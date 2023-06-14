iXsystems heeft versie 22.12.3 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Bluefin genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI , wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hier te vinden, de belangrijkste veranderingen staan hieronder.

TrueNAS 22.12.3 adds official (WebUI) support for SMB Multichannel and increases maturity and quality. SMB multichannel is used where systems have multiple LAN interfaces and can take advantage of more bandwidth than a single LAN interface. A customer can aggregate 4 x 1GbE ports, 2 x 10GbE ports, or 2 x 25GbE ports on TrueNAS. The resulting multichannel connection uses the aggregate bandwidth and makes more efficient use of the client’s CPU by reducing the dependence on the performance of a single processor core.

After upgrading to TrueNAS SCALE 22.12.3, SMB Multichannel can be enabled from the (SMB Service Screen) menu by toggling the “Enable SMB Multichannel” option. For additional information on system configuration and requirements, visit the TrueNAS SCALE SMB Documentation page.

This third update (22.12.3) includes many significant improvements and bug fixes that are listed in the release notes. Highlights include:

App reliability: There have been numerous cases where Apps have not reliably restarted after reboots and upgrades. A kernel/kubernetes race condition has been found and fixed.

Samba update: Samba has been updated from 4.17.5 to 4.17.8. This includes about a dozen bug fixes and corrects several security CVEs.

NVDIMM: Earlier versions of NVDIMM firmware prematurely predicted End-of-life for the NVDIMM. The latest version reduces these alerts and simplifies the firmware update process.

100+ Bug Fixes (most are minor) with several having a significant impact on system usability

In addition to the bug fixes, there are several security CVEs that have been addressed. There is also an update to the TrueNAS security page to improve searchability and navigation. More information about advances in TrueNAS security will be featured in our next Community Newsletter.

Recently, we’ve provided additional tools for creating and distributing a much larger collection of Apps. These tools (Catalogs and Trains on Github) are improving the general user experience with Apps and we’re looking forward to continuing this progress.