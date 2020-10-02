Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mp3tag 3.03

Mp3tag logo (75 pix) Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.03 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Added confirmation message to save configuration changes when closing action groups dialog. (#17000)
  • Added option to sort list of action groups from right-click menu at action groups dialog. (#50202)
  • Added state-changed indicator to action groups dialog window caption.
  • Added action groups dialog keyboard shortcuts Alt+Up, Alt+Down, Alt+Page Up, and Alt+Page Down for moving action groups in the list.
  • Added support for moving action groups via drag'n'drop in action groups dialog.
  • Added support for moving multiple selected action groups in action groups dialog.
  • Added support for selecting multiple action groups and changing their enabled state by clicking the checkmark of one item in the group.
  • Added action groups dialog keyboard shortcuts Ctrl+E to enable all action groups and Ctrl+U to disable all action groups. (#49589)
  • Added action groups dialog keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+A to invert current selection of action groups.
  • Added action groups dialog keyboard shortcut Ctrl+A to select all action groups.
  • Added action groups dialog keyboard shortcut Ctrl+S to save current state.
  • Added indicator on how many action groups are selected to action groups dialog.
Changed:
  • Deleting files now always uses the setting at 'Options > Messages' for confirmation messages and if disabled the global system setting. (#50161)
  • Sorting action groups by name now uses natural sorting. (#50202)
  • Removed warning message that appears when saving configuration of action groups without any enabled action groups.
  • Renamed OK button to Apply at action groups dialog.
  • Right-click menu at action groups dialog is now also shown if no action group is selected.
  • Option to move action groups to top/bottom when Alt key is pressed. (#49589)
Fixed:
  • Trailing pipe symbol `|` was removed from ID3v2 `UNSYNCEDLYRICS` field when saving tags. (#50163)
  • Moving action groups via Alt keys or buttons did not keep moved action group visible.
  • Moving to beginning of lists during drag'n'drop did not trigger item scrolling if possible. (#49589)
  • Added missing support for cover art for raw AAC files. (#49784)
  • Added missing support for `*.jfif` image file extension when dropping cover art. (#49655)
Updated languages:
  • Catalan
  • Hebrew
  • Spanish
  • Russian

Versienummer 3.03
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mp3tag
Download https://www.mp3tag.de/en/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 3,39MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

