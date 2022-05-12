Het Tsjechische CZ.NIC heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Turris OS uitgebracht met 5.3.9 als versienummer. Dit is de firmware voor de opensourcerouters Turris 1.x, Turris MOX en Turris Omnia. Het is gebaseerd op OpenWRT en zal volgens de makers levenslang van veiligheidsupdates worden voorzien. In een blog uit 2020 wordt de geschiedenis over de ontwikkeling van deze routers uiteengezet. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Turris OS 5.3.9 is out!



Dear Turris community,



It is a pleasure to let you know that we released Turris OS 5.3.9 from the testing branch 2 to all of you. This version is based on the last version of the OpenWrt 19.07 series. It brings multiple security fixes, several improvements and updated packages.



Here is the changelog for this release: Based on the latest OpenWrt 19.07.10

Added SANE drivers

Fixed expiration time for static leases in reForis

Fixed Turris 1.x specific issue regarding interfaces management in reForis

Updated ffmpeg to version 4.2.6 and added more decoders (fixes CVE-2020-22027)

Updated BIND to version 9.16.28

Updated Knot Resolver to version 5.5.0

Updated kernel to version 4.14.277

Security fixes wolfSSL Zabbix ruby

This update will be applied automatically for all of our devices unless you are using approvals or delayed updates. In that case, we suggest looking at reForis for further details.