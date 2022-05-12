Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Moodle 4.0.1 / 3.11.7 / 3.10.11 / 3.9.14

Moodle is opensourcesoftware voor elektronische leeromgevingen. Het wordt gebruikt door scholen wereldwijd en is daardoor beschikbaar in verschillende talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Het pakket doet zijn werk op een webserver met ten minste php 7.x en een database op PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server of Oracle. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De organisatie heeft versies 4.0.1, 3.11.7, 3.10.11 en 3.9.14 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Moodle 4.0.1 release notes

General fixes and improvements
  • MDL-74461 - Not always possible to easily navigate back to section from an activity page
  • MDL-74514 - BigbluebuttonBN is polling the BigblueButton server too often
  • MDL-74481 - LTI Advantage: Non-Editing Teacher has role Student
  • MDL-74478 - Awarded badge for activity completion, despite not receiving a passing grade
  • MDL-74450 - The course secondary navigation should be displayed in the site home settings page
  • MDL-74317 - Edit mode cannot be turned on/off when using other capabilities
  • MDL-74436 - Fatal error when importing "course" events from ics file
  • MDL-74427 - Coding error detected when deleting question category
Security fixes
  • Details of any security issues will be released after a period of approximately one week to allow system administrators to safely update to the latest version.
Moodle 3.11.7 release notes

General fixes and improvements
  • MDL-69552 - Tag filter not working when adding random question from questionbank
  • MDL-48633 - Lesson grade handling is buggy when scales in use
  • MDL-58044 - Course completion report labels do not align correctly in RTL mode
  • MDL-74299 - Unable to delete Questions from Question bank
  • MDL-73979 - Timeline block views should display consistent information
  • MDL-74127 - Attempts remaining for lesson are only displayed when "This page" is set to wrong answers
  • MDL-74321 - Increased DB reads on forum
  • MDL-74486 - Background images bleed into user tours
  • MDL-57383 - Upload users admin tool incorrectly updates authentication method for existing users
  • MDL-74258 - H5P activities not searchable by global search
  • MDL-73874 - Drag and drop into text & Select missing words questions: form should validate 'multiple' is on for choices used more than once
  • MDL-69078 - The error when importing a GIFT question file with the wrong encoding does not make the problem clear
  • MDL-74481 - LTI Advantage: Non-Editing Teacher has role Student
  • MDL-74478 - Awarded badge for activity completion, despite not receiving a passing grade
  • MDL-74436 - Fatal error when importing "course" events from ics file
  • MDL-74427 - Coding error detected when deleting question category
Security fixes
  • Details of any security issues will be released after a period of approximately one week to allow system administrators to safely update to the latest version.
Moodle 3.10.11 release notes

Security fixes
  • Details of any security issues will be released after a period of approximately one week to allow system administrators to safely update to the latest version.
Moodle 3.9.14 release notes

Security fixes
  • Details of any security issues will be released after a period of approximately one week to allow system administrators to safely update to the latest version.
Versienummer 4.0.1 / 3.11.7 / 3.10.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Moodle
Download https://download.moodle.org/releases/latest/
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

10:26 Moodle 4.0.1 / 3.11.7 / 3.10.11 / 3.9.14 12
05-'21 Moodle 3.11 / 3.10.4 / 3.9.7 / 3.8.9 1
09-'19 Moodle 3.7.2 / 3.6.6 / 3.5.8 1
07-'19 Moodle 3.7.1 / 3.6.5 / 3.5.7 0
05-'19 Moodle 3.7 0

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+13+21+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
0MartijnH333
12 mei 2022 10:29
Heeft iemand hier ervaring mee bij een grote school?
Reageer
+2dragongamer
@MartijnH33312 mei 2022 10:35
Geen grote school maar ik gebruik en beheer Moodle wel bij mijn werkgever als leerplatform.
Mijn ervaringen zijn verdeeld.
Het standaard thema van Moodle maakt sommige zaken extreem ongebruiksvriendelijk om in te regelen.
Op het software versiebeheer vlak is Moodle ook een gedoe om up te daten. Wij hebben custom scripts die de update (meestal) correct uitvoeren.

Als je verder MFA wilt toepassen zonder gebruik te maken van OpenID of dergelijken dan ben je eigenlijk toegewezen op 1 gratis plugin. Er lijkt weinig support te zijn voor MFA op normale accounts bij Moodle.

Verder is het platform wel enorm veelzijdig en aanpasbaar.

Ik zou zeggen; spin een van de vele (bitnami) docker containers op met Moodle voorgeïnstalleerd en stoei daar wat mee.
Reageer
0MartijnH333
@dragongamer12 mei 2022 10:41
Moet je Moodle op je eigen servers installeren? Of hebben ze ook een SAAS oplossing?

