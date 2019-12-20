Blockchains en cryptovaluta zijn inmiddels niet meer weg te denken uit het nieuws in welke vorm dan ook. De grondlegger van de techniek en tegelijk bekendste is Bitcoin. Het Bitcoin-netwerk bestaat uit verschillende nodes. En om een node te draaien kun je gebruikmaken van Bitcoin Core, dat in de volksmond ook wel Satoshi-client wordt genoemd. Het Core-ontwikkelteam heeft eind vorige maand Bitcoin Core 0.19.0.1 uitgebracht. De releasenotes zien er als volgt uit:

Bitcoin Core 0.19.0.1 - Notable changes



New user documentation Reduce memory suggests configuration tweaks for running Bitcoin Core on systems with limited memory. (#16339) New RPCs getbalances returns an object with all balances (mine, untrusted_pending and immature). Please refer to the RPC help of getbalances for details. The new RPC is intended to replace getbalance, getunconfirmedbalance, and the balance fields in getwalletinfo. These old calls and fields may be removed in a future version. (#15930, #16239)

setwalletflag sets and unsets wallet flags that enable or disable features specific to that existing wallet, such as the new avoid_reuse feature documented elsewhere in these release notes. (#13756)

getblockfilter gets the BIP158 filter for the specified block. This RPC is only enabled if block filters have been created using the -blockfilterindex configuration option. (#14121) New settings -blockfilterindex enables the creation of BIP158 block filters for the entire blockchain. Filters will be created in the background and currently use about 4 GiB of space. Note: this version of Bitcoin Core does not serve block filters over the P2P network, although the local user may obtain block filters using the getblockfilter RPC. (#14121) Updated settings whitebind and whitelist now accept a list of permissions to provide peers connecting using the indicated interfaces or IP addresses. If no permissions are specified with an address or CIDR network, the implicit default permissions are the same as previous releases. See the bitcoind -help output for these two options for details about the available permissions. (#16248)

Users setting custom dbcache values can increase their setting slightly without using any more real memory. Recent changes reduced the memory use by about 9% and made chainstate accounting more accurate (it was underestimating the use of memory before). For example, if you set a value of “450” before, you may now set a value of “500” to use about the same real amount of memory. (#16957) Updated RPCs sendmany no longer has a minconf argument. This argument was not well-specified and would lead to RPC errors even when the wallet’s coin selection succeeded. Users who want to influence coin selection can use the existing -spendzeroconfchange, -limitancestorcount, -limitdescendantcount and -walletrejectlongchains configuration arguments. (#15596)

getbalance and sendtoaddress, plus the new RPCs getbalances and createwallet, now accept an “avoid_reuse” parameter that controls whether already used addresses should be included in the operation. Additionally, sendtoaddress will avoid partial spends when avoid_reuse is enabled even if this feature is not already enabled via the -avoidpartialspends command line flag because not doing so would risk using up the “wrong” UTXO for an address reuse case. (#13756)

RPCs which have an include_watchonly argument or includeWatching option now default to true for watch-only wallets. Affected RPCs are: getbalance, listreceivedbyaddress, listreceivedbylabel, listtransactions, listsinceblock, gettransaction, walletcreatefundedpsbt, and fundrawtransaction. (#16383)

listunspent now returns a “reused” bool for each output if the wallet flag “avoid_reuse” is enabled. (#13756)

getblockstats now uses BlockUndo data instead of the transaction index, making it much faster, no longer dependent on the -txindex configuration option, and functional for all non-pruned blocks. (#14802)

utxoupdatepsbt now accepts a descriptors parameter that will fill out input and output scripts and keys when known. P2SH-witness inputs will be filled in from the UTXO set when a descriptor is provided that shows they’re spending segwit outputs. See the RPC help text for full details. (#15427)

sendrawtransaction and testmempoolaccept no longer accept a allowhighfees parameter to fail mempool acceptance if the transaction fee exceeds the value of the configuration option -maxtxfee. Now there is a hardcoded default maximum feerate that can be changed when calling either RPC using a maxfeerate parameter. (#15620)

