Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 5

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft de vijfde bètarelease van versie 18 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. Hieronder is de lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen die we in deze uitgave aan kunnen treffen:

What's New in DaVinci Resolve Studio 18 Public Beta 5
  • Support for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2.
  • Ability to stabilize Blackmagic Pocket Camera clips using AI and camera gyroscope metadata.
  • Entering trim editor mode no longer hides the tools icon in the cut viewer.
  • Addressed subtitle track style being reset when adding an SRT to the track.
  • Addressed an issue with reel names in the edit index for stereoscopic 3D workflows.
  • Addressed audio glitches playing nested timelines with effects.
  • Addressed delays when adjusting audio levels for multiple clips in Fairlight.
  • Addressed VCA group control not affecting track controls in read mode.
  • Addressed node graph timeline view not being restored when exiting cinema viewer.
  • Addressed a remote monitoring failure with Resolve on Linux.
  • Addressed flickering when remote monitoring with dual SDI outputs.
  • Addressed incorrect mask output from Fusion wand tool with floating point sources.
  • Addressed an issue with changing tracker checkboxes in Fusion.
  • Addressed the Fusion inspector not updating when downstream of viewed nodes.
  • Addressed an issue with viewer overlays on cached controls with expressions.
  • Addressed stability issues with Resolve FX surface tracker in Fusion.
  • Render jobs now show progress bars for uploads.
  • Shift-drag to move overlay pins in Resolve FX transform, surface tracker and match move.
  • Option/alt-drag to delete overlay pins in Resolve FX transform, surface tracker and match move.
  • Improved object mask caching including options to regenerate and delete masks.
  • Shift-drag to resize overlays in plane for Resolve FX transform, surface tracker and match move.
  • Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 2.5
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.0 bèta 5
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-06-2022 14:49
0 • submitter: guidogast

24-06-2022 • 14:49

0 Linkedin

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

14:49 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 5 0
20-05 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 3 6
02-05 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 2 16
19-04 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 1 14
30-03 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.6 4
07-03 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.5 9
16-02 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.4 7
21-12 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.3 15
19-11 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.2 9
29-10 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.1 20
Meer historie

Lees meer

DaVinci Resolve

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee