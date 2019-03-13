BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management, UEM in het kort, kan gezien worden als de verdere ontwikkeling en samenvoeging van zowel BlackBerry Enterprise Server als Good Control MDM/MAM. Het product richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden geïntegreerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals BlackBerry Share, BlackBerry Workspaces en BlackBerry 2FA. BlackBerry UEM 12.10 MR1 is verschenen en de bijbehorende lijst met vernieuwingen ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in BlackBerry UEM 12.10 MR1
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.10 MR1
- Installation/Third-Party Software: OpenJDK 8-based builds that are compatible with Java SE 8 are now supported as an alternative to using Oracle JDK 8. These builds and support are available from vendors such as Azul Systems (Zulu) or AdoptOpenJDK. For information about supported JRE versions, see the BlackBerry UEM Compatibility Matrix, KB54036, and KB52117.
- Factory reset protection for Android Enterprise devices: You can set up a Factory reset protection profile for your organization’s Android Enterprise devices that have been activated using the Work space only activation type. This profile allows you to specify a user account that can be used to unlock a device after it has been reset to factory settings, or remove the need to sign in after the device has been reset to factory settings.
- Update period for apps that are running in the foreground: On devices that are activated with Android Enterprise, you can set an update period for apps that are running in the foreground because by default, when an Android app is running in the foreground, Google Play cannot update it. You can also control how Google Play applies the changes to the device such as the user can allow the change, or the change occurs only when the device is connected to a Wi-Fi network.
- Fingerprint authentication: You can now open the BlackBerry UEM Client and configure fingerprint authentication after BlackBerry Dynamics app activation is complete.
- TLS 1.2: All SSL connections between BlackBerry UEM and BlackBerry UEM Cloud and other internal and external systems now use TLS 1.2.
- Support for deploying B2B apps licensed with your Apple VPP account: If you have obtained B2B apps using your Apple VPP account and added your VPP account to BlackBerry UEM, you can now assign those apps to users and groups in BlackBerry UEM.
Installation fixed issues
User and device management fixed issues
- After upgrading to BlackBerry UEM 12.10, when you activated a new Apple DEP device, the list of required apps were not pushed to the device. (JI 2665100)
- After upgrading to BlackBerry UEM 12.10, the BlackBerry Router did not listen on port 3102. (JI 2662108)
Management console fixed issues
- On iOS devices, the BlackBerry UEM Client might have remained in a non-compliant state even after the user removed the restricted app. (JI 2652700)
- When a device user tapped on a notification that an app had been assigned, the app did not display on the New tab. (JI 2642976)
- After you created an app shortcut for an iOS device user, the user could not open the shortcut on the device. (JI 2642617)
- If a user switched devices, the UEM Client might have been blocked. (JI 2642027)
- Multiple device_info calls might have been sent for the same device. (JI 2640596)
- If you uploaded an apk file that had an ampersand (&) in the title, after you assigned the app to a user, you could not activate the user. (JI 2640510)
- Gatekeeping might not have worked for BlackBerry Hub+ users. (JI 2638156)
- For BlackBerry 2FA to work on Android devices, you had to upgrade the UEM Client to version 12.390.155029. (JI 2581256)
- For BlackBerry 2FA to work on iOS devices, you had to upgrade the UEM Client to version 12.38.2127. (JI 2581248)
- An error occurred when you opened an existing app shortcut. (JI 2662382)
- An error occurred when you created new app configs for BlackBerry Dynamics apps. (JI 2659758)
- If a user had uploaded a certificate for a BlackBerry Dynamics-enabled device in the Self-Service portal, when you deleted the user in the management console, the certificate that was associated with the BlackBerry Dynamics-enabled device remained in the database. (JI 2653816)
- When you tried to delete a user that had a certificate assigned to them, an error displayed. (JI 2653782)
- The BlackBerry Dynamics Launcher might not have displayed on devices for users that were assigned the “Feature – BlackBerry App Store”. (JI 2654521)
- You might not have been able to update the app configuration for BlackBerry Work. (JI 2651336)
- When you were on the Managed device users page, if you selected one user, and clicked Send activation email, the console displayed a notification that the email was sent but the recipient did not receive the activation email. (JI 2646269)
- On the Personal apps page, some apps for Windows devices might have displayed with no name and a null version number. (JI 2643915)
- When you created a local or directory user that did not have an email address, a variable of <tenantID>/<username> was used in place of the email address. The forward slash (/) caused user activation to fail. (JI 2641669)
- If you were using the BlackBerry Gatekeeping Service, Android devices that used the Gmail client were not automatically added to the list of allowed devices. (JI 2640686)
- When you created a BlackBerry Dynamics connectivity profile it did not include the BlackBerry Cloud Enterprise Services app server. (JI 2640613)
- If you were configuring Android Enterprise, when you accepted permissions for the default apps, the console might have stopped responding. (JI 2637634)
- When you added an app and you selected the 'Internal BlackBerry Dynamics app entitlements' option, if you tried to upload a png or jpeg image for the app from your desktop, an error occurred. (JI 2636029)
- You could not remove Microsoft Active Directory users who had activated devices that use BBM Enterprise. (JI 2633996)
- When you navigated to Settings > BlackBerry Dynamics > Clusters and renamed the 'First cluster', if you installed a second unit of scale, on the BlackBerry Dynamics Connectivity profile, in the App servers section, the cluster name was blank. (JI 2632061)