getmempoolancestors, getmempooldescendants, getmempoolentry, and getrawmempool no longer return a size field unless the configuration option -deprecatedrpc=size is used. Instead a new vsize field is returned with the transaction’s virtual size (consistent with other RPCs such as getrawtransaction). (#15637)

getwalletinfo now includes a scanning field that is either false (no scanning) or an object with information about the duration and progress of the wallet’s scanning historical blocks for transactions affecting its balances. (#15730)

gettransaction now accepts a third (boolean) argument verbose. If set to true, a new decoded field will be added to the response containing the decoded transaction. This field is equivalent to RPC decoderawtransaction, or RPC getrawtransaction when verbose is passed. (#16185, #16866, #16873)

createwallet accepts a new passphrase parameter. If set, this will create the new wallet encrypted with the given passphrase. If unset (the default) or set to an empty string, no encryption will be used. (#16394)

getchaintxstats RPC now returns the additional key of window_final_block_height. (#16695)

getmempoolentry now provides a weight field containing the transaction weight as defined in BIP141. (#16647)

The getnetworkinfo and getpeerinfo commands now contain a new field with decoded network service flags. (#16786)

getdescriptorinfo now returns an additional checksum field containing the checksum for the unmodified descriptor provided by the user (that is, before the descriptor is normalized for the descriptor field). (#15986)

joinpsbts now shuffles the order of the inputs and outputs of the resulting joined PSBT. Previously, inputs and outputs were added in the order PSBTs were provided. This made it easy to correlate inputs to outputs, representing a privacy leak. (#16512)

walletcreatefundedpsbt now signals BIP125 Replace-by-Fee if the -walletrbf configuration option is set to true. (#15911) GUI changes The GUI wallet now provides bech32 addresses by default. The user may change the address type during invoice generation using a GUI toggle, or the default address type may be changed with the -addresstype configuration option. (#15711, #16497)

In 0.18.0, a ./configure flag was introduced to allow disabling BIP70 support in the GUI (support was enabled by default). In 0.19.0, this flag is now disabled by default. If you want to compile Bitcoin Core with BIP70 support in the GUI, you can pass --enable-bip70 to ./configure. (#15584) Deprecated or removed configuration options -mempoolreplacement is removed, although default node behavior remains the same. This option previously allowed the user to prevent the node from accepting or relaying BIP125 transaction replacements. This is different from the remaining configuration option -walletrbf. (#16171) Deprecated or removed RPCs bumpfee no longer accepts a totalFee option unless the configuration parameter deprecatedrpc=totalFee is specified. This parameter will be fully removed in a subsequent release. (#15996)

bumpfee has a new fee_rate option as a replacement for the deprecated totalFee. (#16727)

generate is now removed after being deprecated in Bitcoin Core 0.18. Use the generatetoaddress RPC instead. (#15492) P2P changes BIP 61 reject messages were deprecated in v0.18. They are now disabled by default, but can be enabled by setting the -enablebip61 command line option. BIP 61 reject messages will be removed entirely in a future version of Bitcoin Core. (#14054)

To eliminate well-known denial-of-service vectors in Bitcoin Core, especially for nodes with spinning disks, the default value for the -peerbloomfilters configuration option has been changed to false. This prevents Bitcoin Core from sending the BIP111 NODE_BLOOM service flag, accepting BIP37 bloom filters, or serving merkle blocks or transactions matching a bloom filter. Users who still want to provide bloom filter support may either set the configuration option to true to re-enable both BIP111 and BIP37 support or enable just BIP37 support for specific peers using the updated -whitelist and -whitebind configuration options described elsewhere in these release notes. For the near future, lightweight clients using public BIP111/BIP37 nodes should still be able to connect to older versions of Bitcoin Core and nodes that have manually enabled BIP37 support, but developers of such software should consider migrating to either using specific BIP37 nodes or an alternative transaction filtering system. (#16152)

By default, Bitcoin Core will now make two additional outbound connections that are exclusively used for block-relay. No transactions or addr messages will be processed on these connections. These connections are designed to add little additional memory or bandwidth resource requirements but should make some partitioning attacks more difficult to carry out. (#15759) Miscellaneous CLI Changes The testnet field in bitcoin-cli -getinfo has been renamed to chain and now returns the current network name as defined in BIP70 (main, test, regtest). (#15566)