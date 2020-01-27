Na dertien bètareleases is nu de eerste release candidate van Total Commander versie 9.50 elfde uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid.

Nieuw in versie 9.50 is onder meer ondersteuning voor een donkere modus, laat de folder history alleen mappen zien waar bewerkingen in zijn uitgevoerd en is er nu een marge van vier regels bij het scrollen door grote mappen. De complete changelog is op deze pagina in te zien, de belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 9.50 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet: