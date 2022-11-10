Microsoft heeft versie 17.4.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.4 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden, dit is de aankondiging van deze uitgave:
Visual Studio 17.4 is now available
We are happy to announce that Visual Studio 2022 17.4 is now generally available. This is our first GA release to support Arm64. In addition some of the other prominent features it includes are .NET 7, enterprise support for setup including rollback, and much more detailed below. Thank you for all the feedback you have provided on our previews and previous releases. We strive to use your feedback to focus on what matters the most to keep making Visual Studio great. To that end, this is a list of your top reported bugs addressed that are part of Visual Studio 2022 17.4. Additionally, here are your feature suggestions shipping in this release.
- Native ARM Support for Visual Studio, including support for Game Development with C++, Node.js, Win App SDK, Windows SDK, Visual Studio SDK, UWP workload
- Introduce the ability to roll back a Visual Studio Update
- Allow multiple Git repositories to be active at once
- Option to disable peek/preview window for Create Declaration / Definition
- Adding a button to Test Explorer to reset the tests to “Not Run”
- CMake weird test name prefix
- Moving/migrating from preview channel to release channel of Visual Studio 2019 installation
- C++ Android development – gradle
- Feedback on the rollback feature introduced in VS 2022 version 17.4 P1