MobileIron Core richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Tegenwoordig kun je dit ook onder enterprise mobility management, kortweg emm, plaatsen. Daarnaast kan MobileIron Core worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk van afstand kan meekijken op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel. MobileIron heeft versie 10.6.0.0 van zijn Core uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
General features and enhancements
Android and Android enterprise features and enhancements
- Support for enabling Notes for Audit Logs
- Using Notes for Audit Logs to track administrator-made changes to labels
- Enabling Notes for Audit Logs to track administrator-made changes to iOS and macOS restrictions
- Notify administrator when PIN expiration prompt was skipped by device user
- New Mobile@Work per-user device limit
- Core automatically deletes unused Apps during scheduled data purge
- App Catalog branding updates
- Customize the Mobile@Work Self-Service Portal login page
- Enhancement to registration enrollment options
iOS and macOS features and enhancements
- Zebra OTA support added
- Provide Capability for admin to refresh Zebra OTA Credentials
- Check the device firmware download status for Zebra and Android devices
- Zero Touch enrollment with custom attributes extends to Boolean and Integer types
- Enhancement to registration enrollment options
- Block or retire the AppConnect app if password retry count exceeds the maximum number of retry attempts
Resolved issues
- Managing Duplicate Devices
- Support for WPA3 security type
- Support for Mail, Calendar and Contact payload for Per-app VPNs
- Ability to mark VPP account as shared across multiple Cores and to sync two types of licenses
- VSP-61173: Custom attributes with special key names like 'mode', 'cookie' and 'wifi_mac' can being overridden with device-reported values. This has been fixed.
- VSP-61017: In certain cases, devices were not able to install Android Enterprise apps on any device, and an error would be shown in logs. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60929: When using the map to locate a device, the "Back" button, "Update Location" button, the heading, and the device title were not displaying properly. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60886: Previously, Core was validating the client certificate subject with the old certificate subject. The issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60861: The mutual authentication certificate needed for new enrollment was not updating to the new cert. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60850: When an Android enterprise profile was removed, the app configuration was also removed, but it didn't always clean up correctly in the server database. This caused issues with getting the app configuration on the device if the app was installed again later. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60736: When the Wear OS policy was in SENT state, the Wear OS tab in Device Details was disappearing until the policy state changed to APPLIED. This has now been fixed.
- VSP-60687: MobileIron Core was generating more than one audit log when an App was deleted from the App Catalog. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60652: For new installations, the default value for the certification revocation list (CRL) is protocol HTTP and port 8080. The need to change the default port is rare. However, if you do modify the CRL port, verify that no other Core service is using that port. For example, port 9997 is the default value for Sync TLS, and using the same port for CRL will result in service disruptions.
- VSP-60650: Proxy Diagnosis was failing to connect to http://support.mobileiron.com. The link was changed to secure HTTP: https://support.mobileiron.com, and the issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60624: When reinstalling iOS system apps from Core, users were being prompted for an iTunes log in. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60610: There was an issue which caused SafetyNet Attestation to stick in 'Unknown' state. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60557: Mobile@Work Windows 10 devices registered with Azure active directory (AAD) could not be wiped if the user was not logged into the device. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60556: Previously, the MobileIron Core Device Details page sometimes displayed the Mobile Equipment Identifier (MEID) for a device in the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) field, even when the IMEI value was reported. When the IMEI was not reported, the MEID value displayed in both fields. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60444: When there was an overlap of TrackID (Production, Alpha, Beta) for an app with different labels to the same device, then Core pushed the app with highest version to the device. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60405: Previously, when a device was retired or non-compliant, Core was not able to notify Access to invalidate the MSFT tokens when the principal didn't match the UPN/Email prefix. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60376: Previously, when an in-house App was deleted that had invalid records associated with that app, it was uninstalled and then re-installed on the next device check-in. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60342: When using a combination of different Audit Log search controls within one search session, Core was rendering incorrect results. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60303: Previously, the Apps@Work screen did not fully display on iOS 13 devices, and users needed to scroll down to access the icons on the bottom of the page. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60301: The Data Execution Prevention (DEP) configuration profile page was not rendering umlaut characters properly. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60300: Previously, the iREG registration URL page text was displaying incorrect device information before registering the device. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60268: After restarting Core, the UI would time out while saving the LDAP settings, if the LDAP configuration had a large number (more than 9000) of LDAP groups. The issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60218: Previously, compliance checks on the basis of Mandatory/Required App Control rules could be triggered during an app update due to intermittent app update states. As a result, when querying app inventory for mandatory apps, it was required to cover these intermittent app update states as installed/found apps. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60155: Previously, elastic search heap size increased on large deployments. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60093: Occasionally, attempts to create or edit the Android Firmware policy would return an internal server error. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60092: The iOS upgrade policy was not starting at the configured start time. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60075: In some rare cases, when the Google Play store catalog option was set to Yes, it reverted to No. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60061: When editing Android enterprise-managed apps, the configuration could not be modified when editing the SERVICE_BO key. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60055: Previously, the Update License option from App Licenses and the /fullsync API were not performing a full sync, and instead only performed a delta sync. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-60021: Apple Device Enrollment Program (DEP)-registered devices running iOS 13 and above could have their Activation Lock Bypass Code overwritten with "Only generated for supervised devices." This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-59973: When an Application Install request was made for a device that has a license for that app, if the license data had not been retrieved or was missing from the database, the end user was prompted to log in to iTunes, and there was an error in the logs stating "Couldn't assign a device license. 9616 : License already assigned" This issue has been fixed. This release fixes this issue by recognizing the error as a valid license and allowing the VPP application installation to continue.
- VSP-59867: Previously, the Apps@Work installation process would hang in the "processing" state. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-59738: Previously, when the substitution variable was changed in Samsung Knox container VPN/Exchange for Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol (SCEP), the changes didn't trigger Core to generate a new certificate during LDAP sync. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-59571: Web apps created and distributed through the App Catalog were not being deleted from the iOS device during label removal. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-59448: Devices were displayed as "roaming," even when Collect Roaming Status was disabled in the Privacy policy. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-59000: Previously, rebooting a physical appliance would sometimes result in network interface card (NIC) swapping, which can cause problems with interface configuration. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-58745: Core was not validating the Android enterprise configuration to match the Core branding. This issue has been fixed.
- VSP-50922: Out of contact messages sent to user's device were not including identifying information, such as external hostname and/or IP address. This issue has been fixed.