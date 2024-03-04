Software-update: openmediavault 7

openmediavault logo (79 pix)Openmediavault is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op network attached storage-producten. Het is gebaseerd op Debian Linux en bevat services als ssh, (s)ftp, smb/cifs, daap-mediaserver, rsync en bittorrent. Door de modulaire opbouw kan de functionaliteit uitgebreid worden via plug-ins. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je terecht op ons Forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7 van openmediavault uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Release of openmediavault 7 (Sandworm)

After a long development phase i am happy to announce the release of openmediavault 7 (Sandworm). This version is more of an evolution than a revolution. A big thank you goes to all translators, forum moderators and bug reporters for their contributions and support. The CHANGELOG will list all improvements in this version alongside the following:

  • Upgrade to Debian 12 (Bookworm)
  • Package updates and notification will be handled by unattended-upgrades.
  • Relocate Linux MD device (Software RAID) management into a separate plugin.
  • Add support for network ethernet devices using device tree aliases, e.g. endX.
  • Replace the cron-apt package with unattended-upgrades and apticron. The former ensures that security updates are installed automatically, and the latter ensures that notifications are sent when new package updates are available.
  • The apt-listchanges package will send you an email with a summary of the latest changes whenever packages are upgraded.
  • Add the ability to authenticate an RPC call by using the X-OPENMEDIAVAULT-SESSIONID header instead of a cookie. The session ID is returned with the response of the Session::login RPC.
  • Reduce the query time when determining the SMART information by reducing the query parameters to the minimum.
  • Add a dashboard widget to display the temperatures of all physical disks.
  • Add support for choosing between the RSA and Ed25519 types when creating an SSH key in the UI.
  • Remove support of importing SSH DSA keys.
  • Enhance file system quota deployment.
  • Issue #1649: Rearrange the Storage | Shared Folders | ACL page.
  • Issue #1676: Add an UI endpoint to trigger a download via RPC.
    Plugins can use /download?service=xxx&method=xxx&params=xxx to start a download that is implemented in the specified RPC. Note, the JSON content of the params argument may be encoded. Check the encodeURIComponent JS function for more details.
  • Issue #1690: Replace hdparm with smartctl for better hardware support.
  • Issue #1706: Add support for ed25519-sk SSH keys.

You can download the ISO image for AMD64 based systems here. Please upgrade the system via omv-upgrade after the installation. Additionally to the ISO installation you can install OMV on a Debian 12 based system according to the guide posted in the forum. If you find any bugs, please report them here. Issues related to omv-extras.org plugins should be reported here.

openmediavault 6openmediavault 6openmediavault 6
Versienummer 7.0.32
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website openmediavault
Download https://www.openmediavault.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-03-2024 08:01 32

04-03-2024 • 08:01

32

Bron: openmediavault

Update-historie

03-'24 openmediavault 7 32
05-'22 openmediavault 6 30
01-'19 Openmediavault 4.1.16 0
11-'18 Openmediavault 4.1.13 3
01-'18 Openmediavault 3.0.96 2
06-'17 openmediavault 3.0.80 7

Lees meer

openmediavault

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (32)

-Moderatie-faq
32
32
14
0
0
16
Wijzig sortering
jlap 4 maart 2024 09:37
Weet iemand of OMV ook S.M.A.R.T status kan rapporteren dmv email, Gotify of vergelijkbare service?
Hawkysoft @jlap4 maart 2024 09:59
Email is sowieso een optie
jlap @Hawkysoft4 maart 2024 09:59
Dank je wel!
Rincewind @jlap4 maart 2024 10:17
Kort antwoord: Ja op beide. Lang antwoord: In mijn OMV staan altijd de SMART-status van de HDD's en ik kan daar een mail over (laten) sturen als er bepaalde flags 'aan' gaan. Dat laatste vermoed ik trouwens want ik heb beide optie's los ingebruik (SMART status en email-notificatie's).
qbig1970 @jlap4 maart 2024 10:21
Ja.
Jerie @jlap4 maart 2024 13:05
Je kunt altijd een shell script of systemd service schrijven die via Gotify of e-mail dat rapporteert. Dat werkt op iedere moderne Linux, en aangezien OMV afgeleide is van Debian moet dat kunnen werken.
AnD 4 maart 2024 09:12
Ik ben aan het wachten op nog twee harde schijven en dan ga ik OMV ook installeren op een oude computer die dienst moet gaan doen als NAS ter vervanging van mijn Synology DS414j.
Hawkysoft @AnD4 maart 2024 09:20
Waarom zou je dit niet op een raspberry oid doen, scheelt een hoop qua stroom?
Tiniduske @Hawkysoft4 maart 2024 09:37
als je bv meer cpu power nodig hebt. een hoop dockers draaien bv. een minecraft server ofzo.
er zijn senarios dat het meer is dan alleen maar opslag.
Hawkysoft @Tiniduske4 maart 2024 09:56
Een mc server met gelimiteerd aantal gebruikers kan best op een rpi, maar het ging hier om vervanging van een nas ;)
DieMitchell @Hawkysoft4 maart 2024 10:36
ok maar wat als je naast je minecraft server ook nog bijv een palworld server wilt gaan draaien? en wat als je ineens ram tekort blijkt te hebben en je wilt die upgraden?
i-chat @Hawkysoft4 maart 2024 11:20
een Minecraftserver kun je best op een dedicated pi draaien, maar werkt het ook nog als je broertje ondertussen de nieuwste marvel binnenhengelt via torrent en je vader zijn 23maandelijkse backup probeert te maken terwijl ik 8k op <maak backup> heeft geklikt.

