Microsoft heeft een nieuwe community technology preview van SQL Server 2019 uitgebracht met 3.2 als versienummer. SQL Server is een relationele-databasebeheersysteem dat T-SQL, een dialect van SQL, ondersteunt. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende smaken en kan daardoor ingezet worden voor kleine, middelgrote en grote databases. Het draait natuurlijk op het Windows-platform, maar ook op Linux, zoals Red Hat Enterprise Server en Ubuntu. Voor de 2019-uitgave is veel werk verzet om big data clusters en de database-engine te verbeteren. De aankondiging van SQL Server 2019 CTP 3.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

SQL Server 2019 community technology preview 3.2 is now available



We’re excited to announce the monthly release of SQL Server 2019 community technology preview (CTP) 3.2.



With this release of SQL Server 2019 community technology preview 3.2, we are announcing the public preview of Big Data Clusters for SQL Server 2019. Big Data Clusters for SQL Server enables big data analytics within SQL Server. It brings HDFS and Apache Spark into SQL Server for scale out compute and storage.



Big data clusters allow you to deploy scalable clusters of SQL Server, Apache Spark, and HDFS running on Kubernetes. It provides all the tools and systems to ingest, store, and prepare data for analysis as well as to train and operationalize machine learning models. It allows you to query external data sources through data virtualization and combine and analyze your high-value relational data with high-volume big data. You will be also be able to build and deploy scalable and productive data-driven applications in big data clusters.



There are several scenarios in which big data clusters lets you interact with your big data. Please visit the SQL Server big data clusters documentation to learn more.



To download public preview bits for Big Data Clusters for SQL Server 2019, please review the documentation to learn more.



In addition to the public preview of Big Data Clusters for SQL Server 2019, we are pleased to announce the integration of Azul System’s Zulu Embedded for all scenarios where Java is used in SQL Server – in PolyBase, Apache Spark, Java extensibility, and more. There is no additional cost beyond what you pay for SQL Server.



Customers are encouraged to deploy this free preview, try out features in this release, and provide feedback to the engineering team. Your feedback is very helpful in refining features to be the most useful.



Check out the What’s new in SQL Server 2019 preview documentation to learn more.