Software-update: openmediavault 6

openmediavault logo (79 pix)Openmediavault is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op network attached storage-producten. Het is gebaseerd op Debian Linux en bevat services als ssh, (s)ftp, smb/cifs, daap-mediaserver, rsync en bittorrent. Door de modulaire opbouw kan de functionaliteit uitgebreid worden via plug-ins. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je terecht op ons Forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden versie 6 van openmediavault uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

The main new features of openmediavault 6:

  • Based on Debian 11 (Bullseye).
  • Completely new user interface written from scratch.
  • Add some new plugins that are based on containers. These are e.g. S3, OwnTone, PhotoPrism, WeTTY, FileBrowser, Onedrive. Please note that not all platforms are supported because the upstream base containers are only available for specific CPU architectures.
  • Enhanced ISO installer. Ensure that /media is unmounted to allow installation to USB devices. This will allow the installation from USB to USB device.
  • /dev/disk/by-label filesystem device files are not supported anymore because they are not unique and predictable.
  • The file system page will only show file systems configured by openmediavault from now on. This is the standard behavior of the user interface that all other pages use.
  • openmediavault can’t be installed side-by-side with graphical environments anymore.
  • Replace pam_tally2 by pam_faillock.
  • Replace CLI tool omv-update by omv-upgrade.
  • Use systemd watchdog instead of separate daemon.
  • Add option to FTP settings to display the home directory of the user in the browse list.
  • Enhance the SMART temperature monitoring configuration. Global settings can be overwritten per device. Please check your settings whether the migration was correct or reconfigure them if necessary.
  • Remove ability to cleanup system logs. This is no longer possible because the data is now fetched from the systemd journal, which cannot be cleaned per unit.
  • Support ed25519 SSH public keys in the user settings dialog.
  • Add recycle bin support for SMB home directories.
  • Add the ability to copy and apply the permissions of a shared folder to its ACL page.
  • Disable the ‘Access control list’ button on the shared folder page if the selected entry is located on a non-POSIX compliant file system.
  • Enhance the configuration of times of scheduled jobs.
  • Disable SMB NetBIOS support by default. You can enable it via the OMV_SAMBA_NMBD_ENABLE environment variable.
  • Statically DNS servers will take precedence over the DNS servers received from the DHCP server.
  • Force avahi-daemon to only use ethernet, bond and wifi network interfaces that are configured via the UI.

The whole changelog for openmediavault 6 can be viewed here. More information about the omv-extras.org plugins can be found here.

Note: Upgrading from openmediavault 5 might cause problems on systems that are using USB hardware based on JMicron controllers. Have a look here and here for more information.

Note: Side-by-side installation with graphical environments will be prevented technically.

Versienummer 6.0.26
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website openmediavault
Download https://www.openmediavault.org/?page_id=77
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 10-05-2022 10:59
16 • submitter: Munchie

10-05-2022 • 10:59

16 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: openmediavault

+2DavidM
10 mei 2022 11:03
Draai v5 op Raspberry 4 werkt prima voor waar ik het voor gebruik.
Heb even 6 geprobeerd maar liep tegen veel dingen aan die niet werkte, dus maar weer terug naar 5.
03raser
@DavidM10 mei 2022 11:16
Terug naar 5 deed je via een full-system backup neem ik aan? Want een rollback is niet mogelijk lijkt me.

Ik lees dat v5 vanaf 30 juni EOL is dus upgraden wordt spoedig wel een vereiste. Ik hoop dat over een maandje de meeste bugs eruit zijn. Ik wacht nog even met upgraden.
0MMaster23
@3raser10 mei 2022 11:25
OMV heeft sowieso handje van heel snel EOL te verklaren. Ik zit volgens mij nog op 4.x maar binnen no time waren mijn security patches weg. Ik draai het op een off-site server dus ik ga liever geen remote-upgrade uitvoeren. Maar ik mag dus alweer gaan plannen voor 6.x..
03raser
@MMaster2310 mei 2022 11:27
Mogelijk dat die snelle EOL wordt veroorzaakt door een gebrek aan capaciteit om de oudere versie te blijven ondersteunen. Ik vraag me af hoeveel ontwikkelaars er aan OMV werken. In de blog spreekt hij over enkelvoud (zichzelf). Dus misschien is het slechts 1 ontwikkelaar?
0MMaster23
@3raser10 mei 2022 11:29
Het voelt ook alsof de hele stack om omvallen staat. Onduidelijkheid over waar het project heen gaat, vage support levels etc. Wellicht binnenkort toch maar iets anders gaan zoeken.
0patviev
@MMaster2310 mei 2022 11:40
Ben zelf overgestapt op TrueNAS Scale en bevalt uitstekend. Wordt onderhouden door iXsystems en is ook gebaseerd op Linux.
0BliXem
@patviev10 mei 2022 11:45
Vind het persoonlijk zelf nog erg buggy die TrueNAS Scale. Ik ga over naar Unraid :)
0patviev
@BliXem10 mei 2022 11:47
Welke versie heb je geïnstalleerd (2022.02.1)? Heb zelf geen problemen ondervonden en alles werkt bij mij stabiel. Zelfs alle containers werken perfect via TrueCharts.
0MMaster23
@patviev10 mei 2022 11:47
Ondersteund scale ook mergerfs dan? Ik dacht alleen zfs
Reageer
0patviev
@MMaster2310 mei 2022 11:49
Klopt, maakt gebruik van ZFS. Weet niet of mergerfs ondersteund wordt, maar dat kan je de community vragen.
0MazDaMan1970
@patviev10 mei 2022 11:47
Ik draai TrueNAS scale nu ook op mijn HP Microserver, maar blijkbaar is deze hardware te licht hiervoor. Wat dat betreft draaide XPenology een stuk sneller hierop. Nou ja heb nog een HP Zbook liggen, die een stuk sneller is, ga het daar eens mee proberen. Overigens kun je OpenMediaVault ook hierop draaien, binnen een container. Op zich is het een mooi product, alleen ben ik niet zo gecharmeerd van de GUI.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MazDaMan1970 op 10 mei 2022 11:49]

03raser
@patviev10 mei 2022 11:48
TrueNAS werkt alleen met ZFS zeker?
Reageer
0patviev
@3raser10 mei 2022 11:50
Voor zover ik weet wel
0Xxana
@DavidM10 mei 2022 11:20
Idem. Kon mergerfs/snapraid niet werkende krijgen. 5 terug geïnstalleerd en het lukte onmiddellijk
0Bekers
@DavidM10 mei 2022 11:50
Hier nog 1. Draait al dik een jaar stabiel en naar tevredenheid. Hoop inderdaad dat de bugs er snel uit zijn, anders zoeken naar een alternatief :X
0lucask
10 mei 2022 11:50
Ik heb OMV een paar jaar op mijn (zelfbouw) NAS gedraaid. Toch wel regelmatig bugjes tegengekomen maar gelukkig nooit dataverlies.

Nu op mijn nieuwe (ook zelfbouw) NAS draai ik TrueNAS Core. M'n oude NAS draait ondertussen stabiel op OMV 6 als offsite backup.
