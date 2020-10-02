Het Tsjechische CZ.NIC heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Turris OS uitgebracht met 5.1.1 als versienummer. Dit is de firmware voor de opensourcerouters Turris 1.x, Turris MOX en Turris Omnia. Het is gebaseerd op OpenWRT en zal volgens de makers levenslang van veiligheidsupdates worden voorzien. In een recente blog wordt de geschiedenis over de ontwikkeling van deze routers uiteengezet. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Turris OS 5.1.1 is out



Dear Turris users,



It is a pleasure to announce to you that we released Turris OS 5.1.1 from the Testing branch to all of you!



The most interesting change in this release is that is based on top of OpenWrt 19.07.4, which was released a few days ago. There are fixes for Sentinel logging and suppressed error message in logs about /proc/cmdline while using Foris/ReForis and a few fixes for security vulnerabilities found in ffmpeg, zmq, libxml2.



As always, we appreciate any feedback for this release.



Turris OS 5.0



We have released a new version of Turris OS – 5.0, which is based on the Linux distribution OpenWrt 19.07.3. The latest release of the operating system provides basic support for the WPA3 standard, which is, however, not set by default and requires the installation of additional packages. The big news is the gradual redesign of the Foris website (reForis). Currently, it is possible to set the snaphost integration in the graphical interface or redirection to a custom DNS server, which we have not set either.



With the release of Turris OS 5.0, we also prepared an experimental guide for migration from Turris OS 3.x. You can find the specific instructions in the manual available in our documentation.