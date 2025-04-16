Software-update: TrueNAS 25.04 Community Edition

TrueNAS logo (79 pix) iXsystems heeft versie 25.04 van TrueNAS Community Edition uitgebracht. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. TrueNAS bestond uit een gratis versie met de naam TrueNAS Core en een betaalde en uitgebreidere versie TrueNAS Enterprise, beide gebaseerd op FreeBSD en die ook dezelfde codebase gebruikten. In 2022 heeft iXsystems daar onder de naam TrueNAS Scale een op Debian gebaseerde versie aan toegevoegd.

De Debian-versie is moderner en heeft meer mogelijkheden, waardoor de populariteit van de FreeBSD-versies is afgenomen. Sinds eind 2023 is de ontwikkeling dan ook gestopt en ontvangt het alleen nog bugfixes. Begin dit jaar heeft iXsystems TrueNAS Community Edition aangekondigd, wat zowel een voortgang als een samenvoeging van Core en Scale is. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen te vinden die we in 25.04 aan kunnen treffen:

TrueNAS Community Edition 25.04.0 now available

TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) brings many new features and improvements to the TrueNAS experience:

  • NFS over RDMA support (Enterprise Feature - see Configuring the NFS Service)
  • Fibre Channel support (Enterprise Feature)
  • iSCSI XCOPY support through ZVOL block cloning (NAS-130017).
  • Versioned TrueNAS JSON-RPC 2.0 over WebSocket API with new and improved API documentation (see API Reference)
  • User-linked API Keys (see Managing API Keys)
  • Improved UI Login Experience (NAS-130810)
  • Improved STIG Compliance and Security Focus (Enterprise Feature - NAS-127235)
  • Enable support for ZFS Fast Deduplication (NAS-127088)
  • New experimental Instances (formerly Virtualization) features.TrueNAS 25.04 replaces the previous KVM hypervisor (TrueNAS 24.10 and earlier) with Incus for virtual machine (VM) deployment. It also introduces support for Linux system containers (LXC), enabling lightweight isolation similar to jails in TrueNAS CORE.Instances are an experimental feature intended for community testing only. Users with production VMs on TrueNAS 24.10 should not upgrade to TrueNAS 25.04 until after this experimental feature stabilizes in a future TrueNAS release.See Migrating Virtual Machines for more information.
  • Improvements to the TrueNAS apps service, including per-app selection of IP addresses (See TrueNAS Apps in the Upgrade Notes).
Notable changes since 25.04-RC.1:
  • Prevent cloned blocks remapping after device removal to avoid data corruption (NAS-133555).
  • Numerous improvements and bug fixes to the experimental Instances feature, including:
    • Allow configuration of IO bus for disk devices in Instances (NAS-134250). This enables users to create virtualized disks using a standard other than VirtIO in cases where the OS image does not by default include VirtIO drivers.
    • Improved upload speed for volume imports (NAS-134552).
    • New IO Bus configuration options for Virtual Machines (NAS-134393).
    • New IDMAP options for users and groups in Linux containers (NAS-134447).
    • Fixed bug to allow console access for VMs created with an iso file (NAS-134253).
  • Fix KeyError crash in ipmi.lan.query (NAS-134736).
  • Fix permissions for user app config file (NAS-134558).
  • Prevent upgrade failure if encrypted fields are not readable in the DNS auth table (NAS-134728).
  • Optimize Dashboard resource widgets and fetch metrics once per page load (NAS-132124).