Als je SSO via een ander systeem inlogt die al MFA heeft is dat natuurlijk niet zo probleem. Dan is natuurlijk wel de vraag of Moodle ondersteuning heeft voor SSO koppelingen. Weet je dat toevallig?
Reageer
+1michielRB
@MartijnH33312 mei 2022 10:57
Moodle heeft ook een commerciele afdeling die onder andere hosted Moodle aanbiedt: https://moodle.com/solutions/moodlecloud/
Verder is het installeren en beheren van Moodle geen rocket science. Uiteindelijk is het een LAMP omgeving.

Via saml kan je voor moodle SSO implementeren: https://moodle.org/plugins/auth_saml2sso
Reageer
0dragongamer
@MartijnH33312 mei 2022 10:58
Kan op je eigen servers, maar je kunt ook zoeken naar een zogenaamde Moodle Certified Service Provider.
Deze nemen de meeste technische beheer taken van je over.

Out-of-the-box ondersteund Moodle OAuth2 services: https://docs.moodle.org/311/en/OAuth_2_services
Op https://moodle.org/plugin...e.php?list=category&id=21 vind je anders ook een hele lijst aan authentication plugins.
Reageer
+1Robinho96
@MartijnH33312 mei 2022 10:39
Mijn middelbare school (zo'n 1000 leerlingen) gebruikte dit platform toen ik er nog studeerde zo'n 8 jaar geleden, maar zijn kort daarna overgeschakeld op Smartschool. Ik vond het als leerling niet zo'n handige tool eigenlijk. Maar die school heeft het uiteindelijk nog wel lang gebruikt (al enkele jaren voor ik er naar school ging), dus ik denk wel dat zij er tevreden over waren.
Reageer
0MartijnH333
@Robinho9612 mei 2022 10:43
Wat je vaak ziet is dat studenten/leerlingen niet fijn kunnen werken met een ELO. Dat het vervolgens vaak door de inrichting komt. Of het is een organisatie die alle kanten op gaat. Ik merk dat je binnen scholen heel vaak heel snel heel veel schaduw ICT hebt.
Reageer
0!GN!T!ON
@MartijnH33312 mei 2022 10:41
Ruime ervaring mee als leerling / student bij twee scholen. N.b. dit is wel meer dan 5 jaar geleden.

Maar (i.i.g. aan de studentzijde) een echt absoluut rotpakket. Niks zat / zit logisch in elkaar, klote UI, foutgevoelig en gewoon onhandig.
Reageer
0Jeanke117
@!GN!T!ON12 mei 2022 10:44
Ik sluit me hierbij aan. Gebruik het nu nog op school en lijjkt wel alsof het verouderd is. Het heeft wel SSO, tenminste zo heeft onze school het ingeregeld en werkt ook met 2fa. van Microsoft. Hiervoor gebruikte onze school Blackboard. Waarom ze overgestapt zijn naar Moodle geen idee.
Reageer
0teun95
@MartijnH33312 mei 2022 10:44
Ja, als gebruiker. Een aantal jaar geleden tijdens een Erasmus semester in Zweden.

Ik kan me niet herinneren of de ervaring heel veel verschilde van andere leeromgevingen, maar het wordt in ieder geval gebruikt. Ook door grote scholen.

Ik ben wel benieuwd eigenlijk of Moodle (of andere leeromgevingen) daadwerkelijk zoals bedoeld benut worden door docenten en studenten. Mijn ervaring als student was altijd dat:
  • Studenten hun eigen samenwerkingstools kiezen
  • De school maar een deel van de features benut/implementeert waardoor het meer een platform wordt voor bestanden delen en opdrachten inleveren
  • Docenten zich niet bewust zijn van features of niet vaardig zijn in het gebruik er van
Reageer
0GrasPlukker
@MartijnH33312 mei 2022 10:47
Als gebruiker/student heb ik ongeveer 2 jaar gebruikt gemaakt van Moodle. Persoonlijk vind het een fijne omgeving om gebruik van te maken. Voor alle vakken wordt hier op mijn opleiding een kaart/cursus aangemaakt in Moodle. In een cursus kunnen de docenten dan alle nodige informatie aan toevoegen, zoals de planning, lesmateriaal, beoordelingsformulier en de inleverknoppen om je werk in te leveren.
Reageer
0michielRB
@MartijnH33312 mei 2022 11:01
Ik beheer verschillende Moodle instances. oa op een basisschool, bij een (lokale) politieke partij en heb zelf Moodle draaien op mijn VPS.

Een echte aanrader is om Moodle te combineren met Xerte online Toolkits
Dit is een authoring tool voor oa interactieve leerobjecten. Daarnaast heeft het een (veel) betere analyse van de voortgang van leerlingen.
Verder is er een enorme effort gestoken in accessibility.
Reageer


