Software-update: Fedora 36

Fedora Linux logo (75 pix) Versie 35 van de Linux-distributie Fedora is uitgekomen. Fedora is de niet-commerciële opvolger van Red Hat Linux, dat zich sinds 2003 als Red Hat Enterprise Linux op de zakelijke markt richt. Fedora wordt standaard met de Gnome-desktopomgeving geleverd, maar er zijn ook versies met bijvoorbeeld MATE, Cinnamon, KDE en Xfce beschikbaar. Het besturingssysteem is beschikbaar in de smaken Workstation, Server en IoT. De releasenotes voor versie 36 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Desktop improvements

Fedora Workstation focuses on the desktop, and in particular, it’s geared toward users who want a “just works” Linux operating system experience. As usual, Fedora Workstation features the latest GNOME release: GNOME 42. While it doesn’t completely provide the answer to life, the universe, and everything, GNOME 42 brings a lot of improvements. Many applications have been ported to GTK 4 for improved style and performance. And two new applications come in GNOME 42: Text Editor and Console. They’re aptly named, so you can guess what they do. Text Editor is the new default text editor and Console is available in the repos.

If you use NVIDIA’s proprietary graphics driver, your desktop sessions will now default to using the Wayland protocol. This allows you to take advantage of hardware acceleration while using the modern desktop compositor.

Of course, we produce more than just the Editions. Fedora Spins and Labs target a variety of audiences and use cases, including Fedora Comp Neuro, which provides tools for computational neuroscience, and desktop environments like Fedora LXQt, which provides a lightweight desktop environment. And don’t forget our alternate architectures: ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x.

Sysadmin improvements

Fedora Linux 36 includes the latest release of Ansible. Ansible 5 splits the “engine” into an ansible-core package and collections packages. This makes maintenance easier and allows you to download only the collections you need. See the Ansible 5 Porting Guide to learn how to update your playbooks.

Beginning in Fedora Server 36, Cockpit provides a module for provisioning and ongoing administration of NFS and Samba shares. This allows administrators to manage network file shares through the Cockpit web interface used to configure other server attributes.

Other updates

No matter what variant of Fedora Linux you use, you’re getting the latest the open source world has to offer. Podman 4.0 will be fully released for the first time in Fedora Linux 36. Podman 4.0 has a huge number of changes and a brand new network stack. It also brings backwards-incompatible API changes, so read the upstream documentation carefully.

Following our “First” foundation, we’ve updated key programming language and system library packages, including Ruby 3.1, Golang 1.18 and PHP 8.1.

We’re excited for you to try out the new release! Go to https://getfedora.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running Fedora Linux, follow the easy upgrade instructions. For more information on the new features in Fedora Linux 36, see the release notes.

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-05-2022 16:32


Bron: Fedora Linux

Reacties (3)




0beerse
10 mei 2022 16:53
Afgelopen december heb ik als debian/ubuntu/kali gebruiker toch fedora weer eens op een oudere laptop gezet. En ik moet zeggen, de desktop/gebruikers ervaring is mij toch tegen gevallen. Naar mijn idee hebben ze het veel te veel vereenvoudigd en/of te simpel gemaakt.

Heeft iemand een idee hoe de fedora desktop zodanig af te tuigen dat ze een beetje op die van debian/ubuntu of kali gaat lijken? Volgens mij zijn ze allemaal wel een beetje gnome of heb ik dat mis?

0karel1
@beerse10 mei 2022 17:03
zie hierboven "Fedora wordt standaard met de Gnome-desktopomgeving geleverd, maar er zijn ook versies met bijvoorbeeld MATE, Cinnamon, KDE en Xfce beschikbaar."

086ul
@beerse10 mei 2022 17:54
Heeft iemand een idee hoe de fedora desktop zodanig af te tuigen dat ze een beetje op die van debian/ubuntu of kali gaat lijken? Volgens mij zijn ze allemaal wel een beetje gnome of heb ik dat mis?
@beerse en @karel1, de andere spins (dus een andere DE) komen een kleine week later.



