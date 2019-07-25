Moodle is opensourcesoftware voor elektronische leeromgevingen. Het wordt gebruikt door scholen wereldwijd en is daardoor beschikbaar in verschillende talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Het pakket doet zijn werk op een webserver met ten minste php 7.1.0 en een database op PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server of Oracle. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De organisatie heeft versies 3.7.1, 3.6.5 en 3.5.7 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Moodle 3.7.1 release notes



Fixes and improvements MDL-59650 - Calendar export no longer limited to 40 events

MDL-64935 - Jump to dropdown menu no longer overlaps before / next activity links

MDL-53778 - Quiz with activity completion 'Or all available attempts completed' no longer possible with unlimited attempts

MDL-65101 - Users with capability moodle/site:messageanyuser are no longer restricted from messaging users with 'My contacts only' messaging privacy enabled

MDL-65660 - Guest users prompted to enrol in order to post in a forum

MDL-65675 - 'Re' no longer duplicated in forum post subject line

MDL-65249 - Redis cache store correctly displays exception after failed connections

MDL-65084 - Recently accessed items block no longer attempts to load items from deleted courses

MDL-57729 - Ampersand in site title no longer breaks LTI provider cartridge XML

MDL-65655 - Forum mailings and maintenance jobs no longer fail with 'Suspended account' exception

MDL-55821 - The individual assignment grading page when using marking workflow and rubrics now displays the current gradebook grade

MDL-65696 - PDF annotation comments no longer expand unexpectedly

MDL-64784 - Enrolled users list sort order no longer changes after adding or removing a user

MDL-55197 - Multi-lang filter no longer ignores 'en' parent language

MDL-65829 - Enrolments whose start date is after the analytics analysis start time are no longer discarded

MDL-65708 - Child themes have base layouts loaded

MDL-65888 - Fix for 'error/usernotconfirmed' exception in forum mailings and maintenance jobs

MDL-65661 - Long course names in 'Recently accessed courses' block correctly displayed

MDL-65839 - Improved memory usage of analytics evaluation and initial training processes

MDL-65705 - Badges from other sites which are displayed via a backpack no longer show date in the future

MDL-65326 - Restore process no longer fails if a capability it is attempting to assign does not exist

MDL-65665 - Quick reply now respects subscribe on reply user preference

MDL-65814 - Item counts for action events are now shown in the timeline block

MDL-65666 - Unread forum posts are once again highlighted

MDL-65883 - Quiz navigation buttons once again scroll to the correct question on the page

MDL-65901 - Forum advanced search form styling improvements

MDL-65634 - Analytics 'students at risk' models now discard user enrolments whose start and end dates fall outside of the analysed time interval

MDL-65297 - Atto 'Manage files' now detects filenames containing a hash symbol (#)

MDL-65591 - Language customisation page once again displays the correct buttons

MDL-65606 - Database activity unapproved entries are once again highlighted Security fixes MSA-19-0013 Missing sesskey (CSRF) token in loading/unloading XML files

MSA-19-0014 Ability to delete glossary entries that belong to another glossary

MSA-19-0015 Quiz group overrides did not observe groups membership or accessallgroups

MSA-19-0016 Assignment group overrides did not observe separate groups mode

MSA-19-0017 Upgrade TCPDF library for PHP 7.3 and bug fixes (upstream) Security improvements MDL-65779 - Forum backup and restore now retains any private replies as private

MDL-60347 - SMTP debugging now also requires developer level debugging messages to be enabled before being displayed. Although SMTP debugging is not intended for production site use, this provides an additional fallback measure to prevent verbose debugging from being unintentionally being visible to users. Moodle 3.6.5 release notes



MDL-58315 - Boost theme no longer ignores HTML block custom classes

MDL-65581 - Hidden blocks can once again be unhidden

MDL-65641 - Texts in Moodle format remain in the same format when edited

MSA-19-0017 Upgrade TCPDF library for PHP 7.3 and bug fixes (upstream) Security improvements MDL-60347 - SMTP debugging now also requires developer level debugging messages to be enabled before being displayed. Although SMTP debugging is not intended for production site use, this provides an additional fallback measure to prevent verbose debugging from being unintentionally being visible to users. Moodle 3.5.7 release notes



