Blockchains en cryptovaluta zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws in welke vorm dan ook. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk bekendste is Bitcoin. Het Bitcoin-netwerk bestaat uit verschillende nodes. En om een node te draaien kun je gebruikmaken van Bitcoin Core, dat in de volksmond ook wel Satoshi-client wordt genoemd. Het Core-ontwikkelteam heeft vorige maand Bitcoin Core 0.18.1 uitgebracht. De releasenotes zien er als volgt uit:

Bitcoin Core 0.18.1



Bitcoin Core installation binaries can be downloaded from bitcoincore.org and the source-code is available from the Bitcoin Core source repository.



This is a new minor version release, including new features, various bug fixes and performance improvements, as well as updated translations.



0.18.1 change log



P2P protocol and network code #15990 Add tests and documentation for blocksonly (MarcoFalke)

#16021 Avoid logging transaction decode errors to stderr (MarcoFalke)

#16405 fix: tor: Call event_base_loopbreak from the event’s callback (promag)

#16412 Make poll in InterruptibleRecv only filter for POLLIN events (tecnovert) Wallet #15913 Add -ignorepartialspends to list of ignored wallet options (luke-jr) RPC and other APIs #15991 Bugfix: fix pruneblockchain returned prune height (jonasschnelli)

#15899 Document iswitness flag and fix bug in converttopsbt (MarcoFalke)

#16026 Ensure that uncompressed public keys in a multisig always returns a legacy address (achow101)

#14039 Disallow extended encoding for non-witness transactions (sipa)

#16210 add 2nd arg to signrawtransactionwithkey examples (dooglus)

#16250 signrawtransactionwithkey: report error when missing redeemScript/witnessScript (ajtowns) GUI #16044 fix the bug of OPEN CONFIGURATION FILE on Mac (shannon1916)

#15957 Show “No wallets available” in open menu instead of nothing (meshcollider)

#16118 Enable open wallet menu on setWalletController (promag)

#16135 Set progressDialog to nullptr (promag)

#16231 Fix open wallet menu initialization order (promag)

#16254 Set AA_EnableHighDpiScaling attribute early (hebasto)

#16122 Enable console line edit on setClientModel (promag)

#16348 Assert QMetaObject::invokeMethod result (promag) Build system #15985 Add test for GCC bug 90348 (sipa)

#15947 Install bitcoin-wallet manpage (domob1812)

#15983 build with -fstack-reuse=none (MarcoFalke) Tests and QA #15826 Pure python EC (sipa)

#15893 Add test for superfluous witness record in deserialization (instagibbs)

#14818 Bugfix: test/functional/rpc_psbt: Remove check for specific error message that depends on uncertain assumptions (luke-jr)

#15831 Add test that addmultisigaddress fails for watchonly addresses (MarcoFalke) Documentation #15890 Remove text about txes always relayed from -whitelist (harding) Miscellaneous #16095 Catch by reference not value in wallettool (kristapsk)

#16205 Replace fprintf with tfm::format (MarcoFalke)