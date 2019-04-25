Microsoft heeft een nieuwe community technology preview van SQL Server 2019 uitgebracht met 2.5 als versienummer. SQL Server is een relationeel databasebeheersysteem dat T-SQL, een dialect van SQL, ondersteunt. Het is beschikbaar in verschillende smaken en kan daardoor ingezet worden voor kleine, middelgrote en grote databases. Het draait natuurlijk op het Windows-platform, maar ook op Linux, zoals Red Hat Enterprise Server en Ubuntu. Voor de 2019-uitgave is veel werk verzet om big data clusters en de database-engine te verbeteren. De aankondinging van SQL Server 2019 CTP 2.5 ziet er als volgt uit:

SQL Server 2019 community technology preview 2.5 is now available



We’re excited to announce the monthly release of SQL Server 2019 community technology preview (CTP) 2.5. SQL Server 2019 is the first release of SQL Server to closely integrate Apache Spark™ and the Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) with SQL Server in a unified data platform. The CTP 2.5 preview brings the following new features and capabilities to SQL Server 2019:



Big data clusters For more control and flexibility over the big data cluster layout and configuration settings, we’re introducing a new deployment mechanism that uses configuration files to deploy your cluster. You can start from the built-in configurations that come with the mssqlctl utility and customize them to accommodate the platform you want to run the big data cluster on.

To streamline the deployment process, mssqlctl utility enables an interactive deployment experience that guides you through the steps to initiate the deployment with prompts for required inputs. You can also automate the entire process using mssqlctl configuration commands available to list, customize, or deploy using configuration files.

To avoid incompatibilities between client utility and big data cluster server versions, you can now verify you installed the right version of the utility by using mssqlctl –version command.

The new MSSQL Spark connector that uses SQL Server bulk write APIs to provide high performance Spark to SQL Server writes for high volume data. Database engine PolyBase enables you to run a T-SQL query inside SQL Server to pull data from Cloudera or Hortonworks and return it in a structured format—all without moving or copying the data. As part of CTP 2.5, we are now introducing the ability to install PolyBase on Linux for the first time. This includes the new connectors in SQL Server 2019 for additional data sources such as Oracle, Teradata, other SQL Servers, and MongoDB.

The new Java language SDK for SQL Server can be used to simplify the development of Java programs that can be run inside of SQL Server. Ready to learn more? To get started with SQL Server 2019 CTP 2.5, you can find the download instructions on the SQL Server 2019 web page or use a SQL Server 2019 CTP virtual machine in Microsoft Azure

