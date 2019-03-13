Trezor heeft voor zijn hardwarewallets, Trezor One en Trezor Model T, nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 1.8.0 en 2.1.0 als versienummers. Hiermee kun je op een veilige manier jouw cryptovaluta beheren door de private key, de sleutel waarmee je betalingen kunt uitvoeren, buiten jouw computer of smartphone op te slaan. Het ondersteunt meer dan 600 verschillende cryptovaluta's en cryptotokens, zoals bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, monero en zcash. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Latest Updates Bring New Architecture to Trezor One and Ripple Support to Model T.
Innovation never sleeps and we’re thrilled to bring you the first two firmware updates of this year. This time, our product updates are filled with advances in security, improvements to the existing features, and new support for long awaited coins. We are happy to announce that Ripple (XRP) is now available to be stored in Trezor Model T.
Trezor One, firmware update 1.8.0
In order to fix the security vulnerability announced in December, we have updated the way that Trezor One stores data so that it follows the more advanced, secure procedure followed by Model T. We are also currently in the process of backporting the modern, flexible, and functional code architecture from Model T to Trezor One, to ensure that Trezor One will always remain fully up-to-date.
In addition to technological advancements, we’re also announcing new additions to the list of supported coins for Trezor One. From now on a new pack of ERC-20 tokens, including some of the best-known cryptocurrencies such as Komodo, PIVX, or NIX, are available on Trezor One.
The developers of the newly added coins are now free to integrate Trezor with their wallets so you can store even more of your favorite cryptocurrencies in the original Trezor One.
Trezor Model T, firmware update 2.1.0
The main news for Model T is definitely the coin listings. One of the biggest and best-known projects — Ripple — is now available in the Trezor Wallet interface, and you can store, send, and receive Ripple by using nothing but the Wallet. Ripple is currently available only in the Beta Wallet.
But that’s not everything; our Wallet now contains a new tab that has been moved from Beta Wallet into our official Trezor Wallet. This tab allows you to buy cryptocurrencies by using your debit or credit card, and users based in Europe are able to use SEPA wire transfer as well. With 10 available exchanges to use you will be able to find the best market price available.
In addition to these updates, our teams implemented new security improvements to make sure that your coins are protected at all times. If you would like to learn something new and read more about the technical details of these two updates, please read our security blog post. And if you’re a tech-savvy power user we would love for you to read our Dev Corner article about the latest firmware updates.