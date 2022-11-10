Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.4.0

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.4.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.4 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden, dit is de aankondiging van deze uitgave:

Visual Studio 17.4 is now available

We are happy to announce that Visual Studio 2022 17.4 is now generally available. This is our first GA release to support Arm64. In addition some of the other prominent features it includes are .NET 7, enterprise support for setup including rollback, and much more detailed below. Thank you for all the feedback you have provided on our previews and previous releases. We strive to use your feedback to focus on what matters the most to keep making Visual Studio great. To that end, this is a list of your top reported bugs addressed that are part of Visual Studio 2022 17.4. Additionally, here are your feature suggestions shipping in this release.

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

Microsoft Visual Studio

Stukfruit 10 november 2022 06:26
En de release notes voor de MacOS versie van Visual Studio zijn hier te vinden:

https://learn.microsoft.c...es/2022/mac-release-notes
https://devblogs.microsof...io-17-4-is-now-available/

Er zitten wat handige extra's in, zoals een restartknop en een overview van de geladen modules tijdens het debuggen.
Vyo @Stukfruit10 november 2022 08:06
Install Without Rosetta

Users can now install Visual Studio for Mac without needing to first enable Rosetta. This enables many to be able to do .NET development without the need to first enable Rosetta on M1-enabled Macs.

While the installer now supports installation on M1 without using Rosetta, some scenarios (especially for mobile development) still require Rosetta to function due to limitations of dependencies such as Xcode. The installer will prompt when installing a component will require Rosetta if Rosetta is not already enabled
Kijk, dat is inderdaad fijn nieuws,
SoloH 10 november 2022 08:49
Maar draait het ook op Windows ARM native?
joost00719 @SoloH10 november 2022 09:34
17.3 draaide ook al op Windows ARM: https://learn.microsoft.c...-arm-devices?view=vs-2022.
Het antwoord is dus ja :)
SoloH @joost0071910 november 2022 10:53
Ja, ik lees het nu, maar er staat op hun blog van 8 november dat het nu echt voor het eerst officieel is per 17.4 GA.
Je moet wel eerst de x64 versie verwijderen.

