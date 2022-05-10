Versie 31.0.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gekko afgeleide browserengine. Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

After our unacceptable and recalled release of v30.0.0 and 30.0.1 with the departure of one of the core devs from our team requiring us to rewind and re-do several months of work to exclude undesired code changes and what likely lay at the root of the plethora of stability and run-time issues of the recalled versions, we're back on track with a new milestone building on UXP and Goanna (v5.1) with many improvements and additional user-requested features.

To prevent user confusion, we're skipping from 29 to 31.

Most important changes in this milestone: