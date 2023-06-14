Software-update: Bitcoin Core 25.0

Blockchains en cryptovaluta zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws in welke vorm dan ook. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk bekendste is de bitcoin. Het bitcoinnetwerk bestaat uit verschillende nodes. En om een node te draaien kun je gebruikmaken van Bitcoin Core, dat in de volksmond ook wel de Satoshi-client wordt genoemd. Het Core-ontwikkelteam heeft Bitcoin Core 25.0 uitgebracht. De releasenotes zien er als volgt uit:

Notable changes


P2P and network changes
  • Transactions of non-witness size 65 bytes and above are now allowed by mempool and relay policy. This is to better reflect the actual afforded protections against CVE-2017-12842 and open up additional use-cases of smaller transaction sizes. (#26265)
New RPCs
  • The scanblocks RPC returns the relevant blockhashes from a set of descriptors by scanning all blockfilters in the given range. It can be used in combination with the getblockheader and rescanblockchain RPCs to achieve fast wallet rescans. Note that this functionality can only be used if a compact block filter index (-blockfilterindex=1) has been constructed by the node. (#23549)
Updated RPCs
  • All JSON-RPC methods accept a new named parameter called args that can contain positional parameter values. This is a convenience to allow some parameter values to be passed by name without having to name every value. The python test framework and bitcoin-cli tool both take advantage of this, so for example:
    bitcoin-cli -named createwallet wallet_name=mywallet load_on_startup=1
    Can now be shortened to:
    bitcoin-cli -named createwallet mywallet load_on_startup=1
  • The verifychain RPC will now return false if the checks didn't fail, but couldn't be completed at the desired depth and level. This could be due to missing data while pruning, due to an insufficient dbcache or due to the node being shutdown before the call could finish. (#25574)
  • sendrawtransaction has a new, optional argument, maxburnamount with a default value of 0. Any transaction containing an unspendable output with a value greater than maxburnamount will not be submitted. At present, the outputs deemed unspendable are those with scripts that begin with an OP_RETURN code (known as 'datacarriers'), scripts that exceed the maximum script size, and scripts that contain invalid opcodes.
  • The testmempoolaccept RPC now returns 2 additional results within the "fees" result: "effective-feerate" is the feerate including fees and sizes of transactions validated together if package validation was used, and also includes any modified fees from prioritisetransaction. The "effective-includes" result lists the wtxids of transactions whose modified fees and sizes were used in the effective-feerate (#26646).
  • decodescript may now infer a Miniscript descriptor under P2WSH context if it is not lacking information. (#27037)
  • finalizepsbt is now able to finalize a transaction with inputs spending Miniscript-compatible P2WSH scripts. (#24149)
  • Changes to wallet related RPCs can be found in the Wallet section below.
Build System
  • The --enable-upnp-default and --enable-natpmp-default options have been removed. If you want to use port mapping, you can configure it using a .conf file, or by passing the relevant options at runtime. (#26896)
Updated settings
  • If the -checkblocks or -checklevel options are explicitly provided by the user, but the verification checks cannot be completed due to an insufficient dbcache, Bitcoin Core will now return an error at startup. (#25574)
  • Ports specified in -port and -rpcport options are now validated at startup. Values that previously worked and were considered valid can now result in errors. (#22087)
  • Setting -blocksonly will now reduce the maximum mempool memory to 5MB (users may still use -maxmempool to override). Previously, the default 300MB would be used, leading to unexpected memory usage for users running with -blocksonly expecting it to eliminate mempool memory usage.
  • As unused mempool memory is shared with dbcache, this also reduces the dbcache size for users running with -blocksonly, potentially impacting performance.
  • Setting -maxconnections=0 will now disable -dnsseed and -listen (users may still set them to override).
  • Changes to GUI or wallet related settings can be found in the GUI or Wallet section below.
New settings
  • The shutdownnotify option is used to specify a command to execute synchronously before Bitcoin Core has begun its shutdown sequence. (#23395)
Wallet
  • The minconf option, which allows a user to specify the minimum number of confirmations a UTXO being spent has, and the maxconf option, which allows specifying the maximum number of confirmations, have been added to the following RPCs in #25375:
    • fundrawtransaction
    • send
    • walletcreatefundedpsbt
    • sendall
  • Added a new next_index field in the response in listdescriptors to have the same format as importdescriptors (#26194)
  • RPC listunspent now has a new argument include_immature_coinbase to include coinbase UTXOs that don't meet the minimum spendability depth requirement (which before were silently skipped). (#25730)
  • Rescans for descriptor wallets are now significantly faster if compact block filters (BIP158) are available. Since those are not constructed by default, the configuration option "-blockfilterindex=1" has to be provided to take advantage of the optimization. This improves the performance of the RPC calls rescanblockchain, importdescriptors and restorewallet. (#25957)
  • RPC unloadwallet now fails if a rescan is in progress. (#26618)
  • Wallet passphrases may now contain null characters. Prior to this change, only characters up to the first null character were recognized and accepted. (#27068)
  • Address Purposes strings are now restricted to the currently known values of "send", "receive", and "refund". Wallets that have unrecognized purpose strings will have loading warnings, and the listlabels RPC will raise an error if an unrecognized purpose is requested. (#27217)
  • In the createwallet, loadwallet, unloadwallet, and restorewallet RPCs, the "warning" string field is deprecated in favor of a "warnings" field that returns a JSON array of strings to better handle multiple warning messages and for consistency with other wallet RPCs. The "warning" field will be fully removed from these RPCs in v26. It can be temporarily re-enabled during the deprecation period by launching bitcoind with the configuration option -deprecatedrpc=walletwarningfield. (#27279)
  • Descriptor wallets can now spend coins sent to P2WSH Miniscript descriptors. (#24149)
GUI changes
  • The "Mask values" is a persistent option now. (gui#701)
  • The "Mask values" option affects the "Transaction" view now, in addition to the "Overview" one. (gui#708)
REST
  • A new /rest/deploymentinfo endpoint has been added for fetching various state info regarding deployments of consensus changes. (#25412)
Binary verification
  • The binary verification script has been updated. In previous releases it would verify that the binaries had been signed with a single "release key". In this release and moving forward it will verify that the binaries are signed by a threshold of trusted keys. For more details and examples, see: https://github.com/bitcoin/bitcoin/blob/master/contrib/verify-binaries/README.md (#27358)

