Software-update: MobileIron Core 10.3.0.0

MobileIron Core richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Tegenwoordig kun je dit ook onder enterprise mobility management, kortweg emm, plaatsen. Daarnaast kan het worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk van afstand kan meekijken op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel. MobileIron heeft versie 10.3.0.0 zijn Core uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Core v10.3.0.0 includes the following updates:

O365
  • New Graph API restrictions for O365
Apps
  • Provide more end user feedback when "install" is clicked in Apps@Work
  • Now badge will appear in Apps@work when new/updated app is available
  • When conducting a search in the App Catalog, the last searched-for item is remembered
MTD
  • Client Phishing Protection capability added*
  • Dangerzone Connected notification and compliance - Real-time user notification of potentially* dangerous Wi-Fi locations*
  • Improved Sideloaded app threat detection*
*Requires M@W iOS 11.0/M@W Android 10.3, if and when available

TLS 1.0 and 1.1 - Incoming/Outgoing SSL Connection
  • TLS 1.0 and 1.1 are no longer supported from this release of Core for Incoming/Outgoing SSL Connection
iOS
  • iOS 10 - Assign a default audio service - audio service to be associated with this user's Google account on Google server so that all the calls initiated on iOS device to the contacts on the Google contact list will be using this audio service as default.
Compliance
  • Client Last Check-In can now be used as part of the Compliance Policy Rule
Android enterprise+
  • Samsung Knox v3 (available on Samsung Android 8.0) on Android enterprise
    • Additional Workspace (Work Profile) configs, including biometric controls (Iris, Face Unlock) for Samsung Workspace
    • Enable CC mode and SD card encryption for Managed Devices
    • Knox VPN support for Managed Device and Managed Device with Work Profile (requires Knox license)
  • Kiosk mode enhancements (on Managed Devices only)
    • Lock Task mode
  • Samsung Kiosk mode is now limited to Android versions before 9. Existing Samsung devices in Kiosk mode will not be affected. To place Samsung devices running Android 9 in Kiosk mode, use Manage Device Kiosk mode instead (DO mode)
  • Wi-Fi Proxy for Android 8.0 devices
  • BlueTooth Outbound Sharing and Backup Service on Managed Devices on Android 8.0.
  • Limit enrollment for Corp-liable Android devices
    • Restrict Android registrations based on device attributes and/or safety net attestation
    +requires Mobile@Work for Android 10.3, if and when available
  • OEM Config - Android appconfig with nested bundles.
Managed Google iFrame
  • Google iFrame in Core allows public apps to be searched using Google Play’s APIs, and to support publishing of private apps and webapps if Android enterprise is enabled on Core
Supportability
  • Previously, expired provisioning profiles were getting pushed to devices. This issue has been fixed.
Versienummer 10.3.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Website MobileIron
Download https://community.mobileiron.com/
Licentietype Betaald
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 25-04-2019 09:510

25-04-2019 • 09:51

Bron: MobileIron

MobileIron Core

geen prijs bekend

