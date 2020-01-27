Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Turris OS 4.0.5

Het Tsjechische CZ.NIC heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Turris OS uitgebracht met 4.0.5 als versienummer. Dit is de firmware voor de opensourcerouters Turris 1.x, Turris MOX en Turris Omnia. Het is gebaseerd op OpenWRT en zal volgens de makers levenslang van veiligheidsupdates worden voorzien. In een recente blog wordt de geschiedenis over de ontwikkeling van deze routers uiteengezet. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Turris OS 4.0.5 is released out!

Dear Turris users,

We are proud to announce that we just released Turris OS 4.0.5 for all of our three routers - Turris 1.x, Turris Omnia and Turris MOX.

This release is based on OpenWrt 18.06.6 and it includes the latest development version of ReForis, multiple CVE fixes, package updates and added Atlas SW Probe.

Changelog:
  • Based on the latest OpenWrt 18.06.6
  • kernel: update to version 4.14.162
  • python3: update to version 3.6.10
  • nextcloud: update to version 16.0.7
  • mariadb: update to version 10.4.11
  • foris: fix for three-level name timezones
  • wget: fix CVE-2019-5953
  • unbound: update to version 1.9.6
  • php7: update to version 7.2.26
  • Fixes: CVE-2019-11044, CVE-2019-11045, CVE-2019-11046, CVE-2019-11047, CVE-2019-11050
  • nano: update to version 4.7
  • openssl: update to version 1.0.2u
  • bird: update to version 1.6.8
  • reforis: update to the latest development version, adds openvpn-plugin
  • ffmpeg: update to version 4.0.5
  • Fixes: CVE-2019-12730, CVE-2019-17539, CVE-2019-17542
  • e2fsprogs: fix CVE-2019-5094
  • christmas: removed from default installation
You should be updated to this version automatically from the previous version and if you are using approvals you can check Updater tab to approve the update.

We appreciate any feedback for this release.
Versienummer 4.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Website Turris
Download https://forum.turris.cz/t/turris-os-4-0-5-is-released-out/12087
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 27-01-2020 08:550

27-01-2020 • 08:55

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Turris

Update-historie

Lees meer

Turris Omnia

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Modems en routers Turris

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True