Low-level changes


RPC
  • The JSON-RPC server now rejects requests where a parameter is specified multiple times with the same name, instead of silently overwriting earlier parameter values with later ones. (#26628)
  • RPC listsinceblock now accepts an optional label argument to fetch incoming transactions having the specified label. (#25934)
  • Previously setban, addpeeraddress, walletcreatefundedpsbt, methods allowed non-boolean and non-null values to be passed as boolean parameters. Any string, number, array, or object value that was passed would be treated as false. After this change, passing any value except true, false, or null now triggers a JSON value is not of expected type error. (#26213)
Versienummer 25.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitcoin Core
Download https://bitcoincore.org/bin/bitcoin-core-25.0/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 14-06-2023 13:48 47

14-06-2023 • 13:48

47

Bron: Bitcoin Core

Update-historie

06-'23 Bitcoin Core 25.0 47
12-'22 Bitcoin Core 24.0 3
05-'22 Bitcoin Core 23.0 0
09-'21 Bitcoin Core 22.0 3
06-'20 Bitcoin Core 0.20.0 16
12-'19 Bitcoin Core 0.19.0.1 0
09-'19 Bitcoin Core 0.18.1 0
05-'19 Bitcoin Core 0.18.0 17
10-'18 Bitcoin Core 0.17.0 13
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Reacties (47)

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Netburst 14 juni 2023 14:31
Ziet er goed uit weer! Zeker de performanceverbeteringen!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Netburst op 24 juli 2024 05:03]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 14 juni 2023 15:19
In deze versie past een aantal zaken aan in relatie tot een belangrijke kwetsbaarheid
Bitcoin Core before 0.14 allows an attacker to create an ostensibly valid SPV proof for a payment to a victim who uses an SPV wallet, even if that payment did not actually occur. Completing the attack would cost more than a million dollars, and is relevant mainly only in situations where an autonomous system relies solely on an SPV proof for transactions of a greater dollar amount.
De CVSS 3.0 base score is 7.5 HIGH.
thomas1907 @Verrukt14 juni 2023 14:11
Haha verkeerd ingestapt? Waarom denk je dat investeren in een vrije markt een pyramide spel is maar in stocks niet?
De meeste mensen zeggen 'ja omdat vrienden zeggen dat ik moet kopen en dat is dan hoger dan hun en de prijzen gaan dan omhoog!' maar dat geldt precies hetzelfde voor aandelen :+
mocean @thomas190714 juni 2023 14:18
Die vraag is dan wel weer makkelijk te beantwoorden: Een stock (aandeel) is een stuk van een bedrijf, met assets, goodwill en vermogen om waarde te creëren in de vorm van goederen of diensten.
JeroenH @mocean14 juni 2023 14:46
Precies. Een normaal aandeel vertegenwoordigt (meestal) een tastbare waarde. Die waarde wordt wel beïnvloed door marktcondities etc, maar er staat echt wat tegen over.

Crypto's zoals Bitcoin zijn feitelijk gebakken lucht. Euro's natuurlijk in zekere zin ook ;)
Berimbau @JeroenH14 juni 2023 15:17
Aandelen kunnen net zo goed gebakken lucht zijn. Of zijn we de .com bubble vergeten?
JeroenH @Berimbau14 juni 2023 15:20
Vandaar ook mijn "(meestal)". Alle aandelen die ik heb zijn geen gebakken lucht.
RRRobert @Berimbau14 juni 2023 15:47
Aandelen kunnen net zo goed gebakken lucht zijn. Of zijn we de .com bubble vergeten?
Aandelen zijn nooit gebakken lucht, maar vertegenwoordigen een percentage van de waarde van een bedrijf. Het wordt pas gebakken lucht als door middel van boekhoudkundige trucs, een hevig draaiende geruchtenmolen en/of andersoortige fraude, die waarde tot absurde hoogtes wordt opgedreven.

Ergens vind ik het ook niet terecht dat @Verrukt z'n opmerking als -1 wordt beoordeeld, want het aantal schandalen rondom crypto beheerders (FXPro, Binance, enz.), pump&dump acties door (f)influencers, leeggeroofde wallets,enzovoorts, maakt duidelijk dat de hele crypto markt zeker nog niet volwassen is en in bepaalde opzichten nog steeds pyramide-/Ponzi -achtige trekken vertoont.

Iemand nog geld over voor wat leuke one off NFT's? ;)
Goderic @thomas190714 juni 2023 14:43
Bedrijven creëren toegevoegde waarden, Bitcoins doen niets, dat is het verschil. Bitcoin als geld is geen piramide spel, Bitcoins als investering wel.
KopenMetBitcoin @thomas190714 juni 2023 14:18
Bitcoin is GEEN piramidespel, omdat er geen beloning en gegarandeerd rendement is voor het kopen van BTC-munten.

Bitcoin is "geld" met een vaste maximale markt omvang: max 21 miljoen bitcoin. En elke update van bitcoin core zal deze basis principes blijven aanhouden. Want anders is het geen bitcoin meer.
JeroenH @KopenMetBitcoin14 juni 2023 14:43
Bitcoin is GEEN piramidespel, omdat er geen beloning en gegarandeerd rendement is voor het kopen van BTC-munten.
Bij een piramidespel is er ook geen beloning en gegarandeerd rendement. Je "redenering" overtuigt me niet.

En het is mooi dat het aantal Bitcoins gemaximeerd is, maar als dat echt gaat knellen schiet de waarde omhoog, zodat de early adopters cashen en en de late entries het nakijken hebben. Mmmmm waar hebben we dat eerder gehoord. O ja: piramidespel.

En om "o daar heb je er weer zo één die vanaf de zijlijn roept" te voorkomen: ik heb een paar jaar bitcoins gehad, wat zelf gehandeld, wat laten handelen door bots, goede cold wallets gehad enz. Om te laten zien uit welke hoek ik kom.

