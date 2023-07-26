JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1.5 uitgebracht en de releasenotes sinds versie 2023.1.3 zijn hieronder te vinden.

Notable changes in 2023.1.5: We’ve fixed the issue that caused Maven reimport to fail with the java.io.FileNotFoundException exception. [IDEA-322338]

We’ve fixed the issue that caused running JPQL queries in the JPA console to fail with the java.lang.NoSuchFieldError. [IDEA-322154] For more details, please refer to the release notes.