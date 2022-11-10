Microsoft heeft versie 17.4.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.4 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden, dit is de aankondiging van deze uitgave:

We are happy to announce that Visual Studio 2022 17.4 is now generally available. This is our first GA release to support Arm64. In addition some of the other prominent features it includes are .NET 7, enterprise support for setup including rollback, and much more detailed below. Thank you for all the feedback you have provided on our previews and previous releases. We strive to use your feedback to focus on what matters the most to keep making Visual Studio great. To that end, this is a list of your top reported bugs addressed that are part of Visual Studio 2022 17.4. Additionally, here are your feature suggestions shipping in this release.