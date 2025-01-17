JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op SQL, PhpStorm gericht op PHP en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en ActionScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina.

IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken: een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. Sinds versie IntelliJ IDEA 2024.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: