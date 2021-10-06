Versie 27.1.3 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Sinds versie 27.1.1 zijn nog de volgende problemen verholpen:
27.1.3 Hotfix Changes
27.1.2 Hotfix Changes
- Fixed a bug introduced in 27.1.2 where some sources wouldn't have their audio output properly
- Fixed Browser Source transparency issue
- Fixed an issue where the main window could not be resized for smaller monitors
- Fixed hotkeys failing sometimes when the program was in focus
- Fixed an issue where the Bandwidth Test checkbox for Twitch would be incorrectly disabled
- Fixed an issue where the Bandwidth Test was unavailable for YouTube in the Auto Configuration wizard
- Fixed a crash when opening the Auto Configuration dialog with a linked YouTube account