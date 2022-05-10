Versie 31.0.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gekko afgeleide browserengine. Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
This is a new milestone release.
After our unacceptable and recalled release of v30.0.0 and 30.0.1 with the departure of one of the core devs from our team requiring us to rewind and re-do several months of work to exclude undesired code changes and what likely lay at the root of the plethora of stability and run-time issues of the recalled versions, we're back on track with a new milestone building on UXP and Goanna (v5.1) with many improvements and additional user-requested features.
To prevent user confusion, we're skipping from 29 to 31.
Most important changes in this milestone:
- We're once again accepting the installation of legacy Firefox extensions alongside our own Pale Moon exclusive extensions. As always, please note that using extensions for an old version of a different browser is entirely at your own risk and we obviously cannot and will not provide much (if any) support for their use. Firefox extensions will be indicated with an orange dot in the Add-ons Manager in the browser. This will include the converted extensions for the few of you who are coming from recalled versions with -fxguid suffixes.
- Implemented "optional chaining" (thanks, FranklinDM!).
- Implemented
setBaseAndExtentfor text selections.
- Implemented
queueMicroTask()"pseudo-promise" callbacks.
- Implemented accepting unit-less values for
rootMarginin Intersection observers for web compatibility, making it act more like CSS
marginas one would expect.
- Improvements to CSS grid and flexbox rendering and display following spec changes and improving web compatibility.
- Improved performance of parallel web workers in JavaScript.
- Improved display of cursive scripts (on Windows). Good-bye Comic Sans!
- Updated various in-tree libraries.
- Added support for extended VPx codec strings in media delivery via MSE (RFC-6381).
- Fixed a long-time regression where the browser would no longer honor old-style body and iframe body margins when indicated in the HTML tags directly instead of CSS. This improves compatibility with particularly old and/or archived websites.
- Fixed several crashes and stability issues.
- Added a licensing screen to the Windows installer to clarify the browser's licensing. In other installations, you may find this licensing statement in the added license.txt file in the browser installation location.
- Removed all Google SafeBrowsing/URLClassifier service code.
- Restored Mac OS X code and buildability in the platform.
- Removed the non-standard
ArchiveReaderDOM API that was only ever a prototype implementation.
- Removed most of the last vestiges of the invasive Mozilla Telemetry code from the platform. This potentially improves performance on some systems.
- Removed leftover Electrolysis controls that could sometimes trick parts of the browser into starting in a (very broken) multi-process mode due to some plumbing for it still being present, if users would try to force the issue with preferences. Obviously, this was a footgun for power users.
- Removed more Android/Fennec code (on-going effort to clean up our code).
- Removed the Marionette automated testing framework.
- Security issues addressed: CVE-2022-29915, CVE-2022-29911, and several issues that do not have a CVE number.
- UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 4 fixed, 1 DiD, 19 not applicable.