IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.23 Core Update 139 uitgebracht voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 139 released



It is time for the first release of the year, IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 139. It is packed with improvements, software updates, and many many bug fixes.



Improved Booting & Reconnecting

Dialup scripts have been cleaned up to avoid any unnecessary delays after the system has been handed a DHCP lease from the Internet Service Provider. This allows the system to reconnect quicker after loss of the Internet connection and booting up and connecting to the Internet is quicker, too.



Improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System

Various smaller bug fixes have been applied in this Core Update which makes our IPS a little bit better with every release. To take advantage of deeper analysis of DNS packets, the IPS is now informed about which DNS servers are being used by the system.



TLS

IPFire is configured as securely as possible. At the same time we focus on performance, too. For connections to the web user interface, we do not allow using CBC any more. This cipher mode is begin to crack and the more robust GCM is available.



Whenever an SSL/TLS connection is being established to the firewall, we used to prefer ChaCha20/Poly1305 as a cipher. Since AESNI is becoming and more and more popular even on smaller hardware, it makes sense to prefer AES. A vast majority of client systems support this as well which will allow to communicate faster with IPFire systems and save battery power.



Misc. The microcode for Intel processors has been updated again to mitigate vulnerabilities from the last Core Update

PC Engines APU LEDs are now controlled using the ACPI subsystem which is made possible using the latest BIOS version 4.10.0.3

Captive Portal: Expired clients are now automatically removed

Dynamic DNS: Support for NoIP.com has been fixed in ddns 12

Updated packages: Python 2.7.17, bash 5.0, bind 9.11.13, cpio 2.13, libarchive 3.4.0, logwatch 7.5.2, lz4 1.9.2, openvpn 2.4.8, openssh 8.1p1, readline 8.0 (and compat version 6.3), squid 4.9, unbound 1.9.5 Add-Ons clamav has been updated to 0.102.1 which include various security fixes

libvirt has been updated to version 5.6.0 for various bug fixes or feature enhancements and support for LVM has been enabled.

qemu has been updated to 4.1.0

Various others: nano 4.6, postfix 3.4.8, spectre-meltdown-checker 0.42