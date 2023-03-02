Versie 24.20 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost 35 dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar word je slechts een jaar voorzien van updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New in 24.20? Image Columns. So far a data record in a file listing consisted of an icon, maybe a thumbnail, and various bits of text. The signature look of a details view in a file manager. Those days are over. Now you can add images to the mix. And not just one per file, but many: Up to 80 different pics per file, all in one list!

These images can be arbitrarily assigned to a file (and recorded in a database), or based on rules (e.g. based on the file name or other file properties). Typical use cases would be showing wave forms for sounds, or album covers for songs, or different states or angles of people or designs.

And that’s just the beginning. Since columns can be scripted, the possibilities are endless. A column could even create the image it’s about to show.

By the way, if you move your mouse over these images, you’ll optionally get an enlarged view, the so-called Hover Box.

These images can be arbitrarily assigned to a file (and recorded in a database), or based on rules (e.g. based on the file name or other file properties). Typical use cases would be showing wave forms for sounds, or album covers for songs, or different states or angles of people or designs. And that’s just the beginning. Since columns can be scripted, the possibilities are endless. A column could even create the image it’s about to show. By the way, if you move your mouse over these images, you’ll optionally get an enlarged view, the so-called Hover Box. SketchUp Preview. Now previews and thumbnails are supported for SketchUp Pro (3D CAD software) *.skp and *.layout files.

Many Other Improvements. See change log.