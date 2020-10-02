Scooter Software heeft versie 4.3.7 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Sinds versie 4.3.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 4.3.7 builf 25118 Changes macOS: Fixed slow scrolling on macOS 11 Big Sur.

macOS: Fixed regressions in 4.3.6 that caused blurry text on retina displays and slow scrolling performance in macOS 10.15 and earlier.

macOS: Fixed svn profile support on macOS 11 Big Sur. Changes in version 4.3.6 builf 25063 Changes macOS: Fixed graphical issues when running on macOS 11 Big Sur.

macOS: Fixed buttons & checkboxes incorrectly using small control sizes/fonts.

Changed "OS X" to "macOS" in the About dialog. Changes in version 4.3.5.24893 Notable Changes Linux: Fixed file manager integration with various desktop environments.

macOS: Improved stability.

Windows: Disabled "Check for Updates" functionality on Windows XP, 2003, and Vista because they don't support HTTPS over TLS 1.2. Cloud Services Fixed OneDrive authentication to allow using accounts other than the one tied to the local Windows user account or system web browser's currently logged in Microsoft/Live.com account. Command Line Linux: Fixed file manager integration with various desktop environments: Thunar 1.8 (GTK3) XUbuntu (XFCE) thunarx-2 and thunarx-3 Nautilus on Wayland Mint and Ubuntu using MATE desktop (Caja) Debian 10 Gnome

Folder Compare Windows: Fixed reparse points being incorrectly treated as symlinks after file operations or refreshes.

Windows: Fixed resource leak when refreshing encounters an exclusively locked file.

macOS: Fixed "Folder Not Found" dialog not clicking "Reload" button when pressing [Enter].

Fixed "Ignored" showing as checked when nothing is selected. FTP Fixed parsing Comau C5G FTP listings. Installer Linux: Fixed apt-key warning when installing/upgrading .deb package. Misc Windows: Disabled "Check for Updates" functionality on Windows XP, 2003, and Vista because they don't support HTTPS over TLS 1.2.

Windows: Fixed digital signatures on pdftotext(64).exe.

macOS: Fixed some toolbars/menu items incorrectly disabling when clicking on a toolbar button.

macOS: Fixed Export Settings "Save As" dialog not including a .bcpkg extension.

Fixed enabling "Factory Defaults" button in File Formats dialog and Home view. Options Windows: Fixed 64-bit shell extension not updating the registry correctly when toggled in the Options dialog. Text Compare Fixed alignment weights for orphan lines.

macOS: Fixed thumbnail not redrawing correctly when reloading a comparison. Crashes Fixed crash when saving after editing session defaults on Home view.

Linux: Fixed intermittent crash in Folder Compare > Actions > Synchronize.

macOS: Fixed Home view crash after deleting a session.

macOS: Fixed Picture Compare crash when comparing JPEG files.

macOS: Fixed instability when launching a comparison from the command line.

macOS: General stability fixes. Changes in version 4.3.4.24657 Command Line Linux: Fixed support for command line arguments and file names containing special characters.

macOS: Fixed bcomp never exiting if Beyond Compare is closed due to a crash or "Force Quit" command.

never exiting if Beyond Compare is closed due to a crash or "Force Quit" command. macOS: Fixed bcomp incorrectly returning 0 after canceling a merge. File Formats Windows: Updated pdftotext to v4.02. Folder Compare Fixed Touch dialog incorrectly resetting selection side when toggling "Including folder contents" checkbox.

Windows: Fixed using "Browse Using Profile" to select a folder inside a zip.

macOS: Fixed poor date/time editor behavior when modifying newer/older filters. FTP Fixed SFTP uploads to OpenSSH for Windows failing after 100KB. Misc Windows: "Check for Updates" now uses HTTPS connections.

Windows: Fixed using middle mouse click to scroll in views.

Windows: Fixed support for paths that explicitly include the Windows \?\ long filename prefix.

macOS: Fixed clicking on a window incorrectly bringing all application windows to the front.

macOS: Fixed various issues with path edit autocompletion.

macOS: Fixed closing maximized window on secondary monitor reopening on primary monitor.

macOS: Fixed default keyboard focus when dialogs are first shown.

macOS: Fixed poor behavior when dragging to rearrange view tabs or moving buttons on Home view.

macOS: Fixed dragging to rearrange items in list views.

macOS: Fixed File Formats dialog drawing checkboxes incorrectly after moving file format in list. Picture Compare macOS: Fixed details crosshatching for partially transparent pixels. Reports Updated <DOCTYPE> and <BR> tags in HTML reports. Text Compare macOS: Fixed loading http:// URLs in Text Compare.

macOS: Fixed text drawing over gutter when "Right side gutter for left editor" is enabled.

macOS: Fixed hex details not allowing scrolling to end of long lines. Crashes macOS: Fixed crash when modifying sessions on Home view.

macOS: Fixed crash when using error logging with multiple processes.