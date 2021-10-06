Versie 2.93.5 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel en Cosmos Laundromat gemaakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

LTS Release 2.93.5 Changelog Crash selecting 3D tracking marker. [T90651]

Image Editor not sampling color from the the currently selected pass. [T90772]

PulseAudio breaks animation playback in new scene (no imported sound involved) LTS backport, 3.0 is fine. [T90887]

Blender popup windows open on the wrong screen. [T90752]

Fix buffer size mismatch in SCRIPT_OT_python_file_run. [rB515bdda3d9c]

Fix invalid mask use for the UV-project modifier. [rB969d6d3a0ff]

Fix “Text to Object” creating invisible object. [rB933c6b7d8a3]

Fix T88909: Win32 getTitle() UTF8 Support. [rBd6facd44b53]

Fix error scaling thumbnails to zero dimensions. [rB16637e7ff40]

Audio causes issues with Playback when PC put to Sleep, Hibernate or when Screensaver appears. [T88887]

GPencil Time Offset Modifier together with Armature Modifier or/and Lattice Modifier broken in 2.93.3. [T91060]

Grease Pencil: Adding driver in Transform doesn’t behave as expected during playback. [T88433]

GPencil: Sculpt Smooth Brush is using Affect Pressure but is not used internally. [T91159]

Loop Tools Relax. [T90600]

Text “Scale to Fit” no longer working properly since 2.93.4. [T91401]

Fix memory leak if an error occurred assigning id-property sequence. [rBec448d5a6ac]

Bisect straight line gesture features dont work (“Flip” / “Snap” option). [T91320]

Workbench doesn’t respect GP simplify options when rendering. [T91448]

GPencil: Scripting weight_get and Vertex Groups not working at expected with several groups. [T91511]

GPencil: Interpolate Sequence crash and quit. [T91534]

Eevee ambient occlusion is incorrect on M1 macMini. [T87801]

Intel HD graphics: Changing Roughness Value to 0 causes mesh to be black. [T88754]

VSE playback periodically refuses to work (Pulseaudio, OpenAL seems fine). [T89045]

GPencil: Tint modifier “apply” removes the effect. [T91607]

Texture Paint Stencil doesn’t use assigned UV Layer. [T91557]

Fix default surface resolution U/V mis-match. [rB4528c9a357a]

Fix ‘WM_window_find_under_cursor’. [rB1ff10bb6d18]

Fix building without audaspace. [rBaf42086e743]