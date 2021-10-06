Inmatrix heeft versie 16.5 van de mediaspeler Zoom Player uitgebracht. Zoom Player is verkrijgbaar in de smaken Free en Max. De prijs voor een Max-licentie is net geen dertig euro. Op deze pagina worden de verschillende versies tegen elkaar afgezet. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Change
- Introducing Charcoal, Zoom Player's new default skin!
Charcoal includes the same layout and functionality as the previous Onyx default skin but uses more subtle shading and cleaner elements to better fit with Windows 10's look and feel.
The onyx skin is still included with Zoom Player, you can switch by opening the skin selection dialog using the "N" keyboard macro or through the right-click menu.
- New interface Sound-FX system that triggers sounds when certain actions are triggered (Adv. Options / Interface / Sounds) :
You can pick the volume level and the output sound device and limit some of the sounds if a video is currently playing or when using the mouse to perform actions.
- Zoom Player Startup.
- Navigation motion (left/right/up/down).
- Navigation actions (enter/back/esc).
- Seeking (forward/backward/tracks).
- Edge-Bump (media library).
- The media library can now display a media file's approximate bitrate (e.g. 9.2 Mpbs). You will need to re-scrape old media to see this update.
- It is now possible to play videos from Twitch.tv.
- New "Confirm when resuming playback from previous position" setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Settings) to request confirmation before resuming playback from the last saved position when playing media from a TV or Movie media library category.
Please note, this setting is on by default and requires play history enabled to function.
- New "Mark as Seen" media library feature accessible through the functions menu (toggle the cogwheel, or right-arrow in list mode). When marking media or entire folders as seen, you will be prompted to "Mark as seen now" or "Mark as seen archive". Depending on your choice the marked entries will appear at the start or end of your play history.
- New "Select all Unseen" media library feature that selects every media or folder containing media that was seen (listed in your play history).
- New "Select all Seen" media library feature that selects every media or folder containing media that is not listed in your play history.
- You can now perform subtitle searches on movie folders, Zoom Player will automatically use the first video file within the folder to find matching subtitle tracks.
- New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Settings) that controls whether the Media Library's media scraping indicator and counter are visible within the path area.
- New "Thumbnail icon size" setting (Adv. Options / Playback / Fullscreen Navigation / Customization) that controls the icon sizes in thumbnail view mode.
- New "Prevent mouse actions from moving or resizing the main window" setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Position & Size" that blocks the mouse from being able to resize or move the main player window.
- New "Skip requesting confirmation to erase file" setting (Adv. Options / Interface) used to skip the confirmation request dialog when erasing the playing media to the recycle bin.
- New "Do not use scraped image as thumbnail" media library category setting. When enabled, Zoom Player ignores any thumbnail downloaded using a scraping plugin and depending on other category settings, Zoom Player will try to extract a thumbnail from the video file itself.
- New "Do not use MediaInfo.dll to extract file metadata" media library category setting. When enabled, Zoom Player will not try to use MediaInfo.dll to extract metadata from files such as file format, codec, audio channels, etc. This can speed up scraping operation, but it also means the metadata displayed in the media library will be limited.
- New "exPLSortOrder" extended function capable of choosing the playlist sorting order (ascending, descending). A value of "0" sets ascending and a value of "1" sets descending. Please note that this function doesn't actually sort the list.
- New "exPLSort" extended function to sort the current playlist. Possible values are:
- Sort by Name
- Sort by File Type (file extension)
- Sort by File Date
- Sort by File Size
- Sort by File Path (folder)
- Sort by Media Duration (in seconds)
- Sort Randomly (random order)
- New "exPLRemoveItem" extended function that allows you to directly remove a playlist item. Please note that the first playlist item has an index of "0" and not "1".
Fix
- A major redesign of the media library's scraping operation. Scraping of new content should no longer block thumbnail and meta-data updates for previously scraped content. The redesign should make Zoom Player feel more responsive.
- Rewrote the audio TAG/ID3 scraping code for enhanced efficiency and reliability.
- When reaching the top/bottom position in the media library's thumbnail view, Zoom Player now tries to maintain the current column when the top/bottom bump bar is triggered twice to perform a scroll to top/bottom action.
- Improved support for long paths (over 250 characters) in the media library and file browsing fullscreen navigation interfaces (especially over network shared paths).
- The file meta-data edit window's title now features only the file name and not the full path.
- The media library's YouTube Playlist plugin is now more flexible when parsing YouTube playlist URL structures. YouTube uses multiple URL structures to present playlists and now the plugin should support all of them.
- The "Force the navigation list or thumb view display to full width" and "Force the navigation list or thumb view to maximum width" settings now apply to the path area and not only to the media area.
- The minimum number of media library category columns has been changed from 3 to 2.
- The "erase playing media" and "fullscreen navigation erase" dialogs now display the media's title alongside the file name.
- Double-clicking the media library's category entries in list-view mode now performs an "Enter" navigation action instead of "Right".
- Replaced the "Right arrow" icon with an "Enter" icon on the mini color control interface.
- Fixed a hidden crash that destabilized Zoom Player when closing the media library while the thumb view was in the process of smooth scrolling.
- You can no longer open the windowed go to time/chapter editor if no media is currently playing.
- YouTube has a bug in it's API that can cause duplicate entries to show when loading more entries. Previously in such cases, Zoom Player didn't show a thumbnail for a duplicate entry, at least this bug is fixed, can't do much about YouTube's API bugs.
- The media library's scraping counter did not update if you exited the folder currently scraping until some action updated the screen.
- Stopped the Create Ringtone function from attempting to work with network streams (it never worked with URLs, but still allowed you to select the position and fill in details into the save dialog).
- Fixed a rare case where the media library would not respond to input correctly when playing a movie and then exiting to the main navigation interface and then returning back to the media library.
- With the "opening media library always selects the playing media" setting enabled, renaming a file or creating a new folder could change the active path.
- Fixed high-DPI issues with unskinned confirmation dialogs.
- Fixed an erroneous OSD notification when using the media library's mini-menu to add a category "refresh" or "append" entries to the playlist.
- Fixed an issue that caused the media library to freeze if there were missing bitmap files in the navigation skin folder.
- While in fullscreen mode, clicking on the playlist editor or equalizer windows when positioned over a hot-corner would activate the hot-corner action.
- Opening a streaming YouTube URL using DirectShow would not show the video's title in the play history until after the video was closed.
- Showing the control bar for the very first time showed a black rectangle in the top left corner of the screen for a split second.
- Fixed a crash in the Media Library's playlist category plugin when parsing certain ".m3u" playlists.
- When using the media library's refresh button on a plugin based category, it accidentally cleared the media's titles.
- The advanced option dialog audio visualization configuration options were completely broken.
- The "fnRestart" and "fnRestartWithParam" functions restarted Zoom Player without first saving settings, which caused the restarted copy to revert some settings.
- Playing a network shared file from command line would miss an external subtitle file in the same folder and no subtitles were shown.
- With the "Disable the Control Bar in Window Mode" setting enabled, exiting fullscreen briefly showed the control bar.
- When Two movie folders shared a similar base name (e.g. "Men in Black" and "Men in Black 2"), the wrong progress bar position would show for the first folder.
- Fixed a cosmetic glitch in the media scanner that caused paths to draw over icons.
- Setting the image slideshow duration for loaded images to "0" would show an incorrect "remaining time" value on the timeline.
- Fixed a few small memory leaks.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Zoom Player Free 16.5
Zoom Player Max 16.5