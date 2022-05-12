Moodle is opensourcesoftware voor elektronische leeromgevingen. Het wordt gebruikt door scholen wereldwijd en is daardoor beschikbaar in verschillende talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Het pakket doet zijn werk op een webserver met ten minste php 7.x en een database op PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server of Oracle. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De organisatie heeft versies 4.0.1, 3.11.7, 3.10.11 en 3.9.14 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Moodle 4.0.1 release notes



General fixes and improvements MDL-74461 - Not always possible to easily navigate back to section from an activity page

MDL-74514 - BigbluebuttonBN is polling the BigblueButton server too often

MDL-74481 - LTI Advantage: Non-Editing Teacher has role Student

MDL-74478 - Awarded badge for activity completion, despite not receiving a passing grade

MDL-74450 - The course secondary navigation should be displayed in the site home settings page

MDL-74317 - Edit mode cannot be turned on/off when using other capabilities

MDL-74436 - Fatal error when importing "course" events from ics file

MDL-74427 - Coding error detected when deleting question category



General fixes and improvements MDL-69552 - Tag filter not working when adding random question from questionbank

MDL-48633 - Lesson grade handling is buggy when scales in use

MDL-58044 - Course completion report labels do not align correctly in RTL mode

MDL-74299 - Unable to delete Questions from Question bank

MDL-73979 - Timeline block views should display consistent information

MDL-74127 - Attempts remaining for lesson are only displayed when "This page" is set to wrong answers

MDL-74321 - Increased DB reads on forum

MDL-74486 - Background images bleed into user tours

MDL-57383 - Upload users admin tool incorrectly updates authentication method for existing users

MDL-74258 - H5P activities not searchable by global search

MDL-73874 - Drag and drop into text & Select missing words questions: form should validate 'multiple' is on for choices used more than once

MDL-69078 - The error when importing a GIFT question file with the wrong encoding does not make the problem clear

Security fixes Details of any security issues will be released after a period of approximately one week to allow system administrators to safely update to the latest version. Moodle 3.10.11 release notes



Security fixes Details of any security issues will be released after a period of approximately one week to allow system administrators to safely update to the latest version. Moodle 3.9.14 release notes



Security fixes Details of any security issues will be released after a period of approximately one week to allow system administrators to safely update to the latest version.