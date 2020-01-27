Het Tsjechische CZ.NIC heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Turris OS uitgebracht met 4.0.5 als versienummer. Dit is de firmware voor de opensourcerouters Turris 1.x, Turris MOX en Turris Omnia. Het is gebaseerd op OpenWRT en zal volgens de makers levenslang van veiligheidsupdates worden voorzien. In een recente blog wordt de geschiedenis over de ontwikkeling van deze routers uiteengezet. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Turris OS 4.0.5 is released out!



Dear Turris users,



We are proud to announce that we just released Turris OS 4.0.5 for all of our three routers - Turris 1.x, Turris Omnia and Turris MOX.



This release is based on OpenWrt 18.06.6 and it includes the latest development version of ReForis, multiple CVE fixes, package updates and added Atlas SW Probe.



Changelog: Based on the latest OpenWrt 18.06.6

kernel: update to version 4.14.162

python3: update to version 3.6.10

nextcloud: update to version 16.0.7

mariadb: update to version 10.4.11

foris: fix for three-level name timezones

wget: fix CVE-2019-5953

unbound: update to version 1.9.6

php7: update to version 7.2.26

Fixes: CVE-2019-11044, CVE-2019-11045, CVE-2019-11046, CVE-2019-11047, CVE-2019-11050

nano: update to version 4.7

openssl: update to version 1.0.2u

bird: update to version 1.6.8

reforis: update to the latest development version, adds openvpn-plugin

ffmpeg: update to version 4.0.5

Fixes: CVE-2019-12730, CVE-2019-17539, CVE-2019-17542

e2fsprogs: fix CVE-2019-5094

christmas: removed from default installation You should be updated to this version automatically from the previous version and if you are using approvals you can check Updater tab to approve the update.



We appreciate any feedback for this release.