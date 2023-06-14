Nadat Ivanti eind 2020 MobileIron heeft overgenomen, is MobileIron Core hernoemd naar Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile. De software richt zich nog steeds op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Tegenwoordig kun je dit ook onder enterprise mobility management, kortweg emm, plaatsen. Daarnaast kan het worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk op afstand kan meekijken op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel. Ivanti heeft versie 11.10.0.1 van haar EPMM uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Ivanti EPMM 11.10.0.1 - New features summary
General features
Android features
- New edit option for Safari Domains on Windows integrated touch devices: You can now edit Safari Domains information, such as domain name and description, in the Edit VPN Setting window from the Windows UI touch screen. For more information, see "Managing VPN Settings" in the Ivanti EPMM Device Management Guide for your OS.
iOS and macOS features
- There are no new Android features for this release.
Windows features
- Increased maximum length of the Service Token field: The Service Token field now accepts tokens of lengths up to 1024 characters. For more information, see: Linking Ivanti EPMM to an Apple licensed account in the Ivanti EPMM Apps@Work Guide, and Importing licensed apps from an Apple licensed account in the Ivanti EPMM Apps@Work Guide.
Ivanti EPMM 11.10.0.1 Resolved issues
- There are no new Windows features for this release.
Ivanti EPMM 11.10.0.1 Known issues
- VSP-69744: In previous releases, after upgrading to Ivanti EPMM 11.10.0.0, LDAP user search failed if multiple LDAP servers were configured in Ivanti EPMM. In this release, LDAP user search functions correctly even if there are multiple LDAP servers configured in Ivanti EPMM.
- VSP-69747: Duplicate IMEI2 columns are displayed in CSV data when you use the Export to CSV function.
Workaround: None.