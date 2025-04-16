iXsystems heeft versie 25.04 van TrueNAS Community Edition uitgebracht. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. TrueNAS bestond uit een gratis versie met de naam TrueNAS Core en een betaalde en uitgebreidere versie TrueNAS Enterprise, beide gebaseerd op FreeBSD en die ook dezelfde codebase gebruikten. In 2022 heeft iXsystems daar onder de naam TrueNAS Scale een op Debian gebaseerde versie aan toegevoegd.

De Debian-versie is moderner en heeft meer mogelijkheden, waardoor de populariteit van de FreeBSD-versies is afgenomen. Sinds eind 2023 is de ontwikkeling dan ook gestopt en ontvangt het alleen nog bugfixes. Begin dit jaar heeft iXsystems TrueNAS Community Edition aangekondigd, wat zowel een voortgang als een samenvoeging van Core en Scale is. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen te vinden die we in 25.04 aan kunnen treffen:

TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) brings many new features and improvements to the TrueNAS experience:

NFS over RDMA support (Enterprise Feature - see Configuring the NFS Service)

Fibre Channel support (Enterprise Feature)

iSCSI XCOPY support through ZVOL block cloning (NAS-130017).

Versioned TrueNAS JSON-RPC 2.0 over WebSocket API with new and improved API documentation (see API Reference)

User-linked API Keys (see Managing API Keys)

Improved UI Login Experience (NAS-130810)

Improved STIG Compliance and Security Focus (Enterprise Feature - NAS-127235)

Enable support for ZFS Fast Deduplication (NAS-127088)

New experimental Instances (formerly Virtualization) features.TrueNAS 25.04 replaces the previous KVM hypervisor (TrueNAS 24.10 and earlier) with Incus for virtual machine (VM) deployment. It also introduces support for Linux system containers (LXC), enabling lightweight isolation similar to jails in TrueNAS CORE.Instances are an experimental feature intended for community testing only. Users with production VMs on TrueNAS 24.10 should not upgrade to TrueNAS 25.04 until after this experimental feature stabilizes in a future TrueNAS release.See Migrating Virtual Machines for more information.

Improvements to the TrueNAS apps service, including per-app selection of IP addresses (See TrueNAS Apps in the Upgrade Notes).

Prevent cloned blocks remapping after device removal to avoid data corruption (NAS-133555).

Numerous improvements and bug fixes to the experimental Instances feature, including: Allow configuration of IO bus for disk devices in Instances (NAS-134250). This enables users to create virtualized disks using a standard other than VirtIO in cases where the OS image does not by default include VirtIO drivers. Improved upload speed for volume imports (NAS-134552). New IO Bus configuration options for Virtual Machines (NAS-134393). New IDMAP options for users and groups in Linux containers (NAS-134447). Fixed bug to allow console access for VMs created with an iso file (NAS-134253).

feature, including: Fix KeyError crash in ipmi.lan.query (NAS-134736).

Fix permissions for user app config file (NAS-134558).

Prevent upgrade failure if encrypted fields are not readable in the DNS auth table (NAS-134728).

Optimize Dashboard resource widgets and fetch metrics once per page load (NAS-132124).

Click here for the full changelog of completed tickets that are included in the 25.04.0 release and here for the full Release Notes: