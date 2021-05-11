Driver-update: Nvidia Linux Display Driver 460.80

nVidia logo (60 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe *nix-displaydrivers uitgebracht, met versienummer 460.67. De drivers zijn beschikbaar voor Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64), Linux (AMD64/EM64T) en FreeBSD (x64). Specifieke installatie-instructies kunnen op de afzonderlijke pagina's worden gevonden. In versie 460.80 heeft nVidia ondersteuning toegevoegd voor enkele nieuwe mobile gpu's en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen:

Release Highlights
  • Added support for the following GPUs:
    • GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
    • GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
    • T600 Laptop GPU
    • T1200 Laptop GPU
    • RTX A5000 Laptop GPU
    • RTX A4000 Laptop GPU
    • RTX A3000 Laptop GPU
    • RTX A2000 Laptop GPU
  • Fixed a bug that could cause AddressSanitizer to report a heap-buffer-overflow during initialization of the OpenGL and Vulkan libraries.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent a system from resuming from suspend when DisplayPort activity occurred while the system was suspended.
  • Fixed a regression that prevented eglQueryDevicesEXT from correctly enumerating GPUs on systems with multiple GPUs where access to the GPU device files was restricted for some GPUs.
  • Fixed a regression that could cause system hangs when changing display resolution on SLI Mosaic configurations.
  • Fixed a bug that could result in blank displays when driving multiple displays at the same resolution using active DisplayPort dongles.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64)
*Linux (AMD64/EM64T)
*FreeBSD (x64)

Versienummer 460.80
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/drivers/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-05-2021 18:4114

11-05-2021 • 18:41

14 Linkedin

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

26-10 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 495.44 15
05-'21 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 460.80 14
03-'21 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 460.67 25
05-'18 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 390.59 12
02-'17 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 378.13 2
05-'14 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 331.79 2
05-'14 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 337.19 bèta 7
03-'14 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 334.21 0
02-'14 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 331.49 11
01-'14 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 331.38 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+19+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1SillieWous
11 mei 2021 19:34
Anders maken ze eens een beetje voort met wayland drivers ipv xserver...
+2mfpieters
@SillieWous11 mei 2021 21:21
Voor Wayland support moeten we nog even wachten op versie 470, zie https://www.phoronix.com/...IDIA-470-Wayland-Friendly
+1Denizz
@SillieWous11 mei 2021 20:15
Kwam hier om te vragen of dit de Wayland driver was, blijkbaar niet dus. ;)
0FuaZe
@SillieWous11 mei 2021 21:56
Zit Ubuntu met LTS al op Wayland of niet?

In Ubuntu 17 waren ze gewisseld naar Wayland maar daar zijn ze in Ubuntu 18 op terug gekomen?

Ik gebruik eigenlijk vooral Ubuntu Server (geen desktop environment), maar ben geïnteresseerd in desktop; om ook remote desktop applicaties te kunnen draaien.
+1SillieWous
@FuaZe11 mei 2021 22:26
Als je GNOME (standaard op Ubuntu LTS) gebruikt staat het standaard aan. Maar je kan makkelijk switchen naar Xorg door een regel in /etc/gdm3/custom.conf te uncommenten.
0FuaZe
@SillieWous12 mei 2021 07:50
Totaal geen antwoord op mijn vraag, maar wel een heel goed antwoord.

Het hele verschil is dus niet zo spannend; omdat je simpel kunt switchen.
0DeadMetal
@FuaZe11 mei 2021 22:26
Wayland is standaard op Ubuntu 21.04 maar dat is geen LTS.
0Mastofun
@DeadMetal12 mei 2021 09:58
ook enkel te upgraden van 20.10 naar 21.04 als je '-d" gebruikt ( developer).
+1jbhc
11 mei 2021 18:50
Ik ben benieuwd of deze ARM driver nu op een RPi werkt. 8-)

https://www.google.com/ur...Vaw2svsU9f4o9EZ_xxxXJ6C5t


/edit:

De -1 is mij compleet onduidelijk. Een 0 ok maar een 'ongewenst' voor een comment die een vraag stelt en de reden erbij geeft (een experiment om een pci gpu in een raspberry te prikken)? Bizar.....

[Reactie gewijzigd door jbhc op 11 mei 2021 20:22]

+1Creesch
@jbhc11 mei 2021 18:56
Fatsoenlijke url zonder google er tussen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=MxcafwjWw24
0urf
@Creesch11 mei 2021 20:38
Je weet dat YouTube van Google is toch? Dus in dit geval ontgaat mij de noodzaak een beetje :+ 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door urf op 11 mei 2021 20:38]

+1Creesch
@urf11 mei 2021 20:45
Omdat het zo duidelijker is waar de link naar toe gaat, dat is alles. Met google bedoelde ik hier dan ook de zoekmachine, niet het bedrijf in zijn geheel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Creesch op 11 mei 2021 20:46]

+1urf
@Creesch11 mei 2021 21:01
Daar had ik dan weer niet aan gedacht, goed punt.

Ik ging uit van het ‘standaard’ privacy/tracking verhaal (niet dat daar overigens iets mis mee is) en dan zou het een beetje lood om oud ijzer zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door urf op 11 mei 2021 21:02]

+1psychicist
@jbhc12 mei 2021 07:50
Dat vind ik ook interessant. Ik heb nu een GTX 950 in mijn oude desktop zitten en zou die kaart op termijn in een ARM systeem willen gebruiken zonder een Honeycomb LX2K of workstation met een Ampere CPU aan te hoeven schaffen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee