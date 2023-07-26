Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.2 build 64570 Update 2

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een nieuwe versie van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, home automationserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Om versie 7.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 7.1 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 16 of hoger. Versie 7.1 is de laatste update voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor Write Once-folders, kunnen volumes versleutelt worden en zijn er meer mogelijkheden met betrekking tot het gebruik van M.2 NVMe ssd's. In deze uitgave zijn diverse problemen verholpen.

Important notes
  • Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to update it manually.
    • Your DSM is working fine without having to update. The system evaluates service statuses and system settings to determine whether it needs to update to this version.
  • Depending on your Synology NAS model, this update will restart the device.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where deleting snapshots through Snapshot Replication on the destination server might cause unused memory to not be released properly.
  • Fixed an issue where certain models might experience unsuccessful replication with Snapshot Replication after updating to DSM 7.2.
  • Fixed an issue where users signing in to DSM through Synology SSO might be unable to open Synology Office files.
  • Fixed an issue where the system might be unable to send test emails when Synology Account is configured to receive notifications.
  • Adjusted the suggestions generated by Western Digital Device Analytics (WDDA).
  • Fixed an issue where certain models might not display the corresponding storage pool after creating a volume.
  • Fixed an issue where the warning for checksum mismatch did not provide the file path for the files containing the error.
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Ghostscript (CVE-2023-36664).

Versienummer 7.2 build 64570 Update 2
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://archive.synology.com/download/Os/DSM/7.2-64570-2
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-07-2023 07:26 49

26-07-2023 • 07:26

49

Bron: Synology

Update-historie

16-06 Synology DSM 7.4 build 90075 24
20-03 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 Update 3 29
16-03 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 Update 2 40
29-01 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 Update 1 31
02-12 Synology DSM 7.3.2 build 86009 11
18-11 Synology DSM 7.3.1 build 86003 Update 1 15
28-10 Synology DSM 7.3.1 build 86003 46
08-10 Synology DSM 7.3 build 81180 64
07-'25 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72806 Update 4 57
02-'25 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72806 Update 3 43
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Reacties (49)

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Stanevo6 26 juli 2023 12:06
even een vraag als jullie mij toestaan, ben niet echt een tweaker op het gebied van de NAS.

ik heb de DS918+ met DSM 7.1.1-42962 Update 6 Kan ik meteen de 7.2 64570 Update 2 uitvoeren?
en waar vind ik die, zie de DS918+ nergens staan in de hele rij PAT bestanden. Welke zou ik moeten gebruiken?

dank bij voorbaat
Jan-1981 @Stanevo626 juli 2023 13:24
Je moet eerst naar 7.2-64570 (with Update 1) en dan pas naar 7.2-64570 Update 2.

In het downloadcentrum kun je aangeven van welke versie je komt en naar welke versie je wilt.
Luuk2015 @Stanevo626 juli 2023 14:31
Op de download center pagina van jouw type NAS kan je jouw huidige DSM versie selecteren.
Vervolgens kies je de versie waar je naar wil upgraden. De website geeft dan aan hoe je moet upgraden.
In jouw geval moet je eerst naar "7.2-64570 (with Update 1)", en vervolgens upgrade je naar "7.2-64570 Update 2".
iAR 26 juli 2023 07:57
Ik kwam er van 't weekend achter dat ik voor mijn NAS handmatig moest updaten naar 7.2. Uiteindelijk geüpdatet. In 7.2 is Docker bijgewerkt: daar zat ik wel op te wachten.
Verder blijven Synology versies van apps hopeloos achter. Van 't weekend heb ik ook eindelijk mijn notes handmatig uit het achterlijke Synology Notes kunnen halen. Ongelofelijk dat dergelijke apps decennia achter lopen.
Luchtbakker @iAR26 juli 2023 08:10
Heb je issues dan met de apps? Als iets gewoon functioneert, waarom zou synology daar dan een update voor uitbrengen?

Security updates verlopen via DSM dus op app niveau hoeft synology niks bij te werken.

Synology werkt trouwens hard aan de weg met een aantal apps. Er is recent een enorme update geweest rond de surveillance center. Ik denk dat ze afgelopen jaar daar al hun handen vol aan hebben gehad. Deze app krijgt ook nagenoeg elke maand updates.
iAR @Luchtbakker26 juli 2023 08:22
Notes is verschrikkelijk traag, afbeeldingen verdwijnen, je kunt je notes er niet meer uit krijgen (geen export terwijl er wel een import functie is), qua functionaliteit komt er niets bij.

Surveillance center en docker hebben denk ik ook wel een hogere prio omdat deze apps ook door niet thuisgebruikers worden gebruikt. Het is alleen wel jammer dat thuisgebruikers minder features krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door iAR op 23 juli 2024 01:11]

MikeOO
@iAR26 juli 2023 08:54
Gebruik Notes al vrij lang en herken dit totaal niet.

Kan Notes berichten gewoon verwijderen.
Afbeeldingen blijven gewoon bestaan en opent en werkt zonder vertraging.

Mogelijk dat je NAS zelf problemen heeft of te traag word?
Draai het zelf op een DS718+ met 10Gb ram.

Notes pakket zelf heeft nog wel in April een update gekregen.
Maar deel je mening wel dat dit soort programma's wat meer ontwikkelingen mogen meemaken.
Ok het doet wat het moet doen en dat gaat uitstekend maar nieuwe functies mogen van mij ook best erbij en op zich een wat moderne Gui mag ook wel.
iAR @MikeOO26 juli 2023 09:12
Het gaat niet om verwijderen maar migreren. Probeer maar eens je data uit Notes te krijgen als je over wilt stappen naar een andere app. Onmogelijk.

Heb een DS918+ dus dat moet het probleem niet zijn. Daarnaast: het is een notes app, die zou zoveel resources niet nodig hebben met zo weinig functionaliteit ;)
MikeOO
@iAR26 juli 2023 09:46
Dan blijft de vraag waarom het zo traag is. Mogelijk dat je behoorlijk meer notes gebruikt dan ik.
Zit denk ik rond de 500 notes.

Dat is bij veel app zo. Importeren besteden ze natuurlijk veel aandacht aan maar exporteren is van minder belang voor een bedrijf. Ze willen natuurlijk graag dat je hun apps blijft gebruiken :)

Misschien kun je hier iets mee, al wel wat ouder
https://github.com/Maboroshy/Note-Station-to-markdown/

[Reactie gewijzigd door MikeOO op 23 juli 2024 01:11]

Verwijderd @iAR26 juli 2023 10:24
Het gaat niet om verwijderen maar migreren. Probeer maar eens je data uit Notes te krijgen als je over wilt stappen naar een andere app. Onmogelijk.
Ik zie dit heel erg vaak bij consumenten die tools gebruiken maar hier niet over hebben nagedacht.
Dus zie deze ervaring ook als een leermoment, nooit tools gebruiken als er geen export optie is. Het is de basis van interoperabiliteit.

Maar als ik een korte Google doe, dan zie ik dat anderen wel een optie hebben:
https://community.synology.com/enu/forum/1/post/134599
Er is ook een script om de boel om te gooien naar markdown:
https://github.com/Maboroshy/Note-Station-to-markdown/
Markdown is een mooie standaard, lekker simpel en veel tools kunnen ermee omgaan.
Ik gebruik zelf Obsidian.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Verwijderd op 23 juli 2024 01:11]

Luchtbakker @iAR26 juli 2023 09:19
Ik erken absoluut niet wat je zegt. Althans, sinds ik een SSD gebruik in mijn DS923+ (en hiervoor de DS218).

Misschien dat dit werkt?
iAR @Luchtbakker26 juli 2023 09:24
Ik heb geen SSD, en vind dat voor een simpele note app ook een beetje een rare oplossing.

Maar goed, ik heb handmatig alle notes gekopieerd en geplakt in Apple Notes. En ik deed een vreugde dansje toen ik Synology notes kon deinstalleren :)
Luchtbakker @iAR26 juli 2023 09:26
Ik vind ergens het ook raar dat een NAS met RAID1 HDD's aanzienlijk slechter presteert dan 2x SSD's.
Arfman @Luchtbakker26 juli 2023 08:27
Ik heb al maanden een waarschuwing in mijn HA instance dat mijn MariaDB hopeloos verouderd is en een grote performanceimpact heeft.

MariaDB op Synology: 10.3
Aanbevolen versie vanuit HA: 10.5 of hoger
Nieuwste release: 10.11 (en 11.x is er ook al maar nog in beta)

10.3 release date: 11 augustus 2022, bijna een jaar oud dus.
Prince @Arfman26 juli 2023 08:41
Ik had net veel opmerkingen gelezen dat de 10.6 tegenover de 10.3 juist trager was; vooral bij joins tussen tabellen. Ik had ook wat gehoord over performance loss van subqueries.

Ik draai nog steeds de 10.2 voor andere projecten en daar zitten ~ 150.000.000 records in een bepaalde tabel en dat draait als een zonnetje.

HA is nu ook weer niet zo extreem groot of intensief.

Als je performance issues zou hebben, kijk zeker even om je NAS uit te rusten met het maximale RAM en -als die dat ondersteunt- met NVMD cache drives. Ik heb de 1522+ en heb er het maximale RAM en 2 cache drives in gezet en desondanks dat het geen raket is qua processor, loopt het super snel.
Arfman @Prince26 juli 2023 12:42
Ik heb ook de 1522+ en heb verder geen problemen met mijn HA instance. Alleen dat uitroeptekentje triggert mijn OCD elke keer :+
mcwieger @Arfman26 juli 2023 09:53
Bedoel je met HA Home Assistant? En gebruik je daarvoor de native Synology app? En gebruikt deze MariaDB?
Verwijderd @mcwieger26 juli 2023 10:26
Waarschijnlijk bedoelt hij inderdaad Home Assistant. Daar kan je de backend (database) van veranderen.
Gezien zijn post lijkt het dat hij inderdaad de 'MariaDB Package' van Synology gebruikt.

@Arfman, altijd alles gewoon via docker configureren ;)
mcwieger @Verwijderd26 juli 2023 10:45
Ja, eens met Docker. Het verbaast me dat je een optie die wel wat voeten in de aarde heeft (database wijzigen in HA) wordt gedaan met de standaard database van Synology (wat voor iemand die het eerste doet niet voor de hand lijkt te liggen, doordat het zo makkelijk in Docker gedraaid kan worden en je daardoor geen update-issues hebt).
Verwijderd @mcwieger26 juli 2023 11:16
Tja, mensen willen graag knutselen natuurlijk ;)
Maar HA bestaat al erg lang en één van de manieren om vroeger de boel sneller te maken, was om een aparte database te gebruiken. Dus dat deden veel gebruikers van het eerste uur en die opzet zal nog wel veel draaien. Ook als je veel statistieken wilt bewaren is een externe DB een idee maar persoonlijk zou ik dan een extra export doen naar InfluxDB...

Uiteindelijk zijn er in de laatste jaren heel veel performance problemen opgelost met de ingebouwde database. Veel mensen zullen hier ook niet van op de hoogte zijn.
Arfman @Verwijderd26 juli 2023 12:45
Ik draai HA op een Pi met een SD kaartje. Lijkt me niet handig om dan de database op dat kaartje te draaien, die moet ik nu al elk jaar vervangen :P
Verwijderd @Arfman26 juli 2023 13:09
Dat is inderdaad ook een goede usecase!
Arfman @Verwijderd26 juli 2023 12:41
Ik ben ooit begonnen met MariaDB rechtstreeks op de Synology. Ik krijg het helaas niet voor elkaar om de database te migreren naar een Docker-gebaseerde MariaDB instance.
3DDude @Luchtbakker26 juli 2023 09:41
Bij mij liep surveilance manager ook vast. Dat is ook een app'je op die synology.
Toch handmatig 3 keer moeten bijwerken (want eerst faalde die app bijwerken).

Config was ik niet kwijt gelukkig..
Luchtbakker @3DDude26 juli 2023 09:52
Bij mij liep surveilance manager ook vast. Dat is ook een app'je op die synology.
Toch handmatig 3 keer moeten bijwerken (want eerst faalde die app bijwerken).

Config was ik niet kwijt gelukkig..
Het handmatig bijwerken is soms nodig omdat je aanvullende voorwaarden moet accepteren. In deze situaties update de app niet automatisch.

Dat is trouwens bij meerdere apps zo, niet bij allemaal. Zo wil bijvoorbeeld mijn ffmpeg app ook niet altijd automatisch bijwerken.
MikeyMan @iAR26 juli 2023 08:15
Die docker update zit ik dan weer minder op te wachten. Onzinnige rebrand, en je moet maar afwachten hoeveel ze uit de pas gaan lopen met de standaard.
Mmaaikel @MikeyMan26 juli 2023 08:19
Heb zelf juist het idee dat ik steeds meer aanpassingen kan doen in Docker die ik normaal via andere wegen in moest stellen. Had voorheen Portainer draaien om admin rechten specifiek in te stellen, maar nu is dat niet meer nodig.

Ben voor de rest heel bij met DSM, alleen de apps lopen wel veel achter inderdaad. Heb voor Plex een script lopen die elke dag een controle doet op een nieuwe versie en deze dan automatisch bijwerkt.
iAR @Mmaaikel26 juli 2023 08:24
Dat idee heb ik met Docker nu ook wel. Hoewel je je wel kan afvragen of ze uit de pas gaan lopen.

Wat voor scriptje is dat? Care to share? ;) Ik log regelmatig in op Plex om de trash te legen (dat script/curl-actie werkt blijkbaar niet meer, verdorie) en als ik dan een update zie dan installeer ik hem maar dat is nogal regelmatig.
Mmaaikel @iAR26 juli 2023 08:29
Zeker! Ik gebruik deze git: https://github.com/michealespinola/syno.plexupdate . Hier staat een volledige uitleg met wat je moet doen. Als je dat allemaal hebt gedaan dan werkt het als een zonnetje! Je kan instellen na hoeveel dagen na release de update moet worden gedaan (heb zelf 3 dagen) aangezien Plex nogal eens updates uitbracht en daarna introk ivm bugs.
iAR @Mmaaikel26 juli 2023 08:49
Top, ik ga eens kijken!
Toevallig ook nog een alternatief of script voor het automatisch legen van de trash in Plex? En niet die in de instellingen zelf!
Mmaaikel @iAR26 juli 2023 09:29
Nee daar heb ik geen alternatief voor, maar ik moet zeggen dat ik ook niet echt last heb dat mijn trash niet wordt geleegd.
Prince @MikeyMan26 juli 2023 12:16
Het gaat vooral voor de ingebouwde ondersteuning voor docker-compose, wat je vroeger niet had in de Synology Docker app. Je kon het wel, maar dat was dan via de shell .
Step 26 juli 2023 10:32
Synology is wel fijn, ik gebruik het zelf ook maar ik vind het jammer dat de Storage Manager (met HDD/SSD) database van Synology wel bijhoudt wat welke drives supported zijn.

Zo heb ik schijven bij een klant die het prima doen maar niet in de compatibility list staan. Op de oude synology's meldt ie dit niet, maar in nieuwe units krijg je allemaal warnings.

