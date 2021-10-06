Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Blender 2.93.5

Blender logo (75 pix) Versie 2.93.5 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

LTS Release 2.93.5 Changelog
  • Crash selecting 3D tracking marker. [T90651]
  • Image Editor not sampling color from the the currently selected pass. [T90772]
  • PulseAudio breaks animation playback in new scene (no imported sound involved) LTS backport, 3.0 is fine. [T90887]
  • Blender popup windows open on the wrong screen. [T90752]
  • Fix buffer size mismatch in SCRIPT_OT_python_file_run. [rB515bdda3d9c]
  • Fix invalid mask use for the UV-project modifier. [rB969d6d3a0ff]
  • Fix “Text to Object” creating invisible object. [rB933c6b7d8a3]
  • Fix T88909: Win32 getTitle() UTF8 Support. [rBd6facd44b53]
  • Fix error scaling thumbnails to zero dimensions. [rB16637e7ff40]
  • Audio causes issues with Playback when PC put to Sleep, Hibernate or when Screensaver appears. [T88887]
  • GPencil Time Offset Modifier together with Armature Modifier or/and Lattice Modifier broken in 2.93.3. [T91060]
  • Grease Pencil: Adding driver in Transform doesn’t behave as expected during playback. [T88433]
  • GPencil: Sculpt Smooth Brush is using Affect Pressure but is not used internally. [T91159]
  • Loop Tools Relax. [T90600]
  • Text “Scale to Fit” no longer working properly since 2.93.4. [T91401]
  • Fix memory leak if an error occurred assigning id-property sequence. [rBec448d5a6ac]
  • Bisect straight line gesture features dont work (“Flip” / “Snap” option). [T91320]
  • Workbench doesn’t respect GP simplify options when rendering. [T91448]
  • GPencil: Scripting weight_get and Vertex Groups not working at expected with several groups. [T91511]
  • GPencil: Interpolate Sequence crash and quit. [T91534]
  • Eevee ambient occlusion is incorrect on M1 macMini. [T87801]
  • Intel HD graphics: Changing Roughness Value to 0 causes mesh to be black. [T88754]
  • VSE playback periodically refuses to work (Pulseaudio, OpenAL seems fine). [T89045]
  • GPencil: Tint modifier “apply” removes the effect. [T91607]
  • Texture Paint Stencil doesn’t use assigned UV Layer. [T91557]
  • Fix default surface resolution U/V mis-match. [rB4528c9a357a]
  • Fix ‘WM_window_find_under_cursor’. [rB1ff10bb6d18]
  • Fix building without audaspace. [rBaf42086e743]

Versienummer 2.93.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/releases/2-93/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 06-10-2021 13:473

06-10-2021 • 13:47

3 Linkedin

Bron: Blender

Update-historie

10-03 Blender 3.1 2
27-01 Blender 3.0.1 17
04-12 Blender 3.0 38
17-11 Blender 2.93.6 3
06-10 Blender 2.93.5 3
01-09 Blender 2.93.4 0
18-08 Blender 2.93.3 1
05-08 Blender 2.93.2 14
06-'21 Blender 2.93 1
02-'21 Blender 2.92 13
Meer historie

Reacties (3)

+1beerse
6 oktober 2021 14:25
Dus als ik het goed begrijp kan hiermee een (teken) film worden gemaakt waarbij met een druk op de knop de merchandise figuurtjes uit de 3dprinter rollen.
+1basseytje
@beerse6 oktober 2021 14:50
als jij die knop zo programmeert kan dat inderdaad.
+1Jogai
@beerse6 oktober 2021 21:11
Uitdagend, maar in theorie kan het wel hiermee ja.

