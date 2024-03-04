Openmediavault is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op network attached storage-producten. Het is gebaseerd op Debian Linux en bevat services als ssh, (s)ftp, smb/cifs, daap-mediaserver, rsync en bittorrent. Door de modulaire opbouw kan de functionaliteit uitgebreid worden via plug-ins. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je terecht op ons Forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7 van openmediavault uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
Release of openmediavault 7 (Sandworm)
After a long development phase i am happy to announce the release of openmediavault 7 (Sandworm). This version is more of an evolution than a revolution. A big thank you goes to all translators, forum moderators and bug reporters for their contributions and support. The CHANGELOG will list all improvements in this version alongside the following:
- Upgrade to Debian 12 (Bookworm)
- Package updates and notification will be handled by unattended-upgrades.
- Relocate Linux MD device (Software RAID) management into a separate plugin.
- Add support for network ethernet devices using device tree aliases, e.g.
endX.
- Replace the
cron-aptpackage with
unattended-upgradesand
apticron. The former ensures that security updates are installed automatically, and the latter ensures that notifications are sent when new package updates are available.
- The
apt-listchangespackage will send you an email with a summary of the latest changes whenever packages are upgraded.
- Add the ability to authenticate an RPC call by using the
X-OPENMEDIAVAULT-SESSIONIDheader instead of a cookie. The session ID is returned with the response of the
Session::loginRPC.
- Reduce the query time when determining the SMART information by reducing the query parameters to the minimum.
- Add a dashboard widget to display the temperatures of all physical disks.
- Add support for choosing between the RSA and Ed25519 types when creating an SSH key in the UI.
- Remove support of importing SSH DSA keys.
- Enhance file system quota deployment.
- Issue #1649: Rearrange the
Storage | Shared Folders | ACLpage.
- Issue #1676: Add an UI endpoint to trigger a download via RPC.
Plugins can use
/download?service=xxx&method=xxx¶ms=xxxto start a download that is implemented in the specified RPC. Note, the JSON content of the
paramsargument may be encoded. Check the
encodeURIComponentJS function for more details.
- Issue #1690: Replace hdparm with smartctl for better hardware support.
- Issue #1706: Add support for ed25519-sk SSH keys.
You can download the ISO image for AMD64 based systems here. Please upgrade the system via omv-upgrade after the installation. Additionally to the ISO installation you can install OMV on a Debian 12 based system according to the guide posted in the forum. If you find any bugs, please report them here. Issues related to omv-extras.org plugins should be reported here.