Click here for the full changelog of completed tickets that are included in the 25.04.0 release and here for the full Release Notes:

TrueNAS Community Edition

Versienummer 25.04
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.truenas.com/truenas-community-edition/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-04-2025 10:30
34 • submitter: BiG_ChilD

16-04-2025 • 10:30

34

Submitter: BiG_ChilD

Bron: iXsystems

Update-historie

28-02 TrueNAS 25.10.2.1 Community Edition 7
21-02 TrueNAS 25.10.2 Community Edition 18
21-12 TrueNAS 25.10.1 Community Edition 14
10-'25 TrueNAS 25.10.0 Community Edition 17
04-'25 TrueNAS 25.04 Community Edition 34
07-'24 TrueNAS 13.0-U6.2 0
06-'23 TrueNAS 13.0-U5 24
03-'23 TrueNAS 13.0-U4 0
11-'22 TrueNAS 13.0-U3.1 21
11-'22 TrueNAS 13.0-U3 19
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Reacties (34)

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SpitfireNL 16 april 2025 10:42
Weet iemand of ik 2 x m2 2280 in hardware raid 1 kan dual booten met TrueNAS en windows 11 pro? Dat de raid 1 automatisch in beide OS-en goed blijft functioneren? Wat de algemeen bekende ins en outs hiervan zijn?
Ik heb zelf nog 0 ervaring met raid opstellingen en trueNAS

[Reactie gewijzigd door SpitfireNL op 16 april 2025 10:45]

i-chat @SpitfireNL16 april 2025 11:10
een pc dualbooten tussen een server en zijn client?

zodra je met je pc iets van de server af wilt halen start je snel je explorer om naar de z: schijf te gaan om dan snel je pc te rebooten voor het server OS?

maar nu even zonder gekkigheid, als je windows en welke server dan ook op één machine wilt draaien zijn daar 2 manieren voor.

1: draai ze naast elkaar op en virtualisatieserver.
2: draai windows in een vm op de server. windows in KVM op freenas met de dedicated toegewezen gpu aan de vm is al vaak genoeg gedaan om er voldoende howto's over te kunnen vinden als je even google'd
Kek @i-chat16 april 2025 11:19
Moet denken aan deze thread op reddit, echt een parel: https://reddit.com/r/Prox..._first_vm_how_to_display/
Mraedis @Kek16 april 2025 11:42
Als je je peripherals en je GPU naar je VM doorgeeft kan het eigenlijk prima. :P
fexxio @SpitfireNL16 april 2025 10:49
Nee, TrueNAS = ZFS, dus heeft daarbij de volledige toegang tot de disks nodig. Daarnaast moet het Truenas OS op een andere storage draaien dan de raid(z)-pool, dus in feite heb je voor een basic raid setup al 3 schijven nodig - waarvan 2 in beheer door Truenas
ocf81 @fexxio16 april 2025 10:55
In theorie kan ZFS ook op basis van bestanden werken, maar dat kan je in de TrueNAS UI niet terugvinden.
Kek @SpitfireNL16 april 2025 10:45
Truenas wil graag de hele schijf of raid array voor zijn installatie (dus niet een partitie). Truenas op een partitie installeren is dus sowieso al hand/maatwerk. ik zou gewoon lekker een los schijfje pakken voor truenas want je maakt het jezelf anders heel moeilijk..
nicenemo @SpitfireNL16 april 2025 22:27
Hardware raid en TrueNAS?!? Kan vast maar ik zou een ZFS mirror doen.

Dual boot met Windows. Wat is de use case?
Miglow 16 april 2025 10:42
Is dit ook gratis te gebruiken, of beperkt met toegang tot de meest basic functies tegen een maandelijkse vergoeding?
Kek @Miglow16 april 2025 10:43
truenas scale is gratis te gebruiken.
Miglow @Kek16 april 2025 10:53
Misschien eens een kans geven dan om mijn storage in huis te doen. Nu nog een aparte NAS draaien, maar als het op mijn server erbij kan scheelt dat weer wellicht.
i-chat @Miglow16 april 2025 11:05
truenas is geen 'app' die er op je server bij kan, tenzij jouw server op proxmox daait, maar in dat geval zou ik zeggen dat truenas eigenlijk helemaal geen meerwaarde biedt,

proxmox heeft al eigen tools voor het beheren van storage, een de te hosten services kun je in proxmox dan al beter direct virtualiseren.
Tr1pke @i-chat16 april 2025 16:31
Ik zou toch altijd een aparte VM draaien er een pci controller
i-chat @Tr1pke16 april 2025 21:56
@Tr1pke sorry maar je zin loopt niet heel lekker, wat probeer je nu te zeggen.

