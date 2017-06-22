Openmediavault is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op network-attached-storageoplossingen. Het is gebaseerd op Debian Linux en bevat services als ssh, (s)ftp, smb/cifs, daap-mediaserver, rsync en bittorrent. Door de modulaire opbouw kan de functionaliteit uitgebreid worden via plug-ins. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je terecht op ons forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben openmediavault 3.0.80 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Release of openmediavault 3 (Erasmus)



After a long development phase i am happy to announce the release of openmediavault 3 (Erasmus). A big thank you goes to all translators, forum moderators and bug reports for their contributions and support.



The main features at a glance: Using Debian 8 (Jessie)

Use kernel/firmware backports by default

Using Sencha ExtJS 6.2 framework for the WebUI

Adapt backend to systemd

Complete refactored backend

Support LVM snapshots

Add SAN (Subject Alternative Name) to self-signed SSL certificates

File systems will be mounted according to FHS below /srv now

Outsource TFTP into a plugin

Introduce omv-confdbadm command to manage the database via CLI

Add more UI translations, e.g. catalán

Enable SSH service by default

Use predictable device files everywhere

Improve statistic graph colors for color blind users

Set SMB/CIFS file/directory masks to values for collaborative workflows

Improve email notification subsystem

A daily cron script will email the administrator when there are locked/banned users

Add module to omv-firstaid to reset the failed login attempt counter

Reimplement various OMV CLI tools in Python. Most of them can be enhanced via modules/plugins

Add support for exFAT

Improve USB and rotational storage device detection

i386 ISO image has been dropped, only AMD64 is available. See below how to install i386 if needed

… The whole changelog for openmediavault 3 can be viewed here. The ISO image can be downloaded here.



If you plan to migrate your system from OMV2, please check if all used plugins are ready for OMV3. Please note that the whole operating system is upgraded. Because of various database issues in OMV2 that can not be fixed during the upgrade you might run into troubles after the system has been migrated. So please consider to reinstall your system with OMV3. Look here how to upgrade your system.



You can also install OMV3 on every Debian 8 based distribution, e.g. using the netinst ISO images, Raspbian, … , if your platform is not supported. You will find a guide here how you can do that.



If you have any questions, feel free to post them in the forum.



New updates available



The following changes were made: openmediavault 3.0.80 Update locales. Fix bug in shutdown page. Improve PHP class \OMV\System\SystemCtl.

openmediavault-lvm2 3.2.2 Mantis 0001761: Can not create a lv.

