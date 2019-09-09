Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Bitcoin Core 0.18.1

Blockchains en cryptovaluta zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws in welke vorm dan ook. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk bekendste is Bitcoin. Het Bitcoin-netwerk bestaat uit verschillende nodes. En om een node te draaien kun je gebruikmaken van Bitcoin Core, dat in de volksmond ook wel Satoshi-client wordt genoemd. Het Core-ontwikkelteam heeft vorige maand Bitcoin Core 0.18.1 uitgebracht. De releasenotes zien er als volgt uit:

Bitcoin Core 0.18.1

Bitcoin Core installation binaries can be downloaded from bitcoincore.org and the source-code is available from the Bitcoin Core source repository.

This is a new minor version release, including new features, various bug fixes and performance improvements, as well as updated translations.

0.18.1 change log

P2P protocol and network code
  • #15990 Add tests and documentation for blocksonly (MarcoFalke)
  • #16021 Avoid logging transaction decode errors to stderr (MarcoFalke)
  • #16405 fix: tor: Call event_base_loopbreak from the event’s callback (promag)
  • #16412 Make poll in InterruptibleRecv only filter for POLLIN events (tecnovert)
Wallet
  • #15913 Add -ignorepartialspends to list of ignored wallet options (luke-jr)
RPC and other APIs
  • #15991 Bugfix: fix pruneblockchain returned prune height (jonasschnelli)
  • #15899 Document iswitness flag and fix bug in converttopsbt (MarcoFalke)
  • #16026 Ensure that uncompressed public keys in a multisig always returns a legacy address (achow101)
  • #14039 Disallow extended encoding for non-witness transactions (sipa)
  • #16210 add 2nd arg to signrawtransactionwithkey examples (dooglus)
  • #16250 signrawtransactionwithkey: report error when missing redeemScript/witnessScript (ajtowns)
GUI
  • #16044 fix the bug of OPEN CONFIGURATION FILE on Mac (shannon1916)
  • #15957 Show “No wallets available” in open menu instead of nothing (meshcollider)
  • #16118 Enable open wallet menu on setWalletController (promag)
  • #16135 Set progressDialog to nullptr (promag)
  • #16231 Fix open wallet menu initialization order (promag)
  • #16254 Set AA_EnableHighDpiScaling attribute early (hebasto)
  • #16122 Enable console line edit on setClientModel (promag)
  • #16348 Assert QMetaObject::invokeMethod result (promag)
Build system
  • #15985 Add test for GCC bug 90348 (sipa)
  • #15947 Install bitcoin-wallet manpage (domob1812)
  • #15983 build with -fstack-reuse=none (MarcoFalke)
Tests and QA
  • #15826 Pure python EC (sipa)
  • #15893 Add test for superfluous witness record in deserialization (instagibbs)
  • #14818 Bugfix: test/functional/rpc_psbt: Remove check for specific error message that depends on uncertain assumptions (luke-jr)
  • #15831 Add test that addmultisigaddress fails for watchonly addresses (MarcoFalke)
Documentation
  • #15890 Remove text about txes always relayed from -whitelist (harding)
Miscellaneous
  • #16095 Catch by reference not value in wallettool (kristapsk)
  • #16205 Replace fprintf with tfm::format (MarcoFalke)
Versienummer 0.18.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Bitcoin Core
Download https://bitcoincore.org/bin/bitcoin-core-0.18.1/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