Uiteindelijk uitgestapt omdat het toch echt gebakken lucht is. Klein verlies gepakt en nu langzaam rijker aan het worden met normale aandelen.
kernie @JeroenH14 juni 2023 14:55
Bitcoin voldoet niet aan de principes van een piramidespel. Zie uitleg in boek: "Ons Geld is Stuk"
Verrukt @kernie14 juni 2023 15:04
De principes van een piramidespel zijn geen natuurwetten, en dus kneedbaar/aanpasbaar. Iemand die tussen de regels door kan lezen (en dat potentieel hebben de meeste mensen) begrijpt vroeg of laat dat heel dit crypto“currency” gedoe zo goed als voldoet aan een multi-level marketing piramidespel en doorspekt is met fraude en ondeugdelijk gedrag.
PetertjePuk @Verrukt14 juni 2023 16:57
Bitcoin heeft niets met cryptocurrency te maken. Als je voor scams valt die doen alsof ze iets met Bitcoin te maken hebben ("better than! AI enhanced! Bluckchain! More scalable!") dan is dat niet Bitcoin's schuld of probleem.
Verrukt @PetertjePuk14 juni 2023 17:41
Bitcoin heeft niets met cryptocurrency te maken.
En appels hebben niets met fruit te maken.
boschhd @kernie14 juni 2023 15:12
Wij van bitcoin zeggen dat bitcoin geen pyramidespel is en de rest slecht?
magnifor @JeroenH14 juni 2023 15:27
Ik snap mensen soms niet. Laat gewoon een x bedrag staan en kijk wat het doet. Als je begin dit jaar was ingestapt dan had je nu +50% gehad. Ik zelf hou het lekker gespreid een deel in aandelen en een deel in Bitcoin.
Verrukt @KopenMetBitcoin14 juni 2023 14:32
Vroege gebruikers minen grote proporties van het totale aanbod tegen verwaarloosbare kosten, terwijl late gebruikers verwaarloosbare proporties minen of kopen tegen hoge kosten. Hieruit volgt dat houders onmiddellijk alle reden hebben om zoveel mogelijk mensen na hen te laten kopen. Zoals aandelen? Zoals aandelen, maar zonder de dividenden of iets tastbaars in de echte wereld.
JP8080 @Verrukt14 juni 2023 14:40
Het lijk nu net alsof je zegt dat alleen tastbare dingen waarde kunnen hebben. Ik vraag me dan af hoe tastbaar een stukje software is of ho tastbaar mail adressen in een database zijn of hoe tastbaar elektriciteit is. Vooral dat laatste, elektriciteit, is onder andere waar de waarde van bitcoin op gebaseerd is. Of begrijp ik je misschien niet goed?
BlueTooth76 @Verrukt14 juni 2023 14:53
En hoeveel van die vroege gebruikers hebben die "grote proporties" nog?
Een deel is onaangeroerd gebleven, waarbij niet zeker is of de eigenaren ze kwijt zijn of bewaren.
Maar dan moet je wel heel veel geduld en lef hebben om die wilde rit uit te zitten.
Er zijn ook mensen die op €100 of €1.000 gekocht hebben, maar ook dan geldt dat als je ze nu nog hebt, een aardig sterke maag moet hebben.
Mich @Verrukt14 juni 2023 16:42
Dan geld dat ook voor edelmetalen. Goud is in 50 jaar ook 50x meer waard geworden en door mensen aan te sporen het massaal te kopen wordt het nog sneller meer waard. Dit geld dus niet alleen voor bitcoin.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @KopenMetBitcoin14 juni 2023 15:16
Bitcoin is GEEN piramidespel, omdat er geen beloning en gegarandeerd rendement is voor het kopen van BTC-munten.
Dat is dan ook niet wat een piramidespel is. Een piramidespel of piramidesysteem is een spel of systeem waarbij deelnemers een inleg doen en tevens proberen anderen over te halen om mee te doen, waarna de inleg van de nieuwkomers als winst uitbetaald wordt aan bestaande deelnemers. Dat lijkt mij in zekere zin wel van toepassing?
thomas1907 @KopenMetBitcoin14 juni 2023 14:19
Dat snap ik :) Ik vroeg mij af waarom @Verrukt denkt dat het een pyramide spel is, terwijl het eigenlijk een markt is die zo open is als een markt kan zijn.
datalegend @Verrukt14 juni 2023 14:18
Verdiep je eens in het FIAT systeem en de wereld handel in dollar sinds 1973. De beerput van ellende en uitbuiting die je dan gaat ontdekken.. dan is Bitcoin een prima systeem en zeker in een goede oplossingsrichting naar een mondiaal eerlijk monetair systeem.
Enai @datalegend14 juni 2023 14:23
eerlijk
Early adopters hebben miljarden bij elkaar geharkt door hun desktop enkele uren te laten minen.
KopenMetBitcoin @Enai14 juni 2023 14:30
Mensen die vroeg aandelen Amazon, google of Tesla hebben gekocht kunnen nu ook prima met pensioen.

