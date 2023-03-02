Software-update: XYplorer 24.20

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 24.20 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost 35 dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar word je slechts een jaar voorzien van updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New in 24.20?
  • Image Columns. So far a data record in a file listing consisted of an icon, maybe a thumbnail, and various bits of text. The signature look of a details view in a file manager. Those days are over. Now you can add images to the mix. And not just one per file, but many: Up to 80 different pics per file, all in one list!
    These images can be arbitrarily assigned to a file (and recorded in a database), or based on rules (e.g. based on the file name or other file properties). Typical use cases would be showing wave forms for sounds, or album covers for songs, or different states or angles of people or designs.
    And that’s just the beginning. Since columns can be scripted, the possibilities are endless. A column could even create the image it’s about to show.
    By the way, if you move your mouse over these images, you’ll optionally get an enlarged view, the so-called Hover Box.
  • SketchUp Preview. Now previews and thumbnails are supported for SketchUp Pro (3D CAD software) *.skp and *.layout files.
  • Many Other Improvements. See change log.

XYplorer 22.50

Versienummer 24.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 4,98MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-03-2023 19:23
2 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

02-03-2023 • 19:23

2

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

Update-historie

15-12 XYplorer 28.10 1
09-'25 XYplorer 27.20 2
07-'25 XYplorer 27.10 5
03-'25 XYplorer 27.00 0
02-'25 XYplorer 26.90 6
01-'25 XYplorer 26.80 0
11-'24 XYplorer 26.70 0
11-'24 XYplorer 26.60 0
10-'24 XYplorer 26.50 0
09-'24 XYplorer 26.40 0
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Roel1966 2 maart 2023 21:11
Eerlijk gezegd vind ik de layout ietwat rommelig en erg druk uit zien waardoor het ietwat on-professioneler uit ziet. Maar ik geloof vast dat XYplorer meer zal kunnen dan Windows Verkenner maar tja, die zit gratis bij Windows. Voor mijn persoonlijk gebruik zou het in elk geval die 35 of 70 euro niet echt lonen.
Magic666 3 maart 2023 07:17
De layout kun je zelf aanpassen uiteraard ;)
Ik heb b.v. links die tree niet en ook mijn balk is een stuk minder bezet met icoontjes.

2 vensters met elk een tabblad of 5 is voor mij zat met bovenin wat icoontjes en scripts die ik vaak gebruik.
Heb een lifetime licentie voor 66 Euro (dacht ik) en daar zitten alle, niet alleen de minor, updates bij.

Heerlijk programma!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Magic666 op 24 juli 2024 09:57]


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