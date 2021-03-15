MobileIron Core richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Tegenwoordig kun je dit ook onder enterprise mobility management, kortweg emm, plaatsen. Daarnaast kan MobileIron Core worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk van afstand kan meekijken op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel. MobileIron heeft eerder deze maand versie 11.1.0.0 van zijn Core uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Core v11.1.0.0
The release is now available for customers who have purchased the product. To evaluate products not already purchased, contact your MobileIron sales team. Core v11.1.0.0 includes the following updates:
iOS
Android
- Admin will have the ability to associate types to VPN profiles on Mail domain. Replacement VPNs for this domain can be selected, just like with Per App VPN.
- New Skip option for DEP skip AppStore (iOS 14)
- New restrictions for Apple devices (iOS 14)
- App Layer VPN - Two new fields are added to payload for configuring add-on VPN software
- Admin will be given the option to bypass the parsing and substitution variable support and just use the raw file in verbatim in order to upload/deploy .mobileconfig files
- As part of DEP profile, MDM Server provides Custom enrollment URL also along with standard URL to get the MDM profile to Apple server. This URL can be used by customers to enforce their own authentication model or provide any other information.
- New mutual auth devices endpoint /mifs/c/miprotocol/users/devices will be available which will be used by the iOS and Android clients going forward once mutual auth is enabled on the Core by admin.
- Option for admin to disable the original oauth endpoint
- Setting to enable/disable My Device tab from Client Settings Tab
MTD
- Direct Boot mode when the device has been powered on but the user has not unlocked the device
- Support Wipe and reset password on devices that are in direct boot mode
- Administrators can set a list of apps that can request user consent for cross-profile communication for devices provisioned as work profile on company-owned
- Communication can happen in one direction (Work profile -> Personal) across the same app.
- Extend the ability to control install from unknown sources to DO/EPO and COPE
- Support push notification in China through integration with Tencent Push notification service (TPNS) and enable deployment of Android devices.
- Administrators can set applications to auto-launch and come to the foreground when installation is completed on the device
Core v11.0.0.1
- If end-user manually disables VPN anti-phishing in device settings, admin can create a compliance policy against that user to force them to protect their device.
Core v11.0
- There was an issue with Core showing device password status for some Android 11.0 devices as non-compliant, even the device password was compliant due to the device returning unsupported for specific password criteria. This issue has been fixed. Core correctly reports the password compliance status for these Android devices because the unsupported value is no longer considered a violation, from Core 11.0.0.1 through the most recently released version as supported by MobileIron.
- There was an issue where the Core server required a Google Play enterprise mobile management (EMM) API call to ensure that the Mobile@Work for Android enterprise (AE) devices would upgrade automatically when there are new versions. Failure of this call could lead to a failed Android enterprise registration. This issue has been fixed in Core 11.0.0.1 through the most recently released version as supported by MobileIron. The API call is no longer required for the upgrades to work correctly, so the call was removed reducing the changes for Android enterprise registration failures.
iOS
Android
- Admins can now enable SSO extensions and customized login for native apps and websites by integrating with various IDPs such as AAD and Okta
- Admins can prevent user from accidentally removing critical managed apps (e.g. Slack) by marking mission-critical apps as non-removable and also prevent offloading the apps
- Added new setting to notifications preview which is called Preview type that will enable Admins to control when to show notifications
- Set Time Zone feature will allow admin to choose time zone for each device and it is not dependent on location services
Windows
- Seamless enablement for full device VPN phishing protection through Tunnel now available for Android enterprise devices
- Organizations can enable, register and manage Android enterprise devices in restricted mode without having the connectivity to Google
Other features
- New Landing page for Core customers who are interested in trying Cloud platform
- Core 11 SSP now provides additional features for BYOD Portal users
- Customize local on-device threat notification text through Threat Management Console
- Ability to provide conditional access to M365 apps