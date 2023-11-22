BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management, UEM in het kort, kan gezien worden als de verdere ontwikkeling en samenvoeging van zowel BlackBerry Enterprise Server als Good Control MDM/MAM. Het product richt zich op emm, het beheren van devices en van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden geïntegreerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals BlackBerry Cybersecurity (voorheen Cylance), BlackBerry Work en BlackBerry 2FA. BlackBerry UEM 12.19 is verschenen en de bijbehorende lijst met vernieuwingen ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in BlackBerry UEM 12.19
- New OS support: The following operating systems are now supported:
- iOS 17: Includes support for RSA-PSS and DH group 32 in VPN profiles and TLS 1.3 in Wi-Fi profiles
- Android 14
- JRE 17 required: You must install JRE 17 on the servers where you will install UEM, and you must set an environment variable that points to the BB_JAVA_HOME home location.
- Connect UEM on-premises to Entra ID: You can now connect BlackBerry UEM on-premises to Entra ID to create and synchronize users and directory-linked groups.
- New Android Management activation types: Three new activation types that support the Android Management API have been added:
- Work and personal - full control (Android Management fully managed device with work profile)
- Work and personal - user privacy (Android Management with work profile)
- Work space only (Android Management fully managed device)
- Knox Service Plugin policies: You can now configure KSP policies from the Policies and profiles menu in the UEM management console instead of an app configuration.
- iOS app update dispositions: You can now specify new "Required without updates" or "Optional without updates" dispositions for iOS VPP apps and assign them to users, user groups, device groups, shared device groups, and public device groups. For shared iPad groups you can assign "Required without updates".
- iOS RSR versions: You can now select an RSR version as the minimum allowed OS version in activation profiles for iOS devices.
- New BlackBerry Dynamics profile setting: You can use the new "Allow WatchOS apps" setting to control whether end users can pair their Apple WatchOS apps with BlackBerry Dynamics apps. This setting is off by default.
- Updated compliance variable: You can now use the %ComplianceApplicationList% variable to display the names of restricted apps that are installed on a device in compliance notifications that are sent to users.
- LDAP directory enhancements (UEM on-premises only): Paged search results are now supported for LDAP directories.
- SIM management enhancement: You can now view the information for multiple SIMs for a device on the Device details screen, including eSIM information.
- Enhancements to the Managed device users screen: You can now add the Bluetooth MAC address as an optional field in the Advanced view of the Managed device users screen. You can also export this data from this view.
- Export personal apps list: You can now export a list of the personal apps that are installed on a user's device. The list includes the user and device name, the app name and version, the OS type and version, and the installation date.
Fixed issues in UEM 12.19Management console fixed issues
User, device, and app management fixed issues
- The RSR version was not displayed in UEM after an iOS device was updated to the RSR version. (EMA-17723)
- Administrators could not delete a certificate from the CA certificate profile page. (EMM-153265)
- The IT policy tooltip for "Allow screenshots in the work profile to be stored in the personal profile" was updated to indicate that screenshots must be stored in the personal profile if the option is selected. (EMM-152026)
- If a SIEM connector was configured with TLS settings that did not match the syslog server settings, scheduled tasks did not run. (EMM-151864)
- After you removed Apple VPP apps from a device and unassigned them from the user, the license consumption counts were not updated in the management console. (EMM-151299)
- The work profile was not removed or the device was not reset to factory default settings if the Remove device command was sent while the device was offline. (EMA-17733)
- SCEP enrollment was not completed during activation of Android devices when the CMS Algorithm Identifier Protection attribute was used. (EMA-17636)
- Wi-Fi profiles with the Enterprise security type were not applied to devices because the root CA or domain name were not applied to users devices. (EMM-153133)
- BlackBerry Work did not activate automatically when it was set as the primary authentication delegate on an iOS DEP device. (EMM-152855)
- The activation password expiry date was not displayed correctly in UEM Self-Service when the language was set to French. (EMM-152389)
- App shortcuts were displayed in the personal apps list in UEM after they were configured to appear in the BlackBerry Dynamics Launcher. (EMM-152316)
- After you upgraded from BlackBerry UEM 12.17.1(a) to 12.18, device groups that include RSR versions were not updated automatically. (EMM-152033)
- For iOS devices, RSR versions might have been included in device groups that were intended to filter for a specific version and earlier or later versions. (EMM-152028)
- Users could not edit notification permissions for apps on Samsung devices running Android 13. (EMM-151936)