Software-update: Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile 11.10.0.1

Nadat Ivanti eind 2020 MobileIron heeft overgenomen, is MobileIron Core hernoemd naar Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile. De software richt zich nog steeds op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Tegenwoordig kun je dit ook onder enterprise mobility management, kortweg emm, plaatsen. Daarnaast kan het worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk op afstand kan meekijken op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel. Ivanti heeft versie 11.10.0.1 van haar EPMM uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Ivanti EPMM 11.10.0.1 - New features summary

General features
  • New edit option for Safari Domains on Windows integrated touch devices: You can now edit Safari Domains information, such as domain name and description, in the Edit VPN Setting window from the Windows UI touch screen. For more information, see "Managing VPN Settings" in the Ivanti EPMM Device Management Guide for your OS.
Android features
  • There are no new Android features for this release.
iOS and macOS features
  • Increased maximum length of the Service Token field: The Service Token field now accepts tokens of lengths up to 1024 characters. For more information, see: Linking Ivanti EPMM to an Apple licensed account in the Ivanti EPMM Apps@Work Guide, and Importing licensed apps from an Apple licensed account in the Ivanti EPMM Apps@Work Guide.
Windows features
  • There are no new Windows features for this release.
Ivanti EPMM 11.10.0.1 Resolved issues
  • VSP-69744: In previous releases, after upgrading to Ivanti EPMM 11.10.0.0, LDAP user search failed if multiple LDAP servers were configured in Ivanti EPMM. In this release, LDAP user search functions correctly even if there are multiple LDAP servers configured in Ivanti EPMM.
Ivanti EPMM 11.10.0.1 Known issues
  • VSP-69747: Duplicate IMEI2 columns are displayed in CSV data when you use the Export to CSV function.
    Workaround: None.
Versienummer 11.10.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Website Ivanti
Download https://forums.ivanti.com/s/product-downloads?language=en_US?language=en_US
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 14-06-2023 13:34 1

14-06-2023 • 13:34

1

Bron: Ivanti

Update-historie

11-'23 Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile 11.12.0.0 0
06-'23 Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile 11.10.0.1 1
12-'22 Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile 11.8.0.0 0
07-'22 Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile Core 11.7.0.0 2
04-'21 MobileIron Core 11.2.0.0 0
03-'21 MobileIron Core 11.1.0.0 1
10-'20 MobileIron Core 10.8.0.0 3
03-'20 MobileIron Core 10.6.0.0 0
12-'19 MobileIron Core 10.5.1.0 4
11-'19 MobileIron Core 10.5.0.0 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

MobileIron Core

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
1
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
OMEGA_ReD 14 juni 2023 13:46
Wij hebben vroeger mobile iron gehad op werk, vreselijk onstabiel was het. Help@Work liep constant vast en moest constant op nieuw enrollen. Blij toen we over zijn gestapt op MS InTune…

Weet niet hoe het nu twee jaar later is…

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.