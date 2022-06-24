Blackmagic Design heeft de vijfde bètarelease van versie 18 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. Hieronder is de lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen die we in deze uitgave aan kunnen treffen:

What's New in DaVinci Resolve Studio 18 Public Beta 5 Support for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2.

Ability to stabilize Blackmagic Pocket Camera clips using AI and camera gyroscope metadata.

Entering trim editor mode no longer hides the tools icon in the cut viewer.

Addressed subtitle track style being reset when adding an SRT to the track.

Addressed an issue with reel names in the edit index for stereoscopic 3D workflows.

Addressed audio glitches playing nested timelines with effects.

Addressed delays when adjusting audio levels for multiple clips in Fairlight.

Addressed VCA group control not affecting track controls in read mode.

Addressed node graph timeline view not being restored when exiting cinema viewer.

Addressed a remote monitoring failure with Resolve on Linux.

Addressed flickering when remote monitoring with dual SDI outputs.

Addressed incorrect mask output from Fusion wand tool with floating point sources.

Addressed an issue with changing tracker checkboxes in Fusion.

Addressed the Fusion inspector not updating when downstream of viewed nodes.

Addressed an issue with viewer overlays on cached controls with expressions.

Addressed stability issues with Resolve FX surface tracker in Fusion.

Render jobs now show progress bars for uploads.

Shift-drag to move overlay pins in Resolve FX transform, surface tracker and match move.

Option/alt-drag to delete overlay pins in Resolve FX transform, surface tracker and match move.

Improved object mask caching including options to regenerate and delete masks.

Shift-drag to resize overlays in plane for Resolve FX transform, surface tracker and match move.

Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 2.5

General performance and stability improvements.