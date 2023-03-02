iXsystems heeft een update voor versie 13 van TrueNAS Core uitgebracht. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. TrueNAS 13 heeft FreeBSD 13 als basis met OpenZFS als bestandssysteem. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New Feature
Improvements
- NAS-119435 Update iconik plugin
Bug fixes
- NAS-119744 Enclosure Management for Mini-R Core/SCALE
- NAS-119749 Enclosure Management for Mini-R Core/SCALE (UI)
- NAS-119958 Merge zfs-2.1.8
- NAS-120026 Merge zfs-2.1.9
- NAS-120350 Optionally read AFPInfo xattrs directly when generating SMB2 AAPL readirattr response
- NAS-115994 Idmap issue with “OWNER RIGHTS” SID
- NAS-118439 IPMI VLAN ID unable to be un-set
- NAS-118566 net/netatalk3 - additional regression fixes
- NAS-118660 Cloud sync task “Bandwith Limit” pop-up help text appears to be incorrect
- NAS-118726 SMB_ASSERT() during tevent_aio_cancel()
- NAS-118754 Dashboard missing widgets when vlan is configured
- NAS-118842 CRITICAL alerts for seemingly nothing on TrueNAS 13.0-U2
- NAS-118844 “name servers not configured” error after reboot (static IP config)
- NAS-118852 Merge FreeBSD SA-22:15-23:03 EN-22:21-23:04
- NAS-118870 Sharing/SMB/Add Name field not updated after first folder click
- NAS-118887 Can’t remove/change certificate for disabled S3 services with no disk, thereby certificate can’t be deleted from System > Certificates
- NAS-118903 Access attempt by unauthorized user may trigger SMB_ASSERT in vfs_recycle
- NAS-118991 EC certificates not supported for WebUI
- NAS-118999 impossible to delete old default self signed cert
- NAS-119096 Certificate set to none is not possible
- NAS-119178 HTML in text/plain part of the pool is DEGRADED email
- NAS-119201 Replication tasks “waiting” for unknown reason
- NAS-119246 Don’t work Yandex Disk Cloud integration
- NAS-119254 asyncio task references not kept
- NAS-119287 Merge zfs-2.1.7
- NAS-119296 fix memory leak in py-libzfs/ZFS.find_import
- NAS-119354 Rsync Tasks always in Waiting status
- NAS-119407 Fix panic in ZFS at boot
- NAS-119602 Unhandled exception; Task Manager reports disk.sync_all failed.
- NAS-119609 bsd_attr_list in samba can read off end of buffer
- NAS-119612 extattr_list_file() usage in netatalk also does not properly handle truncated returns
- NAS-119635 Limit rx/tx queues to 8 in Aquantia Aqtion driver for FreeBSD
- NAS-119657 minio plugin still uses EOL 12.2 Release
- NAS-119692 LDAP Encyrption not working
- NAS-119780 CamControl Error Expanding Pool
- NAS-119781 The ticket link in alert is incorrect
- NAS-119785 NFSv4 doesn’t support >16 groups even if option is selected
- NAS-119905 atrun is duplicated in /etc/cron.d/at and /etc/crontab
- NAS-119906 Traceback when rejoining domain if Kerberos Realm field isn’t cleared
- NAS-119908 SMB_ASSERT() in vfs_fruit when connecting user has no share fs access
- NAS-120133 Cloud Sync Task to Google Drive fails 50% of the time
- NAS-120245 UI does not respect user’s choice for update file upload location