proxmox heeft bij uitstek al een geintegreerd beheer van opslag (voor je vm's en containers) ja je zou op zich wel kunnen kiezen voor een beperkte opslag op je virtualisatiehost om vervolgens een hba (host bus adapter = sata/nvme pci-e kaart) via pass-through aan je vm toe te wijzen maar het nadeel van heel wat van die kaarten is dat het toch weer extra complexiteit met zich meebrengt en dat terwijl distro's als truenas en unraid ook prima zelf een paar kvm-instances kunnen laten draaien. dus behalve dan om te voorkomen dat je moet herinstalleren of opnieuw moet beginnen na een suboptimale keuze heeft het hosten van truenas in een hypervisor eigenlijk niet echt een nuttige reden. het kost je alleen maar I/O performance.
nicenemo @i-chat16 april 2025 22:25
Proxmox als NAS inzetten kan... echt gebruikersvriendelijk is het niet.

TrueNAS inzetten voor VMs e.d. kan..Bij meerdere VMs en complexere netwerken is Proxmox toch een betere oplossing.

Ik heb Proxmox als nas gebruikt. Ik gebruik nu TrueNAS met een paar VMs.
Davey400 @Miglow16 april 2025 12:14
Nu nog een aparte NAS draaien, maar als het op mijn server erbij kan scheelt dat weer wellicht.
Als dat je doel is dan zou je eens naar OpenMediaVault kunnen kijken; deze kan ook als VM draaien.
fexxio @Miglow16 april 2025 10:54
De enige opties die op Truenas Scale (community/gratis) ontbreken tegenover de betaalde variant is support en vgm high end iSCSI features. Ga je thuis in je homelab niet nodig hebben :-).

Draai zelf al een tijdje op Scale en is imho zoveel beter en vrijer dan welke nas dan ook
LANnerd @fexxio16 april 2025 12:07
Ook redundant/high availability servers is een enterprise only functie helaas.

Heb zelf een proxmox cluster met een diskshelf die met beide servers verbonden is. Zo kan ik de TrueNAS VM op elke proxmox node draaien als het nodig is. Met de proxmox high availabiliy functie kan hij zo Truenas op de andere server starten als de eerste een probleem heeft.
Is natuurlijk een beetje omslachtig en had dit liever met 2 Truenas installaties gedaan.
teacup @Miglow16 april 2025 11:42
Draai 3 truenas scale installaties. Is gratis, en ik zou geen probleem hebben er iets voor te betalen als ik kijk naar het gemak dat de software mij brengt. Heb Truenas als betrouwbare NAS/Server software leren herkennen. Van een van de systemen is de hardware vervangen, de truenas installatie pakte dit gewoon op. Dit laatste is trouwens ook standaard Linux.
dikkie_ 16 april 2025 18:17
Spijtig genoeg nog geen mogelijkheid om mijn cpu fan lager te laten draaien, das het enige nadeel dat ik heb aan Truenas, lawaaierig zo met de fans op 100%
Ithaca81 @dikkie_16 april 2025 19:57
Als je bios daar geen mogelijkheid toe biedt dan kun je toch op eenvoudige wijze met een hardware dan controller je fans terugschroeven?
dikkie_ @Ithaca8116 april 2025 20:58
Het is een gekend probleem met Truenas.
In de bios heb ik een fan-profiel gemaakt, maar Truenas stuurt op de een of andere reden de fan gewoon op 100%...
Ik vind het wat zot op speciaal daarvoor een extra hardware fan controller aan te schaffen, in m'n kleine NAS case te proppen en hopen dat het zo werkt?
nicenemo @dikkie_16 april 2025 22:31
je kunt die met Debian packages er nog steeds bij installeren. Niet supported, maar werkt wel.
dikkie_ @nicenemo17 april 2025 00:23
Heb je daar meer info over toevallig?
nicenemo @dikkie_17 april 2025 12:46
zo uit het hoofd:
- SSH Login aanzetten
- certificaat aan je login toevoegen
- je moest nog een instelling aanpassen om updates te mogen draaien. dit staat standaard geblokkeerd.
- daarna kun je de standaard sensor spullen draaien
- na een major update mag je opnieuw beginnen.
- Ik kijk vanavond even of ik een Ansible playbook hiervoor heb.
Voor mijn nieuwere server voldeed de bios. Ik heb hier al een tijdje geen gebruik van gemaakt op TrueNAS.
Stuur anders een DM als ik het vergeet.
GorgeousMetal 16 april 2025 12:02
De belangrijkste verandering vind ik ZFS 2.3.0 support met RAIDZ expansion.
i-chat @GorgeousMetal16 april 2025 22:08
F*ck yeah!

