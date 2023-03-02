Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Warnings
Notes
- The upgrade may not be backwards compatible for people who manage outgoing loans (money borrowed to other people). Transactions will be removed or changed. See this Gist for more information.
- You will need to make a backup of your database.
- You must use PHP 8.2 or use the Docker container.
Added
- The new v3 layout is not yet finished, and it should not be used to edit or add data.
Changed
- Introduce Jetbrains Qodana code scanning for code quality.
- Reintroduced PHPUnit tests
- Added a warning for people using the "remote user guard" in combination with Personal Access Tokens.
- Improved validation across the board.
- First code to validate a user's financial administration
- Dark mode CSS
- New language: Catalan
- "Working" beta of the new layout under
/v3/
- There is a page for webhooks.
- Issue 4975 Rules can copy/move description to notes and vice versa
- Issue 5031 You can invite users to your installation when registration is off
- Issue 5213 You can trigger recurring transactions beforehand
- Issue 5592 Transactions have a little history box to show how rules changed them
- Issue 5752 Firefly III can send Slack notifications instead of emails
- Issue 5862 Search can filter on reconciled transactions
- Issue 6086 All search filters can be negative by putting
-in front of them
- Issue 6441 Buttons to purge deleted data, which is easy for data imports
- Issue 6457 Rule trigger 'transaction exists', that will always trigger
- Issue 6526 Option to disable rules and/or webhooks when saving transactions
- Issue 6605 You can search for external ID values
Fixed
- Completely rewritten documentation at https://docs.firefly-iii.org
- Bad escape in JS code has been fixed.
- Added date validation in routes for better script kiddie protection
- Shorter titles in object groups
- Piggy bank actions are created correctly
- Some bad spelling in a header check
- Various errors no longer throw a 500 but a 422 (validation failed)
- The translations now have a warning in the comments so people don't submit translations.
- Issue 6824 Fix issue with bills.
- Issue 6828 Catch bad number in API
- Issue 6829 Better error catching in API
- Issue 6831 TypeError when using remote authentication
- Issue 6834 Will use IBAN in account names if account exists already with a different IBAN
- Issue 6842 Switch from expense to revenue when importing data.
- Issue 6855 Do not validate currency if currency is NULL, thanks @eps90!
- Issue 6869 Liability created via API is not applying opening balance.
- Issue 6870 Old inactive recurring transactions do not lose categories when the categories are deleted
- Issue 6974 Auto budget amount fix.
- Issue 6876 Date field is validated in recurring transactions
- Issue 6581 Fields were not cleared in the transaction screen in some cases
Removed
- Issue 7079 Bad date range in chart
API
- Issue 4198 The total available budget amount bar on the
/budgetspage is no longer manageable but will be auto-calculated
- Cryptocurrencies in default currency set
- Unused environment variables
Security
- URLs with underscores in them have been updated to use dashes instead (
piggy_banks->
piggy-banks).
- Issue 6130 You can now create a reconciliation transaction
- New
v2endpoints, see new documentation at https://api-docs.firefly-iii.org
- Various API fixes
- Issue 6826 Hide 2FA information when printing, thanks @jstebenne!
- Blocked users can access API, and users can unblock themselves using the API. This was reported in CVE-2023-0298.
- Several other low-key fixes.