Software-update: WinRAR 7.10 bèta 3

WinRAR logo (79 pix) RAR Labs heeft de derde bètarelease van versie 7.10 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes:
  • RAR compression algorithm can use multiple Windows processor groups to utilize up to maximum supported 64 logical processors. It can improve RAR compression speed on systems with logical processors number exceeding 64 and not multiple of 64. Previously the maximum number of logical processors was limited to a single processor group size, such as 36 for 72 processors.
  • Tree panel uses the logical sorting for folders inside of archives. It treats digits in folder names by their numerical value, so folders are sorted as "1", "2", "10" instead of "1", "10", "2". Such sorting was already used for folders outside of archives.
  • Dark mode visual improvements.
Bugs fixed:
  • If new files have been added to existing semi-solid RAR archive created with -se or -s switches, such files could be damaged. This issue doesn't affect usual solid archives created with -s, also as non-solid archives;
  • If internal viewer "Autodetect encoding" option was on, a wrong encoding name could be displayed in the viewer status bar;
  • Compressing a network share top level folder from Explorer context menu failed with "Cannot open" error.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 7.10 bèta 3 (64bit)
*RAR 7.10 bèta 3 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 7.10 bèta 3 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 7.10 bèta 3 voor macOS (64bit)
*RAR 7.10 bèta 3 voor macOS (Arm)

WinRAR
Versienummer 7.10 bèta 3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-01-2025 14:36 16

17-01-2025 • 14:36

16

Bron: RAR Labs

Update-historie

01-07 WinRAR 7.23 7
29-04 WinRAR 7.22 42
23-03 WinRAR 7.21 bèta 1 10
04-02 WinRAR 7.20 8
18-12 WinRAR 7.20 bèta 3 0
20-11 WinRAR 7.20 bèta 2 9
10-'25 WinRAR 7.20 bèta 1 1
07-'25 WinRAR 7.13 9
07-'25 WinRAR 7.13 bèta 1 1
06-'25 WinRAR 7.12 8
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Reacties (16)

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kevinr1 17 januari 2025 15:44
Ik maar denken dat zo'n product, zelfs na jarelange ontwikkeling, eens 'klaar' is.
Maar ze blijven maar komen met nieuwe releases.
IlIlIllII @kevinr117 januari 2025 15:55
Tja, voor 99% van de mensen was de eerste versie al ''klaar'' denk ik zo. Zip/rar file openen en de inhoud naar een folder slepen - klaar! WinRAR kan natuurlijk véél meer, maar hoeveel mensen gebruiken die functionaliteit echt? Ik vraag het me wel eens af.
Klaus_1250 @IlIlIllII17 januari 2025 16:16
In de tijd van floppies, bbs'en en newgroups was het ook handig dat je RAR bestanden kon knippen op bepaalde bestandsgrootte
Klauwhamer @Klaus_125017 januari 2025 19:31
Volgens mij hadden ARJ en PKZIP eveneens volume spanning en heb ik ten tijde van BBS'en eigenlijk niet zoveer WinRAR gezien (maar wel ARJ en PKZIP).
HakanX @Klauwhamer17 januari 2025 22:17
Bij rar had je ook nog eens *.par bestanden om beschadigde bestanden te herstellen. Vooral bij nieuwsgroepen wad dat een ding omdat je daar snel corruptie had. De standaard was volgens mij 10% aan *.par bestanden. Best vaak hersteld ermee en vond dat altijd wel best magisch.

Zelf gebruikte ik Winrar trouwens ook vaak om mijn eigen selfextract installaties te maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HakanX op 17 januari 2025 22:21]

Klauwhamer @HakanX17 januari 2025 23:04
Ah ja, dat is volgens mij wel echt added value van WinRAR, een parity-file. Dat was ik vergeten, nice.
mootjee 17 januari 2025 16:02
Eindelijk Dark Mode! :)
BigfootXS 17 januari 2025 14:57
Wie heeft er een WinRAR Licentie mensen? (Ik :) )
TheDeeGee @BigfootXS17 januari 2025 17:36
Yep, van Vinny27 Unattended Releases 2020 ;)

Wel vaak aan gedacht om toch te supporten aangezien ik het erg vaak gebruik.

EDIT: Inmiddels alsnog aangeshaft na 25 jaar :D

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheDeeGee op 17 januari 2025 19:26]

DrPoncho @TheDeeGee17 januari 2025 19:19
Als je ze mailt met de vraag of er toevallig een actie gaande is, krijg je (altijd) 40% korting op de aanschafprijs van ze.
TheDeeGee @DrPoncho17 januari 2025 19:25
Ik was idle op de website en ineens kreeg in een popup met een korting die 10 minuten geldig was, dus gelijk maar gedaan :>
The Incantation @BigfootXS17 januari 2025 15:08
Ik ook
410Gone @BigfootXS17 januari 2025 15:09
Wil je nu een plakplaatje?
micnocom @BigfootXS17 januari 2025 15:15
Ergens in de 90’s gekocht, al jaren geen rar bestanden gebruikt dus ook geen Winrar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door micnocom op 17 januari 2025 15:25]

mduijvendijk @BigfootXS17 januari 2025 15:18
Lol, ik ook
Nephalem82 @mduijvendijk17 januari 2025 15:26
Al heel lang :)

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