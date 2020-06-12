Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Bitcoin Core 0.20.0

Blockchains en cryptovaluta zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws in welke vorm dan ook. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk bekendste is Bitcoin. Het Bitcoin-netwerk bestaat uit verschillende nodes. En om een node te draaien kun je gebruikmaken van Bitcoin Core, dat in de volksmond ook wel Satoshi-client wordt genoemd. Het Core-ontwikkelteam heeft Bitcoin Core 0.20.0 uitgebracht. De releasenotes zien er als volgt uit:

Notable changes

P2P and network changes - Removal of BIP61 reject network messages from Bitcoin Core

The -enablebip61 command line option to enable BIP61 has been removed. (#17004) This feature has been disabled by default since Bitcoin Core version 0.18.0. Nodes on the network can not generally be trusted to send valid messages (including reject messages), so this should only ever be used when connected to a trusted node.

The removal of BIP61 reject message support also has the following minor RPC and logging implications:
  • testmempoolaccept and sendrawtransaction no longer return the P2P reject code when a transaction is not accepted to the mempool. They still return the verbal reject reason.
  • Log messages that previously reported the reject code when a transaction was not accepted to the mempool now no longer report the reject code. The reason for rejection is still reported.
Updated RPCs
  • The RPCs which accept descriptors now accept the new sortedmulti(...) descriptor type which supports multisig scripts where the public keys are sorted lexicographically in the resulting script. (#17056)
  • The walletprocesspsbt and walletcreatefundedpsbt RPCs now include BIP32 derivation paths by default for public keys if we know them. This can be disabled by setting the bip32derivs parameter to false. (#17264)
  • The bumpfee RPC’s parameter totalFee, which was deprecated in 0.19, has been removed. (#18312)
  • The bumpfee RPC will return a PSBT when used with wallets that have private keys disabled. (#16373)
  • The getpeerinfo RPC now includes a mapped_as field to indicate the mapped Autonomous System used for diversifying peer selection. See the -asmap configuration option described below in New Settings. (#16702)
  • The createmultisig and addmultisigaddress RPCs now return an output script descriptor for the newly created address. (#18032)
Build System
  • OpenSSL is no longer used by Bitcoin Core. (#17265)
  • BIP70 support has been fully removed from Bitcoin Core. The --enable-bip70 option remains, but it will throw an error during configure. (#17165)
  • glibc 2.17 or greater is now required to run the release binaries. This retains compatibility with RHEL 7, CentOS 7, Debian 8 and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. (#17538)
  • The source code archives that are provided with gitian builds no longer contain any autotools artifacts. Therefore, to build from such source, a user should run the ./autogen.sh script from the root of the unpacked archive. This implies that autotools and other required packages are installed on the user’s system. (#18331)
New settings
  • New rpcwhitelist and rpcwhitelistdefault configuration parameters allow giving certain RPC users permissions to only some RPC calls. (#12763)
  • A new -asmap configuration option has been added to diversify the node’s network connections by mapping IP addresses Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) and then limiting the number of connections made to any single ASN. See issue #16599, PR #16702, and the bitcoind help for more information. This option is experimental and subject to removal or breaking changes in future releases, so the legacy /16 prefix mapping of IP addresses remains the default. (#16702)
Updated settings
  • All custom settings configured when Bitcoin Core starts are now written to the debug.log file to assist troubleshooting. (#16115)
  • Importing blocks upon startup via the bootstrap.dat file no longer occurs by default. The file must now be specified with -loadblock=<file>. (#17044)
  • The -debug=db logging category has been renamed to -debug=walletdb to distinguish it from coindb. The -debug=db option has been deprecated and will be removed in the next major release. (#17410)
  • The -walletnotify configuration parameter will now replace any %w in its argument with the name of the wallet generating the notification. This is not supported on Windows. (#13339)
Removed settings
  • The -whitelistforcerelay configuration parameter has been removed after it was discovered that it was rendered ineffective in version 0.13 and hasn’t actually been supported for almost four years. (#17985)
GUI changes
  • The “Start Bitcoin Core on system login” option has been removed on macOS. (#17567)
  • In the Peers window, the details for a peer now displays a Mapped AS field to indicate the mapped Autonomous System used for diversifying peer selection. See the -asmap configuration option in New Settings, above. (#18402)
  • A “known bug” announced in the release notes of version 0.18 has been fixed. The issue affected anyone who simultaneously used multiple Bitcoin Core wallets and the GUI coin control feature. (#18894)
  • For watch-only wallets, creating a new transaction in the Send screen or fee bumping an existing transaction in the Transactions screen will automatically copy a Partially-Signed Bitcoin Transaction (PSBT) to the system clipboard. This can then be pasted into an external program such as HWI for signing. Future versions of Bitcoin Core should support a GUI option for finalizing and broadcasting PSBTs, but for now the debug console may be used with the finalizepsbt and sendrawtransaction RPCs. (#16944, #17492)
Wallet
  • The wallet now by default uses bech32 addresses when using RPC, and creates native segwit change outputs. (#16884)
  • The way that output trust was computed has been fixed, which affects confirmed/unconfirmed balance status and coin selection. (#16766)
  • The gettransaction, listtransactions and listsinceblock RPC responses now also include the height of the block that contains the wallet transaction, if any. (#17437)
  • The getaddressinfo RPC has had its label field deprecated (re-enable for this release using the configuration parameter -deprecatedrpc=label). The labels field is altered from returning JSON objects to returning a JSON array of label names (re-enable previous behavior for this release using the configuration parameter -deprecatedrpc=labelspurpose). Backwards compatibility using the deprecated configuration parameters is expected to be dropped in the 0.21 release. (#17585, #17578)
Documentation changes
  • Bitcoin Core’s automatically-generated source code documentation is now available at https://doxygen.bitcoincore.org. (#17596)
Versienummer 0.20.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Bitcoin Core
Download https://bitcoincore.org/bin/bitcoin-core-0.20.0/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 12-06-2020 10:31
16 • submitter: NielsTn

