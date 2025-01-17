JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op SQL, PhpStorm gericht op PHP en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en ActionScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina.
IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken: een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. Sinds versie IntelliJ IDEA 2024.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
IntelliJ IDEA 2024.3.2 includes the following improvements:
IntelliJ IDEA 2024.3.1 brings the following improvements:
- Using certain third-party plugins no longer causes the font settings to reset to default. [IJPL-157487]
- It’s again possible to compile Java 7 projects with Javac version 7. [IDEA-361854]
- When establishing an SSH connection with a specified deployment path, the IDE no longer mistakenly sets the working directory to the host’s root directory. [IJPL-171619]
- The IDE no longer incorrectly reports valid JPQL syntax as errors. [IDEA-360902, IDEA-364513, IDEA-244155]
- JPA Buddy’s New Association Attribute dialog option for
@OneToManyonce again works as expected. [IDEA-359970]
- When the IDE window size is maximized on macOS Sequoia, it stays maximized upon IDE reopening. [IJPL-164502]
- The IDE correctly displays the GitHub pull request timeline with mannequins and deleted participants. [IJPL-79734]
- The Collection Presentation window properly displays nested collections in the debugger. [IDEA-363360]
- Each JetBrains IDE binary on macOS is now assigned a specific UUID, ensuring that different applications are no longer treated as single entities in the system settings. This helps prevent issues such as JetBrains Gateway being unable to connect to remote hosts. [IJPL-172978, IJPL-173908]
- This version introduces advanced interprocedural data flow analysis capabilities for Java and Kotlin. This allows you to find and fix security vulnerabilities in real time, ensuring your code is not only more efficient but also more secure – simply install the Security Analysis by Qodana plugin. More details are in this post.
- JSON schema validation is now aware of YAML tags, for example,
!referencein a
.gitlab-ci.ymlfile. [IJPL-64341]
- When changing the Version Control setting for remote development environments, the Open Diff as Editor Tab checkbox now works as intended. [IJPL-165702]
- The Render documentation comments option again works as expected. [IJPL-160370]
- Settings sync again works with self-signed certificates when a proxy is used. [IJPL-171446]
- Debugging a web application deployed on WebLogic 12.2 no longer affects IDE performance. [IDEA-241782]
- The IDE once again correctly matches Maven config files when working with several Maven projects simultaneously within one IDEA project. [IDEA-363195]
- Scroll positions are once again in sync for split panes of the same file, when the “Open in Opposite Group” and “Split…” actions are used. [IJPL-161208]
- The Merge Request Diff view again correctly shows the selected file. [IJPL-164167]
- The conversion to an enhanced switch now retains the default value. [IDEA-360755]
- We fixed the issue where, in some cases, Inline Method refactoring created unnecessary intermediate variables. [IDEA-361852]