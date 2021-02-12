Software-update: PeaZip 7.7.1

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 7.7.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • Pea 0.76
  • UPX was removed from Windows packages due the amount of false positives triggered in (low quality) security software; it is possible to add UPX support installing Additional Formats Plugin, or downloading and copying the most up to date UPX executable in res\upx subfolder in PeaZip's directory
Code
  • Command line -ext2simple and -ext2simplefolder can now accept also empthy output path (extract to archive's path)
    • -ext2simplefolder as -ext2folder (switch -*folder) apply smart folder policy, while -ext2simple and -ext2here ignores it
  • Updated web search (Ctrl+Alt+F3)
  • Updated Windows installers to work with recent versions of InnoSetup (.exe) and MSIWrapper (.msi)
  • Various fixes
    • CPUAARCH64 now disable Intel ASM to allow build on ARM64 architectures
    • fixed adding multiple .enc suffix
    • fixed various issues with non-English localizations
    • fixed issue with preview for special file types (bat, exe, html) resulting in extraction instead of preview
    • improved handling special characters in password for arc, rar, and pea formats
    • (Linux) improved handling of special characters in filenames
    • (Linux) fixed issues with smart folder option
Extraction and archiving
  • PEA compression and decompression can now be cancelled from the GUI

PeaZip 7.5.0

Versienummer 7.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PeaZip
Download https://github.com/peazip/PeaZip/releases/tag/7.7.1
Licentietype GPL

