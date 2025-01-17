RAR Labs heeft de derde bètarelease van versie 7.10 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes:
Bugs fixed:
- RAR compression algorithm can use multiple Windows processor groups to utilize up to maximum supported 64 logical processors. It can improve RAR compression speed on systems with logical processors number exceeding 64 and not multiple of 64. Previously the maximum number of logical processors was limited to a single processor group size, such as 36 for 72 processors.
- Tree panel uses the logical sorting for folders inside of archives. It treats digits in folder names by their numerical value, so folders are sorted as "1", "2", "10" instead of "1", "10", "2". Such sorting was already used for folders outside of archives.
- Dark mode visual improvements.
- If new files have been added to existing semi-solid RAR archive created with -se or -s switches, such files could be damaged. This issue doesn't affect usual solid archives created with -s, also as non-solid archives;
- If internal viewer "Autodetect encoding" option was on, a wrong encoding name could be displayed in the viewer status bar;
- Compressing a network share top level folder from Explorer context menu failed with "Cannot open" error.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 7.10 bèta 3 (64bit)
RAR 7.10 bèta 3 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 7.10 bèta 3 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
RAR 7.10 bèta 3 voor macOS (64bit)
RAR 7.10 bèta 3 voor macOS (Arm)