dat is zo'n beetje DE reden voor mij geweest om voor unraid te betalen in plaats van freenace CE te proberen. al is de interface van unraid ook wel heel erg fijn.

hoe zijn community aps tegenwordig, ik had altijd het idee dat de consensus was dat die heel brak waren en dat men weigerde om docker (fatsoenlijk) te ondersteunen ien in plaats daarvan met k8s enzo te rommelen hoe is dat nu? en hoe ervaar je de performance

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 16 april 2025 22:08]

nicenemo @i-chat16 april 2025 22:30
k8s werkte prima. helaas hebben ze dat de nek omgedraaid voor een brakke docker omgeving.

Ik heb hun docker spullen genegeerd en draai nu docker in een vm met Traefik proxy en LetsEncrypt certificaat.
Kek 16 april 2025 10:38
Hebben ze KVM VMs nu al weer de nek omgedraaid voor wat anders? KVM is toch rete stabiel, waarom dan iets nieuws toevoegen wat nog zo experimenteel is..

edit, om mijn eigen vraag wat te beantwoorden: https://forums.truenas.co...ort-in-truenas-scale/9066

het is expirimenteel voor truenas, maar incus bestaat al even, en gebruikt gewoon nog steeds kvm&qemu voor VMs

het gaat er vooral over dat een standaard wordt gebruikt binnen truenas, en dus niet een eigengebouwde wrapper om KVM heen..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kek op 16 april 2025 10:51]

deej1977 @Kek16 april 2025 10:51
Nee de release notes zijn gewoon slecht geformuleerd.

Onderliggend draait een VM nog steeds met KVM als hypervisor maar het beheer gebeurt nu via Incus en niet langer hun eigen interface.
Osiummaster 16 april 2025 11:21
Ik snap niet helemaal waarom een NAS OS niet alleen de LTS distributies gebruikt.

Mijn TrueNas installatie draait nog op 22.04 en ik ben een beetje huiverig om te upgraden omdat er zo veel verschillende releases tussen 22.04 en 24.04 zitten.
ocf81 16 april 2025 11:29
Ik weet niet wat het is, maar de web interface komt niet meer op na het installeren van deze update.
[edit]
Het is de crappy X722 die weer eens problemen veroorzaakt :(

[Reactie gewijzigd door ocf81 op 16 april 2025 11:54]

jvr 17 april 2025 16:03
Ik beheer op het werk al jaren diverse storage systemen.
Een commerciele (Synologie etc.) nas voldeed niet aan mijn wensen.

Ik stuitte een keer op Truenas en nooit meer wat anders gewild.
Samen met VMware ESXi een meer dan prima stabiele oplossing.

Alleen twijfel ik nog of ik moet migreren naar scale....volgens mij mis ik daar nog niks aan.
XanderNL 16 april 2025 10:39
typo in de tekst -> vortgang

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