view the file trajectory details of a blacklisted file SHA in the AMP for Endpoints console. A new verdict - Low Risk is introduced when no dynamic content is found in a file after file analysis. You can view the verdict details in the Incoming Files Handed by AMP section of the report.

HTTPS Reports Page - You can now view the overall aggrgation of the HTTP/HTTPS traffic and the summary of the ciphers based on the client and server side connection for each HTTP/HTTPS traffic, on the HTTPS Reports report page.

- You can now view the overall aggrgation of the HTTP/HTTPS traffic and the summary of the ciphers based on the client and server side connection for each HTTP/HTTPS traffic, on the HTTPS Reports report page. Support for Smart Software Licensing - Smart Software Licensing enables you to manage and monitor Cisco Email Security appliance licenses seamlessly. To activate Smart Software licensing, you must register your appliance with Cisco Smart Software Manager (CSSM) which is the centralized database that maintains the licensing details about all the Cisco products that you purchase and use.

Web Traffic Tap Policies for web - Cisco Content Security Management appliance now allows you to set Web Traffic Tap Policies. You can define the Web Traffic Tap Policies based on which web traffic that passes through the Web Security appliance will be tapped. You must enable the Web Traffic Tap feature in Web Security appliance to set the Web Traffic policies in the Security Management appliance. Changes in Behaviour Change in Report Pages - The following reports are changed on the new web interface, in this release: Overview report page is renamed to Mail Flow Summary. Outbreak Filters report page is renamed to Outbreak Filtering. Virus Types report page is renamed to Virus Filtering. Advanced Malware Protection, AMP File Analysis, AMP Verdict Updates and Mailbox Auto Remediation report pages are merged as Advanced Malware Protection. Incoming Mail and Outgoing Senders report pages are merged as Mail Flow Details. TLS Connections report page is renamed to TLS Encryption. Geo-Distribution report page is renamed to Connection by Country. Internal Users report page is renamed to User Mail Summary. Web Interaction Tracking report page is renamed to Web Interaction.

- The following reports are changed on the new web interface, in this release: Encrypting Passphrases - After you upgrade to this release, you can encrypt the user's passphrases when updating the configuration files on the appliance.

Changing the User's Password After Expiry - Users are prompted to change the password after the user account is expired.

Changes in Demo Certificates - Prior to this release, the appliance was pre-configured with a demonstration certificate to enable the TLS connections. After you upgrade to this release, the appliance generates a unique certificate to enable TLS connection. The existing demonstration certificate that is used in the following configurations are replaced with the new certificate: Mail Delivery LDAP Networking URL Filtering SMTP Services