even los nog van de vraag via welke PCIe aansluiting jij een HBA wil hangen voor de nodige schijven (bij voorkeur 4 voor een raid10 config).
Bekers @Hawkysoft4 maart 2024 10:32
Dat was ook mijn eerste gedachte. Draait hier dus ook al jaren stabiel op een RPI. Maar als je ook maar iets meer wilt (bv raid) dan hang je al op een RPI. Ik ben daarom ook over aan het gaan naar een "normale" computer om dit allemaal op te zetten.

Is meer een luxeprobleem, maar omdat OMV op een RPI al een paar jaar zo lekker werkt komt er steeds meer op te staan en ben ik er dus eigenlijk ook steeds zuiniger op. Ik wil dus raid als 'eerste laag' backup en ben nu bezig met een 'normale' computer waar ik raid1 kan draaien. Alsnog draai ik wel een periodieke 'externe'-/echte backup, maar het is meer dat je (als het goed is, gelukkig nog geen ervaring mee) bij het sneuvelen van een schijf er een andere in kunt steken en je kunt meteen door. Dat is bij de RPI bij mijn weten niet mogelijk.
Lennyz 4 maart 2024 10:46
Ik ben begonnen met OMV op een Odroid HC4. Draaide altijd super. Afgelopen januari heb ik deze setup vervangen door een op een N100 gebaseerd systeem. OMV 7 werkt hier perfect op. Installeren en alles werkt gewoon.

Voor degene die het willen installeren. Hier staat het installscript:

https://github.com/OpenMe...-Developers/installScript

Dit werkt veel simpeler dan de instructies op het forum.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lennyz op 23 juli 2024 19:56]

sonicboy 4 maart 2024 11:00
Is er ook een mogelijkheid om up te graden van versie 6 naar 7 indien je het op een SBC draait? In verleden niet en dat vond ik altijd een nadeel.
perco @sonicboy4 maart 2024 11:57
omv-release-upgrade
Falco @perco4 maart 2024 13:13
Worden dan automatisch alle pakketbronnen etc omgezet naar bookworm?
Heb je wellicht een link naar een uitleg hiervan?
perco @Falco5 maart 2024 13:28
Ja, 15 min bezig en alles draait weer als vanouds
Lifelogger @perco5 maart 2024 17:25
Hier alles naar de klote...

Kan niet in de web-interface en SSH doet het ook niet meer. Wachtwoord wordt geweigerd.

Wat een brakke bedoeling zeg.
Lifelogger @perco5 maart 2024 09:55
Thanks. Vanavond maar eens proberen. Hopelijk blijft alles draaien. :-D
i-chat 4 maart 2024 11:22
wat ik overigens echt bijzonder K * T vind is dat je bij omv altijd eerst bezig bent om te zorgen dat docker aan de praat komt er is nammelijk geen default out of the box dockerhub ondersteuning. dan moet je dus eerst omv-extra via een schript installeren en dat is eigenlijk gewoon raar
sonicboy @i-chat4 maart 2024 12:30
Op zich houdt dit toch niet zo veel in? Gewoon de plugin installeren volstaat als ik me goed herinner. Evt kun je ook rechtstreeks uit de repo's installeren, maar op zich zou niet veel verschil mogen maken.
i-chat @sonicboy4 maart 2024 14:52
op zich maak je daar wel een (soort van) punt, het is alleen (in mijn beleving) dat heel wat van die omv-extra's gewoon core-functies betreft denk aan docker, verschillende opslag systemen zoals snapraid / mergerfs etc. het idee zou op zijn minst al kunnen zijn dat je in ieder geval niets hoeft te downloaden of installeren om toegang te krijgen tot al deze plugins, je kunt ook repo's blokkeren via een settingsmenu dus daar is het ook niet voor nodig om omv-extra's niet al in de main install op te nemen.