12-06-2020 • 10:31

16 Linkedin

Submitter: NielsTn

Bron: Bitcoin Core

Update-historie

Lees meer

Bitcoin Core

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116015+113+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1x280
12 juni 2020 10:55
Is er trouwens al een oplossing voor dat je niet alle oude transacties moet hebben opgeslagen ? Een tijdje geleden heb ik deze gedraaid maar na de vele gb’s toch maar van afgestapt.
Reageer
+2dimmak
@x28012 juni 2020 11:08
Zeker, Bitcoin Core heeft al een tijdje (sinds 0.11) een prune optie. Volgens mij is het nu wel makkelijker in de GUI te vinden dan in de link hiervoor, ik prune zelf niet dus weet het niet zeker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dimmak op 12 juni 2020 11:09]

Reageer
+1pirania
@x28012 juni 2020 11:06
Yep, je kan een pruned node draaien, dan kost het maar een paar gb :)
Reageer
+1danielvn
@x28012 juni 2020 11:06
Je kan een lightweight node draaien. Worden alleen de transacties gevalideerd. Je moet daarbij wel vertrouwen op een blockchain van een ander.
Reageer
+1danielvn
@Henk Poley12 juni 2020 10:51
Je klinkt als iemand die in de jaren 90 het internet protocol bekritiseerde. Er zijn tal van ontwikkelingen die de toekomst van Bitcoin m.i. positief stemt.
Reageer
+1Ed Vertijsment
@danielvn12 juni 2020 11:04
Het is volgens mij niet vreemd om BitCoin te bekritiseren. Met alle nobele doelen die het wellicht had is het.

- Vreselijk traag.
- Ontzettend vervuilend.
- 13 in een dozijn investeerders kapitaal gebakken op lucht.

BitCoin is, als daadwerkelijk betaalmiddel onbruikbaar. Deels door gigantische koersfluctuaties, maar ook door traagheid. Daarnaast moeten we een digitale goudkoorts met stampende GPU's helemaal niet willen, maar zijn just my 2 cents.

De techniek is leuk maar mist nog altijd een killer use case naast wat virtueel geld rond slingeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ed Vertijsment op 12 juni 2020 11:04]

Reageer
+1dimmak
@Ed Vertijsment12 juni 2020 11:18
Vreselijk traag
Wat is traag, hoewel Bitcoin zelf eerst gezien werd als p2p ecash systeem is dat nu wel anders. Bitcoin is een veilig protocol wat geschikt is als store of value. 2e laag oplossingen als Ligtning Network en Liquid zijn geschikt voor snelle transacties. Uiteraard nog lang niet klaar voor globale adoptie, maar het komt eraan.

Ontzettend vervuilend
Dit is relatief. Hele banken sector met kantoren, geld printerij en andere onzin kosten gezamenlijk waarschijnlijk nog steeds meer stroom dan Bitcoin. Naar mijn mening is dat het waard om weer baas te kunnen zijn over eigen geld. Des te meer miners er zijn, des te veiliger het protocol.

13 in dozijn investeerders
Vooral deze laat zien dat je er niet echt in verdiept hebt terwijl dit het belangrijkste punt is. Als je tijd hebt raad ik je aan om dit stuk te lezen over het schaarsheid en geschiedenis van geld. Eind dit jaar komt de Nederlandse vertaling uit van The Bitcoin Standard wat een heel interessant boek is. Uiteraard kun je dit lariekoek vinden, maar dit is voor veel investeerders de reden. Financiële vrijheid is dé killer usecase van Bitcoin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dimmak op 12 juni 2020 11:22]

Reageer
0JustFogMaxi
@dimmak12 juni 2020 11:26
Jaaa daar is ie weer 'Ligtning Network', een lapmiddel dus. Bitcoin zelf is stronttraag.
Reageer
+1dj_ryow
@JustFogMaxi13 juni 2020 07:42
HTTP noem je ook een lapmiddel ten opzichte van TCP/IP? Want zo moet je de verhouding tussen Bitcoin en LN een beetje zien.
Reageer
0Yarisken
@dimmak12 juni 2020 13:51
Ik ben enorme fan van crypto en ik zie hier ook enorm potentieel in. Bv Sia ( Decentralized storage for the post-cloud world ) vind ik een super implementatie. Echter bitcoin zelf is retetraag en minen is gewoon vervuilend tot en met.
Reageer
+1dj_ryow
@Yarisken13 juni 2020 07:51
Bitcoin mining verbruikt inderdaad veel energie maar dat staat niet per se gelijk aan vervuilend. Of het vervuilend is hangt helemaal af van hoe de energie wordt opgewekt. Je kunt minen door steenkolen te verbranden, maar ook met duurzame energie of zelfs door restenergie te gebruiken. En omdat het Bitcoin protocol efficiëntie beloont wordt duurzame energie en restenergie in de praktijk meer gebruikt dan de vervuilende brandstoffen.

En dat het veel energie verbruikt is bewust (!). Dit maakt het namelijk relatief duur om de blockchain te manipuleren en zorgt voor een competitive economische markt die ervoor zorgt dat miners zich gedragen. A feature, not a bug.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dj_ryow op 13 juni 2020 07:54]

Reageer
+1pirania
@Ed Vertijsment12 juni 2020 11:07
Ik gebruik het dagelijks als betaalmiddel om transacties binnen een paar seconden te doen. Er zijn al een hoop oplossingen voor wat je noemt ;)
Reageer
+1danielvn
@Ed Vertijsment12 juni 2020 11:16
Wat dacht je van deze use case. Het ION project Gister door Microsoft bekend gemaakt. Beta online op het mainnet. Een decentrale identity protocol op de Bitcoin blockchain. Mijn advies om je hierin te verdiepen. De mogelijkheden en oplossingen zijn legio. Bijvoorbeeld als antwoord op cybercrime en fake nieuws.

https://techcommunity.mic...-the-network/ba-p/1441552
Reageer
+1Henk Poley
@danielvn12 juni 2020 19:14
Nee hoor. Als je iets van het Bitcoin protocol weet dan snap je dat het vast zit aan een rondje om de aarde, totdat er consensus is, en er weer een stapje verder kan worden gedaan. Dat gaat niet sneller worden, want de snelheid van het licht is letterlijk de limiet.

Afgezien van verbluffende natuurkundige doorbraken zit Bitcoin vast aan die ~7 transacties per seconde. Al heb je de supersnelste alien computer met een tijdmachine uit de toekomst gehaald en met vloeibaar Bose-Einsteincondensaat gekoeld. Rondjes om de aarde worden niet sneller.

En nu komt vast weer iemand met de oplossing die echt wel heus bijna klaar is, en heel erg makkelijk is enzo. Maar dat er toch nooit gaat komen want dat haalt de betrouwbaarheid uit het hele systeem.

Edit: misschien nog een leuke optie om op 1 seconde per transactie te komen: 1 miljard parallelle blockchains naast elkaar 8)7. Nog leuk een paar wisselkantoortjes er tussen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henk Poley op 12 juni 2020 19:24]

Reageer
+1danielvn
@Henk Poley13 juni 2020 12:35
Mijn analogie was gericht op technologie wat onvolwassen was en bekritiseerd werd. Terwijl de tekortkomingen gedurende tijd overwonnen zijn. Eens met je stelling dat het trage proof of work concept maakt wat bitcoin is. Vertrouwen creeren door decentralisatie kost tijd. Het concept staat en heeft aangetoond dat het werkt. Innovatie kan haar werk doen. Denk hierbij dan niet alleen aan waardeoverdracht, maar met het idee dat we Nu vertrouwen kunnen creeren op het internet. Dus een gedecentraliseerd internet, zonder evil companies als FB en Google die nu de centrale macht hebben en uitbouwen.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Microsoft Xbox Series X LG CX Google Pixel 4a CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True