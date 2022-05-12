Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Turris OS 5.3.9

Het Tsjechische CZ.NIC heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Turris OS uitgebracht met 5.3.9 als versienummer. Dit is de firmware voor de opensourcerouters Turris 1.x, Turris MOX en Turris Omnia. Het is gebaseerd op OpenWRT en zal volgens de makers levenslang van veiligheidsupdates worden voorzien. In een blog uit 2020 wordt de geschiedenis over de ontwikkeling van deze routers uiteengezet. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Turris OS 5.3.9 is out!

Dear Turris community,

It is a pleasure to let you know that we released Turris OS 5.3.9 from the testing branch 2 to all of you. This version is based on the last version of the OpenWrt 19.07 series. It brings multiple security fixes, several improvements and updated packages.

Here is the changelog for this release:
  • Based on the latest OpenWrt 19.07.10
  • Added SANE drivers
  • Fixed expiration time for static leases in reForis
  • Fixed Turris 1.x specific issue regarding interfaces management in reForis
  • Updated ffmpeg to version 4.2.6 and added more decoders (fixes CVE-2020-22027)
  • Updated BIND to version 9.16.28
  • Updated Knot Resolver to version 5.5.0
  • Updated kernel to version 4.14.277
  • Security fixes
    • wolfSSL
    • Zabbix
    • ruby
This update will be applied automatically for all of our devices unless you are using approvals or delayed updates. In that case, we suggest looking at reForis for further details.
Versienummer 5.3.9
Releasestatus Final
Website Turris
Download https://forum.turris.cz/t/turris-os-5-3-9-is-out/17192
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 12-05-2022 01:120

12-05-2022 • 01:12

0 Linkedin

Bron: Turris

Update-historie

01:12 Turris OS 5.3.9 0
06-'21 Turris OS 5.2.2 9
03-'21 Turris OS 5.1.10 9
10-'20 Turris OS 5.1.1 1
04-'20 Turris OS 3.11.16 3
01-'20 Turris OS 4.0.5 5

Lees meer

Turris Omnia

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Turris MOX Start

geen prijs bekend

Modems en routers Turris

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True