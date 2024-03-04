Openmediavault is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op network attached storage-producten. Het is gebaseerd op Debian Linux en bevat services als ssh, (s)ftp, smb/cifs, daap-mediaserver, rsync en bittorrent. Door de modulaire opbouw kan de functionaliteit uitgebreid worden via plug-ins. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je terecht op ons Forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7 van openmediavault uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

After a long development phase i am happy to announce the release of openmediavault 7 (Sandworm). This version is more of an evolution than a revolution. A big thank you goes to all translators, forum moderators and bug reporters for their contributions and support. The CHANGELOG will list all improvements in this version alongside the following:

Upgrade to Debian 12 (Bookworm)

Package updates and notification will be handled by unattended-upgrades.

Relocate Linux MD device (Software RAID) management into a separate plugin.

Add support for network ethernet devices using device tree aliases, e.g. endX .

Replace the cron-apt package with unattended-upgrades and apticron. The former ensures that security updates are installed automatically, and the latter ensures that notifications are sent when new package updates are available.

The apt-listchanges package will send you an email with a summary of the latest changes whenever packages are upgraded. Add the ability to authenticate an RPC call by using the X-OPENMEDIAVAULT-SESSIONID header instead of a cookie. The session ID is returned with the response of the Session::login RPC.

Add a dashboard widget to display the temperatures of all physical disks.

Add support for choosing between the RSA and Ed25519 types when creating an SSH key in the UI.

Remove support of importing SSH DSA keys.

Enhance file system quota deployment.

Issue #1649: Rearrange the Storage | Shared Folders | ACL page.

page. Issue #1676: Add an UI endpoint to trigger a download via RPC.

Plugins can use /download?service=xxx&method=xxx&params=xxx to start a download that is implemented in the specified RPC. Note, the JSON content of the params argument may be encoded. Check the encodeURIComponent JS function for more details.

Plugins can use to start a download that is implemented in the specified RPC. Note, the JSON content of the argument may be encoded. Check the JS function for more details. Issue #1690: Replace hdparm with smartctl for better hardware support.

Issue #1706: Add support for ed25519-sk SSH keys.

You can download the ISO image for AMD64 based systems here. Please upgrade the system via omv-upgrade after the installation. Additionally to the ISO installation you can install OMV on a Debian 12 based system according to the guide posted in the forum. If you find any bugs, please report them here. Issues related to omv-extras.org plugins should be reported here.