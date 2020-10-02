Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Beyond Compare 4.3.7 build 25063

Beyond Compare logo (75 pix) Scooter Software heeft versie 4.3.7 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Sinds versie 4.3.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 4.3.7 builf 25118

Changes
  • macOS: Fixed slow scrolling on macOS 11 Big Sur.
  • macOS: Fixed regressions in 4.3.6 that caused blurry text on retina displays and slow scrolling performance in macOS 10.15 and earlier.
  • macOS: Fixed svn profile support on macOS 11 Big Sur.

Changes in version 4.3.6 builf 25063

Changes
  • macOS: Fixed graphical issues when running on macOS 11 Big Sur.
  • macOS: Fixed buttons & checkboxes incorrectly using small control sizes/fonts.
  • Changed "OS X" to "macOS" in the About dialog.

Changes in version 4.3.5.24893

Notable Changes
  • Linux: Fixed file manager integration with various desktop environments.
  • macOS: Improved stability.
  • Windows: Disabled "Check for Updates" functionality on Windows XP, 2003, and Vista because they don't support HTTPS over TLS 1.2.
Cloud Services
  • Fixed OneDrive authentication to allow using accounts other than the one tied to the local Windows user account or system web browser's currently logged in Microsoft/Live.com account.
Command Line
  • Linux: Fixed file manager integration with various desktop environments:
    • Thunar 1.8 (GTK3)
    • XUbuntu (XFCE) thunarx-2 and thunarx-3
    • Nautilus on Wayland
    • Mint and Ubuntu using MATE desktop (Caja)
    • Debian 10 Gnome
Folder Compare
  • Windows: Fixed reparse points being incorrectly treated as symlinks after file operations or refreshes.
  • Windows: Fixed resource leak when refreshing encounters an exclusively locked file.
  • macOS: Fixed "Folder Not Found" dialog not clicking "Reload" button when pressing [Enter].
  • Fixed "Ignored" showing as checked when nothing is selected.
FTP
  • Fixed parsing Comau C5G FTP listings.
Installer
  • Linux: Fixed apt-key warning when installing/upgrading .deb package.
Misc
  • Windows: Disabled "Check for Updates" functionality on Windows XP, 2003, and Vista because they don't support HTTPS over TLS 1.2.
  • Windows: Fixed digital signatures on pdftotext(64).exe.
  • macOS: Fixed some toolbars/menu items incorrectly disabling when clicking on a toolbar button.
  • macOS: Fixed Export Settings "Save As" dialog not including a .bcpkg extension.
  • Fixed enabling "Factory Defaults" button in File Formats dialog and Home view.
Options
  • Windows: Fixed 64-bit shell extension not updating the registry correctly when toggled in the Options dialog.
Text Compare
  • Fixed alignment weights for orphan lines.
  • macOS: Fixed thumbnail not redrawing correctly when reloading a comparison.
Crashes
  • Fixed crash when saving after editing session defaults on Home view.
  • Linux: Fixed intermittent crash in Folder Compare > Actions > Synchronize.
  • macOS: Fixed Home view crash after deleting a session.
  • macOS: Fixed Picture Compare crash when comparing JPEG files.
  • macOS: Fixed instability when launching a comparison from the command line.
  • macOS: General stability fixes.

Changes in version 4.3.4.24657

Command Line
  • Linux: Fixed support for command line arguments and file names containing special characters.
  • macOS: Fixed bcomp never exiting if Beyond Compare is closed due to a crash or "Force Quit" command.
  • macOS: Fixed bcomp incorrectly returning 0 after canceling a merge.
File Formats
  • Windows: Updated pdftotext to v4.02.
Folder Compare
  • Fixed Touch dialog incorrectly resetting selection side when toggling "Including folder contents" checkbox.
  • Windows: Fixed using "Browse Using Profile" to select a folder inside a zip.
  • macOS: Fixed poor date/time editor behavior when modifying newer/older filters.
FTP
  • Fixed SFTP uploads to OpenSSH for Windows failing after 100KB.
Misc
  • Windows: "Check for Updates" now uses HTTPS connections.
  • Windows: Fixed using middle mouse click to scroll in views.
  • Windows: Fixed support for paths that explicitly include the Windows \?\ long filename prefix.
  • macOS: Fixed clicking on a window incorrectly bringing all application windows to the front.
  • macOS: Fixed various issues with path edit autocompletion.
  • macOS: Fixed closing maximized window on secondary monitor reopening on primary monitor.
  • macOS: Fixed default keyboard focus when dialogs are first shown.
  • macOS: Fixed poor behavior when dragging to rearrange view tabs or moving buttons on Home view.
  • macOS: Fixed dragging to rearrange items in list views.
  • macOS: Fixed File Formats dialog drawing checkboxes incorrectly after moving file format in list.
Picture Compare
  • macOS: Fixed details crosshatching for partially transparent pixels.
Reports
  • Updated <DOCTYPE> and <BR> tags in HTML reports.
Text Compare
  • macOS: Fixed loading http:// URLs in Text Compare.
  • macOS: Fixed text drawing over gutter when "Right side gutter for left editor" is enabled.
  • macOS: Fixed hex details not allowing scrolling to end of long lines.
Crashes
  • macOS: Fixed crash when modifying sessions on Home view.
  • macOS: Fixed crash when using error logging with multiple processes.
+1Storm-Fox
2 oktober 2020 23:07
Hoe goed is beyond compare vergeleken met de compare functionaliteit in Total Commander?
+1mjcm
@Storm-Fox3 oktober 2020 05:33
Dit kan zelfs de inhoud van text files comparen wat Total Commander volgens mij niet kan.

Lees meer wat dit kan hier: http://www.scootersoftware.com/features.php

[Reactie gewijzigd door mjcm op 3 oktober 2020 05:35]

+1Storm-Fox
@mjcm3 oktober 2020 14:00
Total commander kan dit wel en behoorlijk goed.
Wat TC niet kan is images visueel comparen, maar dit is voor mij persoonlijk niet relevant.
+1.oisyn
2 oktober 2020 21:49
Gebruik deze tool zowel thuis als op kantoor voor al het diff en merge werk, ik wil nooit meer wat anders :)