De meldingen zijn prima te omzeilen, maar dat had Synology er zelf ook in kunnen bouwen in de GUI. Bij elke update hoop ik dat dit er in zit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Step op 23 juli 2024 01:11]

Zer0 @Step26 juli 2023 11:50
https://github.com/007revad/Synology_HDD_db
Elke hdd/ssd is supported :)
Technoid @Step26 juli 2023 12:25
Wat voor warnings? Mijn schijven staan er ook niet in in de DB maar heb nog nooit een waarschuwing op de 12 synologys gehad die ik beheer..
MeltedForest 26 juli 2023 08:08
Ik heb nu een 414 met 3x 4TB schijven in raid 5, maar aangezien er geen updates meer komen denk ik dat ik hem maar eens moet gaan vervangen met een *24 model. En eigenlijk is een twee bay met 8TB schijven in raid 1 voldoende voor mij.
Geim @MeltedForest26 juli 2023 09:06
Ik heb nu een 716+ en loop ook te kijken naar een nieuwe, maar veel geld, weinig nieuws (ssd cache dan wel) en AMD processors (niet mijn keuze),
Hopelijk komt er een x24 model met een wat vlottere Intel CPU.
makooy @Geim26 juli 2023 09:26
Heb een DS918+ en loop tegen hetzelfde aan. qua specs en mogelijkheden is een DS920+ minimale vooruitgang en de DS923+ eigenlijk een achteruitgang(AMD cpu en plex is geen goede combinatie).
Zie steeds meer mensen overstappen naar QNAP maar die zijn ook zeer aan de prijs.
wim1928 @makooy26 juli 2023 09:51
Ik heb ook 2x DS918+
Dit is een aardige vooruitgang voor Plex.
uitvoering: QNAP TVS-h674 (Ci5-12400, 32GB ram)
Zer0 @wim192826 juli 2023 09:58
De hardware is leuk, maar dat betekend ook dat je nieuwe/andere schijven moet gebruiken.
Bij de meeste migraties van een Syno naar een nieuwe Syno kun je gewoon de schijven overzetten en hoef je dus niet de data te migreren.
Geim @Zer026 juli 2023 13:56
Mijn 716 is uit 2015, de schijven draaien dus al bijna 8 jaar 24/7 (op 1 na die vervangen is) die ga ik sowieso vervangen.
Geim @wim192826 juli 2023 13:57
Qnap... Ik weet het niet hoor. Helemaal weer wennen aan een nieuwe omgeving. Collega en ik back-uppen bij elkaar, heb diverse servers draaien, etc. etc.
Tr1pke @makooy26 juli 2023 15:03
Ben ooit overgestapt en Qnap naar synology vanwege het energieverbruik. Misschien is dat al beter. Nuja een kant en klare nas is wel handig maar de volgende word toch iets zelfbouw. Vele goedkoper en werkt evengoed al dan niet beter.
webside007 26 juli 2023 09:45
ik heb men DS918+ juist manueel geupgrade van 7.1 naar deze 7.2 versie (middels 2 patchen); werkt perfect. :)
Stanevo6 27 juli 2023 14:13
heren, Dank het is gelukt :)
sender 29 juli 2023 21:52
Hallo, hier 2 synology's. 920 en 918, beide geven aan "Connection Failed. Please Check you Internet Conneciton". Bedie staan op verschillende locaties en de netwerk settings zijn sinds de vorige update niet gewijzigd. Hebben jullie dit (soms) ook?
rientek @sender30 juli 2023 08:02
ja had ik ook maar vandaag krijg ik de melding dat ik up-to-date ben, terwijl ik nog op Version: 7.2-64570 Update 1 zit.
sender @rientek31 juli 2023 10:57
Hm, heel vreemd. Lijkt een soort dns issue te zijn dan. Ik heb handmatig update 2 gedaan (op beide nassen) en nu ben ik ook weer wel "up to date".
SED 3 augustus 2023 21:18
Dacht update 2 te installeren maar inmiddels zitten we op 3.
https://www.synology.com/...del=DS1522%2B#ver_64570-3

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