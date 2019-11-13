MobileIron Core richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Tegenwoordig kun je dit ook onder enterprise mobility management, kortweg emm, plaatsen. Daarnaast kan MobileIron Core worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk van afstand kan meekijken op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel. MobileIron heeft versie 10.5.0.0 zijn Core uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Core v10.5.0.0 includes the following updates:
Apps
MTD
- Add validation when removing/adding App Control rules
- Allow the admin to select both auto update and manual update for public iOS apps.
As an administrator I want to repeatedly request to the end user that they install the latest version of an available app. Today on core when the latest version of an app is available the administrator has the ability to prompt the end user only once, to install the latest version (on non-supervised device). This could cause problems if the user is not in a position to install the latest app version at the time it receives the prompt.
iOS
- The MobileIron Threat Defense for Core Anti-Phishing policy can track the activation status of devices from Android version 7 through the most recently released version as supported by MobileIron. Earlier versions are not supported.
- MTD license activation: A reminder has been added to the Add MTD Activation Configuration dialog box, reminding users that MTD license must be purchased from MobileIron or a licensed partner.
- GDPR protection is applied to the MobileIron Threat Defense Solution APIs. GDPR Data Protection: European Union (EU) members have additional data protection rights under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standard. The MobileIron GDPR profile protects personally identifiable data from being exposed to integration partners, API developers and administrators.
- App compliance threat warning for MobileIron Go for Android: When apps designated as "out of compliance" are detected on an MTD-enabled client device, the user sees the following threat warning: "App [app_name] has been marked as out of compliance with your corporate policy. Please remove it from your device."
macOSmms
- Mobile@Work client self-registration nonce timeout value editable: Starting with the 10.5.0.0 MobileIron Core release, the values set in mifs.properties>miclient.reg.nonce.timeout, will be ignored. Instead, the value in Settings > Silent in-app registration time limit (minutes) will be honored.
- Admin device action to send iOS Mobile@Work log to Core without end-user action
- iOS 13.0: Skip Express Language Setup pane
- iOS 13.0: Skip Preferred Language Order pane
- iOS 13.0: Skip Get Started pane
- iOS 13.0, macOS 10.14: Skips the Choose Your Lock screen.
- iOS 12.0, macOS 10.15: Skips the screen for Screen Time.
- New Device name policy: For your convenience, a new policy for assigning a unique attribute to supervised devices using substitution variables has been added. Applicable to iOS devices only.
Android enterprise
- Payload: The below payload is now supported on macOS 10.14.4 and later.
- AllowScreenShot - Configuration Profile reference for AllowScreenShot key:
- AllowRemoteScreenObservation - Configuration Profile reference for allowRemoteScreen Observation:
- forceClassroomAutomaticallyJoinClasses - Configuration Profile reference
- forceClassroomRequestPermissionToLeaveClasses - Configuration Profile reference **
- forceClassroomUnpromptedAppAndDeviceLock - Configuration Profile reference **
- forceClassroomUnpromptedScreenObservation - Configuration Profile reference
- allowAddingGameCenterFriends
- allowAirDrop
- allowDiagnosticSubmission
- allowDictation
- allowGameCenter
- allowMultiplayerGaming
- allowWallpaperModification
- safariAllowAutoFill
- Available on 10.15: allowActivityContinuation
Self-Service Portal
- Prioritize app download criteria (High, Medium,Low) for public/private apps and set constraints (connect to Wi-Fi, Charging, Idle) on when the app should be downloaded.
- New Android Device Details - Android API Level, Filebased Encryption (requires new Mobile@Work client), Developer Mode (requires new Mobile@Work client)
- Automatic retire of Android enterprise devices when Android enterprise container is removed on the device - requires new Mobile@Work client
Supportability
- Configurable default device ownership (either company or employee owned)
- Configurable helpdesk contact information displayed to the user
- Advanced Search Properties are now displayed in alphabetical order
- Ability to configure the mapping of certificate identity elements to system attributes for the admin / self-service portal and system manager portal independently of each other and choose one or two attributes to validate against with AND logic such that, if two attributes are selected, attribute 1 AND attribute 2 must match in order to validate the presented certificate.