Je moet je wel realiseren. Dat het kopen van 1 Bitcoin voor 1 euro veel riskanter was dan het kopen van 1 Bitcoin voor 24000 euro. De early adopters hebben veel risico gelopen en dat kan zich nu terug betalen ALS ze inmiddels niet hun bitcoins hebben verkocht. Want de kans is heel groot dat als jij in 2011 een vermogen had van 100 BTC dat je die al lang deels hebt uitgegeven.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @KopenMetBitcoin14 juni 2023 15:13
Dat het kopen van 1 Bitcoin voor 1 euro veel riskanter was dan het kopen van 1 Bitcoin voor 24000 euro.
Dit is compleet onzin natuurlijk. Risico is kans x impact. De kans op falen was misschien groot maar de impact ook "maar" 1 euro in tegenstelling tot de 24000 euro die je aanhaalt.
KopenMetBitcoin @Bor14 juni 2023 15:53
Je kan nu ook bitcoin kopen voor 1 euro ( 0,000042 BTC ) en is je risico nog steeds maar 1 euro. Als de adoptie van bitcoin en de koers weer x10 gaan dan heb je procentueel op jou 1 euro net zo veel rendement dan als je nu een hele BTC zou kopen voor 24000 euro.

En andersom gezien. Toen je voor 1 euro aan BTC kocht was de kans veel groter dat de waarde naar 0 euro zou gaan. Nu, bij de koers van 24000 euro schatten veel mensen de kans dat bitcoin naar 0 euro gaat veel lager in. Dat is ongereguleerde marktwerking.

De euro en dollar zijn wel gereguleerd. Dus als er te veel vraag is dan printen ze dollars bij. En is er te veel aanbod dan moeten centrale banken deze weer opkopen om uiteindelijk rond hun beoogde inflatie doel van 2% per jaar uit te komen.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @KopenMetBitcoin14 juni 2023 16:10
Je kan nu ook bitcoin kopen voor 1 euro ( 0,000042 BTC ) en is je risico nog steeds maar 1 euro.
Je eerdere post vergeleek het kopen van 1 bitcoin in de begindagen en nu. Dat je nu voor 1 euro 0,000042 BTC kan kopen is vanuit dat oogpunt niet relevant.
Toen je voor 1 euro aan BTC kocht was de kans veel groter dat de waarde naar 0 euro zou gaan. Nu, bij de koers van 24000 euro schatten veel mensen de kans dat bitcoin naar 0 euro gaat veel lager in. Dat is ongereguleerde marktwerking.
Het gaat om de kans (of eigenlijk het risico) op waardedaling, niet om het niets meer waard zijn. Je trekt de zaken uit verband hier.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 24 juli 2024 05:03]

datalegend @Enai14 juni 2023 14:30
Dat is toch irrelevant? Aandeel op een goed moment gekocht? Huisje op een goed moment gekocht? grond op een goed moment gekocht? Het leuke van BTC is dat je geen andere partij nodig hebt om vertrouwen te geven en garanderen. Zoals met banken, grond, huizen alle andere assets hebben instanties nodig die jouw 'bezit' beschermen en die instanties werken niet overal op de wereld even goed.

Dollars en Fiat worden 'oneindig' bijgeprint. Dat kan een early BTC adopter niet doen.
KopenMetBitcoin @datalegend14 juni 2023 14:37
Een early adpoter heeft bij aankoop van zijn bitcoin de marktprijs betaald. Bij de koers van 1 euro voor 1 BTC waren er veel minder gebruikers en was niet iedereen er van overtuigd dat Bitcoin zo groot zou worden.

Hoe meer gebruik en vertrouwen er in BTC is, hoe hoger de prijs.
Is er dus weinig vertrouwen en gebruik, dan gaat de prijs omlaag.
Daarom is de prijs van Bitcoin nu ook nog sterk onderheven aan prijsschommelingen.

De vraag aan jou is; waarom denk jij dat mensen bitcoin vertrouwen en voor 1 Bitcoin 24000 euro vandaag de dag over hebben?
samety @KopenMetBitcoin14 juni 2023 18:58
De vraag aan jou is; waarom denk jij dat mensen bitcoin vertrouwen en voor 1 Bitcoin 24000 euro vandaag de dag over hebben?
Omdat ze denken (hopen) dat het ooit meer waard is dan 24k 🤔
well0549 @samety15 juni 2023 07:56
Was ooit met tulpenbollen ook zo
BlueTooth76 @Enai14 juni 2023 14:56
Je moet wel echt die-hard geduldig zijn als je begin 2009 aan het minen was en die coins nu nog hebt.
En als je bijvoorbeeld in 2011 bent ingestapt, toen bitcoin echt bekendheid kreeg, dan was enkele uren minen echt al niet meer genoeg.
Als je het geduld hebt gehad om deze wilde rit uit te zitten, dan verdien je dat geld dubbel en dwars.
Verrukt @datalegend14 juni 2023 14:40
Crypto“munten” zijn gewoon een andere beerput van ellende. Het lost niets op van het fundamenteel probleem zijnde menselijke gierigheid gepaard met een problematisch economisch systeem.
datalegend @Verrukt14 juni 2023 16:03
Het probleem waar ik op doel en het bijprinten van dollars door de usa waarmee ze de wereld 'leeg' kopen door simpel de printer aan te zetten. Ze laten hun schulden oplopen want ze kunnen toch dollars bijprinten. Frankrijk doet het zelfde met 14? Afrikaanse landen. Onzichtbaare uitbuiting net te ingewikkeld voor de meeste mensen om te snappen.
g_v_rijn @datalegend14 juni 2023 17:22
Een bitcoin bestaat uit 100 miljoen satoshi's. Ook hiervan flucturereert de waarde - tenslotte is ook hier speculatie een groot (wellicht te groot) onderdeel. Note: de handel kan ook een hoger bedrag aan satoshi's vragen.
Zolang speculatie onvoldoende wordt gemanaged + economie te weinig leidt tot herverdeling - zie ik het somber in.
Loller1 @datalegend14 juni 2023 15:42
Ik denk dat jij eens moet gaan opzoeken wie eigenlijk de meeste Bitcoin en andere crypto valuta heeft en je gaat al snel ontdekken dat het eenzelfde beerput met een andere naam is.
datalegend @Loller114 juni 2023 16:00
Als je nu in Turkije woont met een inflatie van 40? Procent. Is bitcoin een goede optie.

Nee zeker niet dezelfde ellende. BTC kan niet zomaar bijgemaakt worden.
Uiteindelijk komen Er 21.000.000 in 2150 ofzo.
Cergorach @Yzord14 juni 2023 14:36
Je kan ook gewoon zeggen dat je de boot hebt gemist en daar je daar best van baalt. Maar dat ga je toch niet toegeven.
Daar ga je vanuit dat hij zelf herkent waar zijn afkeer vandaan komt...

Er zijn zat mensen die een afkeer hebben tov. crypto voor menig legitieme redenen, van het overmatige stroomverbruik, tot het gelazer op de hardware markt, tot de wild-west mentaliteit van veel van de spelers (met een nadruk op snakeoilsalesmen). Het bestempelen als een pyramidespel is gewoon het ontbreken van kennis...
Yzord @Cergorach14 juni 2023 15:04
Je weet dat btc niks met de ellende van de hardwaremarkt van doen heeft? Je mined het met een ASIC miner en niet met een nvidia/AMD kaart.

En het wilde westen cultuur maakt het zo mooi. Only the strongest survive. Er zijn gewoon een aantal
ongeschreven regels waar je kennis van moet nemen anders ben je idd het haasje. Vergeet nooit: als de een flinke winst heeft zijn er velen met flinke verliezen. Heeft niks met piramidesysteem te maken, maar meer met hebzucht.
Cergorach @Yzord14 juni 2023 15:11
Dat is waarom ik het over Crypto heb en niet specifiek over BTC. Maar BTC is direct verantwoordelijk voor de hele cryptobeweging, dus indirect verantwoordelijk voor gelazer op de hardware markt.

Dat hele wilde-westen heeft zo zijn voor EN nadelen, jij kijkt alleen naar de voordelen, anderen kijken alleen naar de nadelen. Ook zij die kennis nemen van de nadelen en zichzelf daar tegen proberen te beschermen hebben last van de negatieve aspecten van het wilde-westen verhaal. Zoals kelderende cryptoprijzen omdat er weer ergens een exchange is gehackt, over de kop is gegaan of de boel heeft opgelicht...
Loller1 @Yzord14 juni 2023 15:36
Je kan ook gewoon zeggen dat je de boot hebt gemist en daar je daar best van baalt. Maar dat ga je toch niet toegeven.
Ongeacht of Verrukt gelijk heeft of niet, je beseft dat dit soort opmerkingen *exact* de retoriek van een MLM is, hé?

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