MobileIron Core richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Tegenwoordig kun je dit ook onder enterprise mobility management, kortweg emm, plaatsen. Daarnaast kan MobileIron Core worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk van afstand kan meekijken op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel. MobileIron heeft versie 11.2.0.0 van haar Core uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Core v11.2.0.0 includes the following updates:
Android
Apple
- Enhancements to work profile on a company owned device onboarding
Other Features
- Configure Encrypted DNS capability
- iOS14 includes support for handling encrypted DNS communications
- Support both the DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) and DNS-over-TLS (DoT) protocols
- Support for eSIM RefreshCellularPlansCommand
- Ablility to auto enroll and auto refresh the Cellular iPads with eSIM using carrier URL
- Spring release day 0 compatibility
- Day 0 compatibility for any Simple Restrictions
- New certificate config that will contain the certificates to expect Core to present during check-in.