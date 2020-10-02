Scooter Software heeft versie 4.3.7 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Sinds versie 4.3.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 4.3.7 builf 25118Changes
- macOS: Fixed slow scrolling on macOS 11 Big Sur.
- macOS: Fixed regressions in 4.3.6 that caused blurry text on retina displays and slow scrolling performance in macOS 10.15 and earlier.
- macOS: Fixed svn profile support on macOS 11 Big Sur.
Changes in version 4.3.6 builf 25063Changes
- macOS: Fixed graphical issues when running on macOS 11 Big Sur.
- macOS: Fixed buttons & checkboxes incorrectly using small control sizes/fonts.
- Changed "OS X" to "macOS" in the About dialog.
Changes in version 4.3.5.24893Notable Changes
Cloud Services
- Linux: Fixed file manager integration with various desktop environments.
- macOS: Improved stability.
- Windows: Disabled "Check for Updates" functionality on Windows XP, 2003, and Vista because they don't support HTTPS over TLS 1.2.
Command Line
- Fixed OneDrive authentication to allow using accounts other than the one tied to the local Windows user account or system web browser's currently logged in Microsoft/Live.com account.
Folder Compare
- Linux: Fixed file manager integration with various desktop environments:
- Thunar 1.8 (GTK3)
- XUbuntu (XFCE) thunarx-2 and thunarx-3
- Nautilus on Wayland
- Mint and Ubuntu using MATE desktop (Caja)
- Debian 10 Gnome
FTP
- Windows: Fixed reparse points being incorrectly treated as symlinks after file operations or refreshes.
- Windows: Fixed resource leak when refreshing encounters an exclusively locked file.
- macOS: Fixed "Folder Not Found" dialog not clicking "Reload" button when pressing [Enter].
- Fixed "Ignored" showing as checked when nothing is selected.
Installer
- Fixed parsing Comau C5G FTP listings.
Misc
- Linux: Fixed apt-key warning when installing/upgrading .deb package.
Options
- Windows: Disabled "Check for Updates" functionality on Windows XP, 2003, and Vista because they don't support HTTPS over TLS 1.2.
- Windows: Fixed digital signatures on pdftotext(64).exe.
- macOS: Fixed some toolbars/menu items incorrectly disabling when clicking on a toolbar button.
- macOS: Fixed Export Settings "Save As" dialog not including a .bcpkg extension.
- Fixed enabling "Factory Defaults" button in File Formats dialog and Home view.
Text Compare
- Windows: Fixed 64-bit shell extension not updating the registry correctly when toggled in the Options dialog.
Crashes
- Fixed alignment weights for orphan lines.
- macOS: Fixed thumbnail not redrawing correctly when reloading a comparison.
- Fixed crash when saving after editing session defaults on Home view.
- Linux: Fixed intermittent crash in Folder Compare > Actions > Synchronize.
- macOS: Fixed Home view crash after deleting a session.
- macOS: Fixed Picture Compare crash when comparing JPEG files.
- macOS: Fixed instability when launching a comparison from the command line.
- macOS: General stability fixes.
Changes in version 4.3.4.24657Command Line
File Formats
- Linux: Fixed support for command line arguments and file names containing special characters.
- macOS: Fixed
bcompnever exiting if Beyond Compare is closed due to a crash or "Force Quit" command.
- macOS: Fixed
bcompincorrectly returning 0 after canceling a merge.
Folder Compare
- Windows: Updated pdftotext to v4.02.
FTP
- Fixed Touch dialog incorrectly resetting selection side when toggling "Including folder contents" checkbox.
- Windows: Fixed using "Browse Using Profile" to select a folder inside a zip.
- macOS: Fixed poor date/time editor behavior when modifying newer/older filters.
Misc
- Fixed SFTP uploads to OpenSSH for Windows failing after 100KB.
Picture Compare
- Windows: "Check for Updates" now uses HTTPS connections.
- Windows: Fixed using middle mouse click to scroll in views.
- Windows: Fixed support for paths that explicitly include the Windows \?\ long filename prefix.
- macOS: Fixed clicking on a window incorrectly bringing all application windows to the front.
- macOS: Fixed various issues with path edit autocompletion.
- macOS: Fixed closing maximized window on secondary monitor reopening on primary monitor.
- macOS: Fixed default keyboard focus when dialogs are first shown.
- macOS: Fixed poor behavior when dragging to rearrange view tabs or moving buttons on Home view.
- macOS: Fixed dragging to rearrange items in list views.
- macOS: Fixed File Formats dialog drawing checkboxes incorrectly after moving file format in list.
Reports
- macOS: Fixed details crosshatching for partially transparent pixels.
Text Compare
- Updated
<DOCTYPE>and
<BR>tags in HTML reports.
Crashes
- macOS: Fixed loading http:// URLs in Text Compare.
- macOS: Fixed text drawing over gutter when "Right side gutter for left editor" is enabled.
- macOS: Fixed hex details not allowing scrolling to end of long lines.
- macOS: Fixed crash when modifying sessions on Home view.
- macOS: Fixed crash when using error logging with multiple processes.