BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management, UEM in het kort, kan gezien worden als de verdere ontwikkeling en samenvoeging van zowel BlackBerry Enterprise Server als Good Control MDM/MAM. Het product richt zich op emm, het beheren van devices en van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden geïntegreerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals BlackBerry Share, BlackBerry Workspaces en BlackBerry 2FA. BlackBerry UEM 12.13 MR1 is verschenen en de bijbehorende lijst met vernieuwingen ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in BlackBerry UEM 12.13 MR1
Management console
BlackBerry UEM Client
- BlackBerry 10 and the Device SR requirements profile: BlackBerry UEM no longer supports the Device SR requirements profile for BlackBerry 10 devices. If you have a Device SR requirements profile set up for BlackBerry 10 devices, the profile settings are maintained in the UEM database, but they can’t be viewed or changed in the management console.
- Support for configuring BlackBerry Hub removed from the Email profile: Configuring BlackBerry Hub is now supported only through app configuration. The settings for the BlackBerry Productivity Suite have been removed from the Email profile.
BlackBerry Secure Gateway
- Configuring the BlackBerry Hub app: Administrators must now configure BlackBerry Hub through app configuration settings when supporting devices that are running UEM Client 12.37.1.156763 or later. The Email profile settings for the BlackBerry Productivity Suite are no longer supported for any version of UEM.
Android
- BlackBerry Secure Gateway supports modern authentication: The BlackBerry Secure Gateway now supports modern authentication to Microsoft Exchange Online (Microsoft Office 365) for iOS devices running iOS (or iPadOS) 13.0 or later and that are activated with MDM controls. You can specify the discovery endpoint and mail server resource in the BlackBerry Secure Gateway, BlackBerry Connectivity Node instances, as well as server groups. This feature is enabled in the Email profile.
iOS
- Users are now unable to exit Android automatic enrollments: When users set up a device enabled for Android zero-touch enrollment or Samsung Knox Mobile Enrollment for the first time or reset one of these devices to factory settings, the device automatically downloads the BlackBerry UEM Client and starts the activation process with BlackBerry UEM. If the user restarts the device before activation is complete, cancels the activation, or allows the battery to drain before activation is complete, the device automatically resets to factory settings and the activation process restarts. Users can’t display the device home screen to use device features until activation is complete. This feature works for devices that are activated using the Work space only (Android Enterprise) activation type. For devices that are activated using the Work and personal - full control (Android Enterprise) activation type, a 30-minute timer was implemented that automatically resets the device to factory settings if the user is on the home screen and the device has not activated. This feature works only for Android 10 and earlier devices.
- Support for Android 10 devices: BlackBerry UEM profiles and functionality have been updated to support changes to the APIs that are supported by Android 10.
- Support for activating Android devices with an NFC sticker: Android supports using NFC stickers to initiate device activation. This functionality is similar to using the UEM Enroll app to activate devices, which is no longer supported in Android 10. You can initiate activation for an unlimited number of Android devices by tapping an NFC sticker that has been programmed with the activation details. You can view and copy the NFC client data that you need to program the sticker from the Settings > External Integration > Android Enterprise page in the management console.
- Support for Android 11: BlackBerry UEM now supports devices running Android 11, including support for changes to fully managed devices with a work profile in Android 11. Before upgrading devices to Android 11, make sure that you install BlackBerry UEM Client for Android version 12.37.1.x which is required. For more information about the impact of the Android 11 upgrade, see the critical issue advisory.
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.13 MR1
- iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 support: BlackBerry UEM now supports devices that are running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.
Installation and migration fixed issues
User and device management fixed issues
- After an upgrade to BlackBerry UEM 12.12.1, you might not have been able to log into the management console using certificate-based authentication due to a port number change. (EMM-143848)
Management console fixed issues
- DNS calls to internal servers might have timed out if your environment blocked DNS calls with the ANY filter. (EMM-144777)
- On an Android Enterprise device, users could turn the location feature on even if the setting was turned off by the IT policy. (EMM-143162)
- The BlackBerry UEM Core did not send the Device IMEI value to the Lookout for Work app when the app activated. (EMM-140895)
- If a junior help desk administrator did not have the "View factory reset protection profiles" permission enabled, an error occurred when the junior help desk administrator clicked on a user. (EID-12919)
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.13.1 quick fix 1
- If you installed the console on its own server, you could not create or edit BlackBerry Dynamics Connectivity profiles while logged into the standalone console. (EMM-144498)
- When you clicked "Add" in the "App servers" section of a BlackBerry Dynamics connectivity profile, any apps that had multiple binaries were duplicated on the 'Select a BlackBerry Dynamics app' page. (EMM-143152)
- If you used custom self-service activation messages and the custom message contained %ActivationQRCode% as part of the message, users couldn't set their own activation passwords in BlackBerry UEM Self-Service. (EMM-142869)
Management console fixed issues
User and device management fixed issues
- When you created an Enterprise Connectivity profile for Android devices, you might not have been able to add many apps to the 'Apps restricted from using BlackBerry Secure Connect Plus" section because of a database field size restriction. (EMM-145722)
REST API fixed issues
- DEP enrolled devices did not get per-app VPN configuration and app policy information when apps were first pushed to the devices. (EMM-145963)
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.13.1 quick fix 2
- If multiple BlackBerry Connectivity Nodes were turned off, an HTTP 500 error occurred when using the Get servers REST API call (/api/v1/servers). (EMM-145800)
Management console fixed issues
User and device management fixed issues
- An error displayed in the log files when an entry in the user row did not match the entry in the user ID column in the UEM database because the user had been removed. (EMM-146002)
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.13.1 quick fix 3
- Users could not activate iOS devices if a SQL Select query timed out when fetching policies. (EMM-146496)
- Users could enroll Android devices when the PKI certificates did not match. (EMM-142876)
Management console fixed issues
App fixed issues
- If the BlackBerry Core returned a 404 error in response to a call from the management console, the console did not detect the error for approximately 30 seconds. (EMM-145826)
- If an iOS device was part of a device group that was based on OS version, after you upgraded the OS on the device it wasn't automatically assigned to a new device group. For example, if your organization has device groups for iOS 13.5 and iOS 13.5.1, when you upgraded an iOS 13.5 device to 13.5.1, it was not automatically assigned to the new group. (EMM-145130)
BlackBerry UEM Core fixed issues
- After upgrading to BlackBerry Connectivity version 1.22.0.884, all other BlackBerry apps stopped working. (EMM-146828)
- When the Samsung KSP app was updated to the latest version, all of the fields in the associated app config were reset. (EMM-146342)
- BlackBerry UEM Core can now handle multiple simultaneous app updates so that all updates will complete successfully. (EMM-146604)