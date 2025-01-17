Trezor heeft voor zijn hardwarewallets de Safe 3- (T2B1-), Safe 5- (T3T1-) en Model T- (T2T1-) firmware uitgebracht met 2.8.7 als versienummer. Hiermee kun je op een veilige manier jouw cryptovaluta beheren door de private key, de sleutel waarmee je betalingen kunt uitvoeren, buiten jouw computer of smartphone op te slaan. Het ondersteunt meer dan 8000 verschillende cryptovaluta's en cryptotokens, zoals bitcoin, ethereum, monero en zcash. De veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Version 2.8.7
Added
Changed
- Add benchmark application. [#4101]
- Show last typed PIN number for short period of time. [#3863]
- Add P2WSH support for Unchained BIP32 paths. [#4271]
- Entropy check workflow in ResetDevice. [#4155]
- Added support for lexicographic sorting of pubkeys in multisig. [#4351]
- [T3W1] STWLC38 nvm patch and config update from host. [#4462]
Removed
- Simplify UI of Cardano transactions initiated by Trezor Suite. [#4284]
- [T2T1,T2B1] Included bootloader 2.1.8.
- [T3T1] Included bootloader 2.1.9.
- Improve UI synchronization, ordering, and responsiveness (Global Layout project). [#2299]
- Improve device responsiveness by removing unnecessary screen refreshes. [#3633]
- Forbid multisig to singlesig change outputs. [#4351]
- Forbid per-node paths in multisig change outputs and multisig receive addresses. [#4351]
Fixed
- Removed deprecated Unchained Capital's multisig path. [#4351]
- [T3T1] Show account info in ETH send/stake flow. [#3536]
- Fix ETH account number detection. [#3627]
- [T3T1] Fix XPUB confirmed success screen title. [#3947]
- [T3T1] Display menu items on two lines when one line is not enough. [#4019]
- [T2T1] Fix spending decred stake outputs. [#4161]
- [T3T1] Fix missing footer page hints in info about remaining shares in super-shamir recovery. [#4165]
- [T3T1] Fix swipe in ETH stake flow menu and address confirmation. [#4167]
- New EVM call contract flow UI. [#4251]
- [T3T1] Add instruction to Swipe up after changing brightness. [#4261]
- Fix translation of the 'Enable labeling' screen. [#3813]
- [T3T1] Add swipe back in FIDO confirm flow menu. [#4176]
- [T3T1] Make swipe back action in tutorial flow menu consistent with menu cancel action. [#4294]
- [T3T1] Fix color and icon for 'Success' string in `set_brightness` flow. [#4295]
- [T2B1,T3B1,T3T1] Improve paginated blob display. [#4302]
- [T3T1] Fix incorrect navigation in handy menu while signing BTC message. [#4309]
- [T3T1] Fix information screen when signing BTC fee bump transaction. [#4326]
- [T2B1,T3B1] UI: Fix auto-mover hitting wall scenario. [#3692]
- [T3T1] Fix unexpected info button when confirming passphrase coming from host. [#4402]
- [T3T1] Fix swiping into empty page. [#4421]