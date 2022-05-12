Moodle is opensourcesoftware voor elektronische leeromgevingen. Het wordt gebruikt door scholen wereldwijd en is daardoor beschikbaar in verschillende talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Het pakket doet zijn werk op een webserver met ten minste php 7.x en een database op PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server of Oracle. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De organisatie heeft versies 4.0.1, 3.11.7, 3.10.11 en 3.9.14 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:
Moodle 4.0.1 release notes
General fixes and improvements
Security fixes
- MDL-74461 - Not always possible to easily navigate back to section from an activity page
- MDL-74514 - BigbluebuttonBN is polling the BigblueButton server too often
- MDL-74481 - LTI Advantage: Non-Editing Teacher has role Student
- MDL-74478 - Awarded badge for activity completion, despite not receiving a passing grade
- MDL-74450 - The course secondary navigation should be displayed in the site home settings page
- MDL-74317 - Edit mode cannot be turned on/off when using other capabilities
- MDL-74436 - Fatal error when importing "course" events from ics file
- MDL-74427 - Coding error detected when deleting question category
Moodle 3.11.7 release notes
- Details of any security issues will be released after a period of approximately one week to allow system administrators to safely update to the latest version.
General fixes and improvements
Security fixes
- MDL-69552 - Tag filter not working when adding random question from questionbank
- MDL-48633 - Lesson grade handling is buggy when scales in use
- MDL-58044 - Course completion report labels do not align correctly in RTL mode
- MDL-74299 - Unable to delete Questions from Question bank
- MDL-73979 - Timeline block views should display consistent information
- MDL-74127 - Attempts remaining for lesson are only displayed when "This page" is set to wrong answers
- MDL-74321 - Increased DB reads on forum
- MDL-74486 - Background images bleed into user tours
- MDL-57383 - Upload users admin tool incorrectly updates authentication method for existing users
- MDL-74258 - H5P activities not searchable by global search
- MDL-73874 - Drag and drop into text & Select missing words questions: form should validate 'multiple' is on for choices used more than once
- MDL-69078 - The error when importing a GIFT question file with the wrong encoding does not make the problem clear
- MDL-74481 - LTI Advantage: Non-Editing Teacher has role Student
- MDL-74478 - Awarded badge for activity completion, despite not receiving a passing grade
- MDL-74436 - Fatal error when importing "course" events from ics file
- MDL-74427 - Coding error detected when deleting question category
Moodle 3.10.11 release notes
- Details of any security issues will be released after a period of approximately one week to allow system administrators to safely update to the latest version.
Security fixes
Moodle 3.9.14 release notes
- Details of any security issues will be released after a period of approximately one week to allow system administrators to safely update to the latest version.
Security fixes
- Details of any security issues will be released after a period of approximately one week to allow system administrators to safely update to the latest version.