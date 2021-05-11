Nvidia heeft nieuwe *nix-displaydrivers uitgebracht, met versienummer 460.67. De drivers zijn beschikbaar voor Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64), Linux (AMD64/EM64T) en FreeBSD (x64). Specifieke installatie-instructies kunnen op de afzonderlijke pagina's worden gevonden. In versie 460.80 heeft nVidia ondersteuning toegevoegd voor enkele nieuwe mobile gpu's en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen:
Release Highlights
- Added support for the following GPUs:
- GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
- GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
- T600 Laptop GPU
- T1200 Laptop GPU
- RTX A5000 Laptop GPU
- RTX A4000 Laptop GPU
- RTX A3000 Laptop GPU
- RTX A2000 Laptop GPU
- Fixed a bug that could cause AddressSanitizer to report a heap-buffer-overflow during initialization of the OpenGL and Vulkan libraries.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent a system from resuming from suspend when DisplayPort activity occurred while the system was suspended.
- Fixed a regression that prevented eglQueryDevicesEXT from correctly enumerating GPUs on systems with multiple GPUs where access to the GPU device files was restricted for some GPUs.
- Fixed a regression that could cause system hangs when changing display resolution on SLI Mosaic configurations.
- Fixed a bug that could result in blank displays when driving multiple displays at the same resolution using active DisplayPort dongles.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64)
Linux (AMD64/EM64T)
FreeBSD (x64)