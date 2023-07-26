Software-update: IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1.5

IntelliJ IDEA logo (79 pix)JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1.5 uitgebracht en de releasenotes sinds versie 2023.1.3 zijn hieronder te vinden.

Notable changes in 2023.1.5:
  • We’ve fixed the issue that caused Maven reimport to fail with the java.io.FileNotFoundException exception. [IDEA-322338]
  • We’ve fixed the issue that caused running JPQL queries in the JPA console to fail with the java.lang.NoSuchFieldError. [IDEA-322154]

For more details, please refer to the release notes.

Notable changes in 2023.1.4:
  • Custom Code Style settings are accidentally lost (IDEA-318457).
  • IDE start fails with “CannotActivateException: Address already in use: bind” (IDEA-323836).
  • File Cache Conflict when using an external formatter since 2023.1.1 (WI-72733)

The full list of changes is available in the release notes.

IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1

Versienummer 2023.1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/idea/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-07-2023 09:38
11 • submitter: Zidane007nl

26-07-2023 • 09:38

11

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Bron: JetBrains

Update-historie

25-10 IntelliJ IDEA 2025.2.4 2
08-'25 IntelliJ IDEA 2025.2 1
04-'25 IntelliJ IDEA 2025.1 2
03-'25 IntelliJ IDEA 2024.3.4 0
02-'25 IntelliJ IDEA 2024.3.3 1
01-'25 IntelliJ IDEA 2024.3.2 0
11-'24 IntelliJ IDEA 2024.3 4
09-'24 IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2.2 16
08-'24 IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2.1 3
08-'24 IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2 2
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Herko_ter_Horst 26 juli 2023 09:44
Misschien is 2 aparte updates duidelijker? Want IntelliJ IDEA en PhpStorm lijken weliswaar qua uiterlijk en opzet erg op elkaar, maar het zijn toch echt 2 verschillende IDE's voor 2 verschillende doelgroepen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Herko_ter_Horst op 24 juli 2024 13:07]

Keyb @Herko_ter_Horst26 juli 2023 09:49
Alle IDE producten zijn gebaseerd op de IntelliJ codebase. Eigenlijk zijn de producten zoals PhpStorm aangepaste builds (lees andere set van plugins) van dezelfde IDE.
GoodspeeD @Keyb26 juli 2023 09:56
Maar dan nog is de doelgroep anders. Iemand die veelal PhpStorm gebruikt, zal niet snel op een artikel over IntelliJ klikken en andersom.
Oon @GoodspeeD26 juli 2023 10:29
Andersom klik ik als IDEA Ultimate gebruiker wél op PhpStorm artikelen, want ik werk voornamelijk in webdev en Jetbrains gebruikt dan weer vaak hun single-purpose IDE's als startpunt voor updates, dus via de PhpStorm updates kan ik dan een preview krijgen van wat ik over enkele maanden ook ter beschikking krijg.
machiel @Keyb26 juli 2023 10:10
De veranderingen zitten veelal in die aangepaste plugins. Bij deze versie zijn 2 java problemen opgelost die een php ontwikkelaar niet zullen raken.
P1nGu1n @Herko_ter_Horst26 juli 2023 14:22
Goed nieuws, de updates zijn ook apart :)

uitvoering: PhpStorm
Christoxz @P1nGu1n26 juli 2023 17:44
Maar onderaan deze release notes staan weer de release notes van Phpstorm 2023.1.4.
Joenos 26 juli 2023 15:25
Mijn IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate is bij versie 2023.2 aanbeland met 'Meet the New UI' uit beta
Zidane007nl @Joenos26 juli 2023 23:45
Die zag ik vanmiddag ook binnenkomen. Ik had de nieuwe UI in de beta al aan staan. Ze hebben ook een aantal verbeteringen aan de UI doorgevoerd.
MsG 27 juli 2023 07:03
@Drobanir kan het zijn dat je Phpstorm per ongeluk met Intellij hebt verwisseld? :)
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @MsG27 juli 2023 08:12
Ja, ik heb de plank helemaal mis geslagen. Nu moet het goed zijn.

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