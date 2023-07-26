Synology heeft een nieuwe versie van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, home automationserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.
Om versie 7.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 7.1 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 16 of hoger. Versie 7.1 is de laatste update voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor Write Once-folders, kunnen volumes versleutelt worden en zijn er meer mogelijkheden met betrekking tot het gebruik van M.2 NVMe ssd's. In deze uitgave zijn diverse problemen verholpen.
Important notes
Fixed Issues
- Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to update it manually.
- Your DSM is working fine without having to update. The system evaluates service statuses and system settings to determine whether it needs to update to this version.
- Depending on your Synology NAS model, this update will restart the device.
- Fixed an issue where deleting snapshots through Snapshot Replication on the destination server might cause unused memory to not be released properly.
- Fixed an issue where certain models might experience unsuccessful replication with Snapshot Replication after updating to DSM 7.2.
- Fixed an issue where users signing in to DSM through Synology SSO might be unable to open Synology Office files.
- Fixed an issue where the system might be unable to send test emails when Synology Account is configured to receive notifications.
- Adjusted the suggestions generated by Western Digital Device Analytics (WDDA).
- Fixed an issue where certain models might not display the corresponding storage pool after creating a volume.
- Fixed an issue where the warning for checksum mismatch did not provide the file path for the files containing the error.
- Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Ghostscript (CVE-2023-36664).