vandaar dat ik uiteindelijk dan toch steeds weer naar andere platforms neig.
syg13 4 maart 2024 12:27
Ik heb op een rpi 4 al een jaar omv draaien.
2 ssd schijven (samsung t7) erop aangesloten en elke 3 mnd een ssd kapot?
Ik dacht echt dat samsung top spul had.
Gebruik de nas met omv alleen voor opslag backups en streamen naar tv
DjoeC @syg134 maart 2024 13:15
Da's gek. Ik draai sinds augustus 2022 met 2 Pi's, ieder een T7 van 2TB en geen enkel probleem. Alle SMART parameters zijn ook goed na 9TB written en 53TB read op de drukste Pi. Draai hier 22 containers zoals Home Assistant, Mosquitto, MariaDB, paar websites, Spotweb en meer. Best veel schrijfacties naar MariaDB maar ben wel op zoek gegaan naar de ini settings die de drive "een beetje" sparen.

Ik verwacht dat ie nog zeker een jaar of 5 zonder problemen blijft draaien. Overigens hangt ie met de Pi wel aan een UPS zodat het risico op datacorruptie "klein" is. Volgens SMART 225 powercycles over 13.000 Power on Hours, da's inclusief allerlei updates, reboots, nieuwe installs etc,

Wat zegt Samsung garantie na meermaals kaduuk na 3 maanden?
syg13 @DjoeC4 maart 2024 13:30
De rpi staat gewoon op een boekenplank.

En temperatuur is tussen 16 en 20 graden daar.
Vaak na herstart/update rpi vond ie de ssd niet meer.
Toen een usb hub gekocht die van stroom word voorzien.
En toch steeds.na herstart dat ie niet vind maar als ik hem op pc aansluit dan wel.

En na laatste update rpi omv zag die de ssd weer niet. Ook op de pc niet meer.
Andere kabels geprobeerd en bij pc gekeken bij schijfbeheer. Ook daar niet meer te zien.
Terug sturen voor.2e keer naar coolblue.

P.s. misschien moet ik het gewoon eenmalig aansluiten en instellen.
En er nooit meer aankomen en ook niet updaten.
DjoeC @syg134 maart 2024 14:14
Misschien hoort dit meer in het Pi topic thuis maar gebruik je wel een goeie voeding? Meerdere Pi4's op USB-3 poort met Pi voedingen en T7 2TB, 1 met OMV6 en 1 al een paar maanden met OMV 7 - geen probleem. Ook Pi3 draait goed met een T7 (1TB). Enneh, niet updaten? Zou niet weten waarom niet...

Omdat je nu niks hebt zou ik: T7 onder Windows bekijken in CrystalDiskInfo. Daarna T7 mbv Raspberry Pi Imager klaarmaken voor Raspberry Pi OS Lite (64 bit) Bookworm, Aan je Pi hangen en opstarten - wachten tot de reformatting klaar is en dan inrichten met OMV 7. Er is geen technische reden dat dat niet zou werken anders dan een defecte component anders dan de T7.

Misschien toch de voeding? Pi's schijnen daar "gevoelig" voor te zijn. Maar nogmaals - dit is meer voor t Pi forum.
i-chat @DjoeC4 maart 2024 14:58
een betere optie is gewoon een simpel nasje neerzetten die alleen je opslag doet en vervolgens je nas alleen gebruiken voor docker (of wat je dan ook gebruikt) data lekker via NFS op je nas laten dan krijg je ook geen rare acties op je filesystem of je data.
sonicboy @syg134 maart 2024 12:28
Gebruik je software RAID? Dan heb je idd meer slijtage, maar 3 maand lijkt me wel erg snel.
syg13 @sonicboy4 maart 2024 13:20
Geen raid. Gewoon simpel aangesloten als enkele schijf
Jerie @syg134 maart 2024 13:07
Klinkt als de stroom ging eraf en je hebt een SSD zonder capacitor. Dan krijg je een stuk filesystem. Oplossing: UPS/batterij eraan hangen of een duurdere NVMe met capacitor nemen. Dan kan hij als de stroom eraf gaat het laatste beetje nog snel wegschrijven. Dit soort NVMe worden gebruikt in industriële productie toepassingen en zijn daarom wat duurder. Verder kun je eens kijken naar of de boel wel voldoende wordt gekoeld.
syg13 5 maart 2024 09:14
De t7 ssd is zelf onder wi dows niet meer te verbinden. De beide originele kabels gebruikt maar de schijf verschijnt niet meer.
Net als vorige keer.
Toen terug gestuurd en kregen ze hem niet gerepareerd.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq