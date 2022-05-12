BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management, UEM in het kort, kan gezien worden als de verdere ontwikkeling en samenvoeging van zowel BlackBerry Enterprise Server als Good Control MDM/MAM. Het product richt zich op emm, het beheren van devices en van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden geïntegreerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals BlackBerry Spark, BlackBerry Work en BlackBerry 2FA. BlackBerry UEM 12.16 is verschenen en de bijbehorende lijst met vernieuwingen ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in BlackBerry UEM 12.16
Management console
iPad
- Android app licenses: The Android app license page has been removed from the UEM management console.
- Google Play Store layout: You must use the Organize Apps functionality in Google Play iFrame to manage your Google Play Store layout. You can no longer use the Category drop-down list in the app details to manage your Google Play Store layout.
- VPN profile: You specify an associated proxy profile when you select “IKEv2 Always On” in a VPN profile
- Purebred app: When you use the new Purebred app version 2.1 (8), which must be submitted through the Custom App Distribution mechanism, you must update the uniform type identifiers (UTI) that contain underscores (‘_’) to dashes (‘-‘) for the BlackBerry UEM Client app policy. For example, use purebred.select.all-user; purebred.select.no-filter; purebred.zip.all-user; purebred.zip.no-filter. Users may need to reactivate the new Purebred app on their device.
- Cryptographic tokens for iOS devices: UEM now supports the CryptoTokenKit framework for iOS devices so that BlackBerry Dynamics apps can access cryptographic tokens from PKI apps (such as Purebred). Support for cryptographic tokens is enabled when you select the “Native keystore” connection option and the iOS platform in the user credential profile. This feature requires UEM 12.16 and apps that use BlackBerry Dynamics SDK 10.2 or later.
- User credential profiles: In user credential profiles that use native keystore connections, you can now specify the device OS platforms that you want the profile to apply to.
Android
- Shared iPad devices: iPad devices can now be shared between multiple users. When users sign in with a Managed Apple ID their data loads, and the user then has access to their own email accounts, files, iCloud Photo Library, app data, and more.
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.16
- Android software releases: In the device SR requirements profile, you can now apply Android OS updates to Samsung devices.
- BlackBerry Dynamics profile: A new setting was added to the BlackBerry Dynamics profile that allows you to specify whether Android device users can use custom keyboards with BlackBerry Dynamics apps.
Upgrade and migration fixed issues
User and device management fixed issues
- Migration might not have completed successfully if the BlackBerry Affinity Manager was not running. (EMM-149925)
- During device migration, SQL deadlocks might have occurred. (EMM-148320)
- After upgrade completed, the first time you logged in to the console, an error message might have displayed. (EMM-147290)
Management console fixed issues
- Null pointer exceptions occurred when Client and Root certificates were renewed. This caused iOS users to receive application blocked messages when using BlackBerry Dynamics apps. (EMM-149105)
- BlackBerry Hub users might have been randomly prompted for their account credentials. (EMM-148907)
- When location tracking was enabled on a device, after BlackBerry UEM sent the payload to the device, the device might not have responded. (EMA-16917)
- Users might have had to perform a factory reset after they attempted a KME activation using an incorrect activation password or the activation password was expired. (EMA-16879)
- If the BlackBerry UEM Client displayed the device as non-compliant because of a BlackBerry Protect violation, if you changed the 'BlackBerry Protect threat detected' setting from 'Untrust' to 'Monitor and log', the device still displayed that it was non-compliant. (EMM-148489)
- Users had to zoom in to the QR Code in an activation email message to trigger device activation. (EMM-148474)
- Devices that were blocked from connecting to any Firebase Cloud Messaging registration host did not receive notifications to update UEM policies and profiles that were assigned to the device. (EMA-16863, EMA-16716)
- If you were using the BlackBerry UEM Client in Dutch, there was a typo on the home page. (EMA-16787)
- BlackBerry UEM Client page was blank if a user configured BlackBerry Dynamics manually from the "Assigned Profiles" page. (EMA-16729)
BlackBerry UEM Core fixed issue
- On the Edit app group page, the App configuration column truncated entries. (EMM-149453)
- When you were importing a .csv file of local users into BlackBerry UEM, multiple self-service portal password email messages might have been sent to the users. (EMM-149177)
- The incorrect org ID might have been passed from the BBM Enterprise snap-in to the BBM Enterprise server. (EMM-149141)
- In UEM environments with multiple Active Directory instances, it is possible to have duplicate or identical display names with different domains. If multiple users existed with the same user name and all of them lacked an activation password or if more than one had an activation password, then DEP activation using "domain\username" failed. Users must enter their usernames in the format of domain\username (the credentials match your organization's domain and username variables (“%UserDomain%\%UserName%”)). For more information, visit support.blackberry.com to read KB91522. For more information about variables see the Default variables topic. (EMM-148923)
- You could not open the iOSapp licenses view in the console if there were more then 2100 apps. (EMM-148468)
- You couldn't use Google Chrome to configure Azure AD Conditional Access. (EMM-148450)
- If you enabled performance reporting for a BlackBerry Dynamics app, performance alerts for the app might not have displayed on the device details page. (EMM-147380)
REST API fixed issue
- The scheduler service that removed user certificates might have timed out and failed. (EMM-148625)
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.16.0 quick fix 1
- The get app(s) API for a user didn't return any assigned app configuration information. (EMM-149489)
Device fixed issue
- Users could not import p12 files from the Android Native Keystore on Android devices, or Purebred Crypto Tokens on iOS devices, using the BlackBerry Dynamics Launcher certificate icon. (EMM-150115)